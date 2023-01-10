Georgia General Assembly Preview

This week on The Ben Burnett Show Ben talk about the struggles of Congressman Kevin McCarthy have with the Freedom Caucus. Don Bolia and Laura Norton from Peachtree Government Relations to provide a preview to the legislative session that will see Governor Brian Kemp begin his final term in the role.

The Freedom Caucus is the right wing of the Republican Party. But what happened looked to be disorganized chaos. We also discuss why the Republican's in the United States Congress struggled to get organized.

Peachtree Government Relations is Georgia's premier government relations firm. They work on behalf of Fulton County Schools, the City of Brookhaven, and many other municipalities.

