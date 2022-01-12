Bring Modern Elegance to Your Home By Stylish Vintage Tiles

Hi, I am Bella, work for Commomy Decor. Here is the Inspired Article from Commomy, all the items mentioned in this article are from our brand.

The vintage style is coming back in a big way, and vintage tiles are no exception. This is the perfect time to update your home with a vintage look that will never go out of fashion. The design community often embraces the vintage look because of its versatility, which means it can be used in many different home decor.

The vintage backsplash tiles can add a touch of elegance and sophistication that will make your kitchen and bathroom feel truly special. These tiles are stylish, sleek, and timeless in their appeal. In this blog post, we'll explore some of the different ways you can use vintage wall tiles in your home. So if you're ready to bring some modern style to your decor, keep reading.

Is There A Trend For Using Vintage Tiles?

Yes, vintage tiles can be seen as a trend worldwide. It is mainly because vintage decor items have been used for years, and they are still popular among people from different age groups. You may also see vintage wall tile designs that mark specific events or eras, such as vintage wedding decor with vintage flower prints on them.

Restrained turned Deco designs in the early 20th century

The early 1900s were markedly restrained utilitarian compared to the Art Deco movement that soon followed. Colors were typically cool and muted, with an emphasis on geometric shapes. Wall tiles during this time often featured simple designs such as checkerboard or basketweave patterns. Think subway tiles and classic black-and-white hexagonal flower tile designs.

The 1920s and 1930s were a time of great change, both culturally and stylistically. This was reflected in the wall tiles of the time, which featured bold, geometric shapes and bright, vibrant colors. Colors ranged from cool blues and greens to hot pinks and oranges, and designs ranged from simple stripes to intricate Art Deco patterns.

The '50s and '60s: Cutesy color coordination

The 1950s saw the rise of kitsch and cutesy design, with bright colors and playful patterns. Wall tiles during this era often featured cartoon characters, hearts, flowers, or other whimsical designs.

The 1960s were a time of experimentations in all areas of life, including design. This was reflected in the wall tiles of the time, which featured a variety of psychedelic patterns and bold colors.

More is more in the ’70s

The 70s are mustards, avocados, and browns. Wall tiles in the 1970s were often large and elaborate, with lots of details and busy patterns. Colors were more muted than in previous decades, but there was still a wide range to choose from, including earthy tones like green and yellow and cool shades like blue and purple.

The '80s: The Era of luxury

The 1980s were all about excess, with over-the-top designs and flashy colors. Wall tiles during this time often featured gold or silver metallic finishes, as well as sparkling gems and crystals. Colors ranged from bright pinks and blues to deep purples and blacks, and designs ranged from simple stripes to elaborate floral patterns.

Beige everywhere in the '90s

The 1990s were a time of minimalism, with simple designs and muted colors. Wall tiles during this time often featured beige or tan hues and neutral shades like black, white, and gray.

It's vintage all over again in the present

The vintage trend has come back around once again, and this time it's here to stay. Wall tiles are a great way to add vintage art walls without making any major renovations, and there are plenty of vintage-inspired designs to choose from. Whether you're drawn to the intricate patterns of Art Deco or the bright colors of the '70s, there's a vintage wall tile design that will perfectly reflect your unique personality.

Working With Different Vintage Tiles Color Combination

When selecting colors for vintage wall decor, think about the feeling you want to evoke. Warm colors such as oranges and yellows can give a cozy feel, while cool colors like blues and greens can be calming and relaxing. You could also use metallic tones or earthy hues for vintage wall decor.

Remember the basics of color theory when choosing vintage colors for your vintage-styled room. Colors next to each other on the wheel, such as green and blue or yellow and orange, work well together because they create a visual connection between them without being too matchy-matchy. Contrasting colors, such as black and white, can also add drama and visual interest.

No matter what color scheme you choose for your vintage wall decor, remember that the most important thing is to have fun with it. Use your imagination and go with what feels best to you – after all, a vintage-inspired home should reflect your unique style.

To bring the charm of the Victorian age back into our homes, we need to blend antique or vintage-inspired furniture along with matching accessories that match the vintage theme. If your bedroom theme is vintage, you can go for vintage wall decor or tiles in the same theme. However, if your room is not vintage-styled and you still want to give it a vintage look, then use different color combinations with vintage-style wall tiles.

Make your bedroom accent wall vintage. You can vintage up your bedroom by applying vintage art walls or tiles to the accent wall of your choice. It's a great way to add style and personality without having to repaint or change anything else in the room, and it won't cost you an arm and a leg either.

To give a vintage effect to your living room, you may use vintage wall tiles or vintage wall decor of different colors and styles in a single place as they will break the monotony as long as they match with each other. For example, if you have used three vintage-style decals, two can be in the same color tone, and one can be contrasting.

You can apply vintage art walls anywhere in your home. You can apply a bohemian tile backsplash in your kitchen as well as a bathroom vanity. When it comes to vintage-style tile, the options are endless! So get creative and have fun with it – after all, your home should be a reflection of your unique personality.

What Do You Need to Know Before Installing Vintage Wall Tiles?

To install vintage wall tiles, you have to consider the type of surface they will be going on. Make sure it is smooth, flat, and dry before installing your vintage decals. If you're not sure what kind of paint or other material might be underneath them in the area where you plan to do the installation, experimenting with a small piece in a discrete spot is recommended before going all-in.

Peel your vintage vinyl wall tiles from their backing carefully but firmly, aligning them on the wall as you go if desired for best results. Then, press down firmly with your fingers along their back to make sure they adhere well. Once you have the right kind of surface, cleaning it with an alcohol solution to remove dust and grime will be necessary before starting installation.

After installation, vintage wall tiles should be left in place for about 24 hours before doing anything too strenuous, like moving furniture or hanging picture frames nearby. And that's all there is to it! With these simple tips, you can easily install beautiful vintage wall tiles in your home and enjoy their unique style for years to come. So go ahead and get started today, vintage up your walls with amazing vintage wall tiles.

Vintage Wall Tiles to Make Your Old Home Feel New Again

There are many different vintage vinyl wall tiles to choose from, but we've selected five styles to help get you started. Here they are:

3D Colorful Petal Bohemian Wall Tile

Transform your home today by adding vintage style with 3D colorful petal Bohemian peel and stick tile. These stylish vintage-look wall tiles feature a textured design that's perfect for adding an on-trend vintage look to your home decor. These vibrant flower shapes add personality and color to any room, while the self-adhesive backing makes installation a breeze.

They're easy to install, so you can create this trendy new look in no time at all. And, the tile design means that they'll always look stylish and modern. It is perfect for adding a vintage bohemian touch to your kitchen, bathroom, and other spaces.

3D Vintage Art Wall Tile

Looking to add a touch of luxury and sophistication to your walls without spending a fortune? Look no further than our Vintage Art Wall Tiles. These tiles are easy to install, fast, fun, and affordable - perfect for any budget. With dozens of beautiful designs to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect look for your home. So ditch the hassle and expense of traditional wallpaper and give your walls a makeover with our amazing vintage peel and stick tiles today.

3D Bohemia Style

Turn your walls into a work of art with these stylish and easy-to-use Bohemian Tile Backsplash. With a variety of fun and vibrant design, you can create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that perfectly expresses your unique personality and style. You'll be amazed at how easily these vinyl vintage wall tiles can transform your home. And, with our innovative peel-and-stick technology, installation is a breeze - so go ahead and start living in luxury today.

3D Brown Tone Hexagon Bohemian Wall Tile

Add a touch of boho flair to your walls with our hexagon peel and stick tile! With tones ranging from light eggshell white to rich chocolate brown, these hexagons provide a subtle but stunning addition of pattern and texture that will impress. And best of all? They are peel and stick! So you can easily install them yourself in just minutes – no tools required. So, add some personality and vintage look to your walls today with our Brown Hexagon Peel and stick tiles.

3D Beach Pattern Peel and Stick Wall Tile

Bring the beach to your walls with these beautiful and unique vintage tiles! With a stylish design in light brown tones, these tiles are perfect for any room in your home. The adhesive vinyl decals are simple to install; simply peel and stick them. They provide a bit of personality and elegance to any area. You can use them in any room or throughout your house for a designer look that is sure to impress. So, why wait? Vintage up your home today with these beautiful vintage-look wall tiles .