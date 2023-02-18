Teen girl's father forbade her from studying as punishment. "She gave us no other choice."

Photo by Pollyanna Ventura/istockphoto

The majority of parents who have teenagers who are stubborn and disruptive have probably tried all in their power to bring their children under control, but to no effect. It would appear that the more a parent tries to address their child's "acting-out" behavior, the more severe the conduct gets. It is not uncommon for parents to express their frustration by stating, "I've tried everything with this child, and nothing works!"

One online post brought attention to this problem, as the author, a parent, was seeking reassurance from the internet community that it was okay for him to ban his adolescent daughter to study as a kind of punishment for her disrespectful, sarcastic, and nasty behavior.

At the outset, the author explains that his daughter, now 16, is unlike any other adolescent he has met. That she is so rude is the main issue. He'd tried everything he could think of to solve the problem, but to no avail. These issues have never arisen with any of his other children. To get his point across to them, he could simply order them to put away their gadgets for a week, or threaten to ground them, but it wouldn't work with her.

She doesn't care if he takes away her electronics. She just picks up a few novels and starts reading them. She would actually be glad if her father grounded her and used it as an excuse to avoid all their family gatherings, like "Oh, we are going to Auntie's home tonight? I wish I could come, but I'm grounded "and then happily goes to her room.

Only studying is something she enjoys doing on her own time. She plans to put in a lot of time at her desk. Her father had reached his wit's end with her last night when she was disrespectful and sarcastic to her mother, so he told her she couldn't study until she learnt to be kind and respectful to her mother.

She became angry and began shouting at them, calling her father an a**hole and complaining that the situation was unfair. So she dialed her uncle, who in turn contacted her dad to tell him what a bunch of a**holes he and her mother were for keeping her from her studies.

But she gave us no other choice.

The roots of teen disrespect

The emergence of disrespect is a normal aspect of adolescence, albeit not all teens display such behavior. There will be moments when you and your child have different opinions, and part of the reason for this is that they are learning to think and act independently. The process of maturation includes the acquisition of the ability to function independently. An effort on your child's part to assume greater responsibility is encouraging. Still, your kid is probably still developing the skills necessary to constructively navigate conflict and other points of view.

They are attempting to strike a balance between your desire to keep connected and demonstrate your care and their own need for seclusion. If your kid thinks you're prying too much into his or her life, you can get a hostile or unpleasant response from them. Even your kid's disposition can shift suddenly. Your adolescent may be unable to manage his or her shifting emotions and responses to everyday and unexpected situations due to the way their brains are developing. However, this might result in heightened sensitivity and, in extreme cases, irritability. The maturing of his or her brain during adolescence can also have an impact on your child's capacity for empathy and perspective-taking.

If your child is showing disrespectful behavior, he or she may be experiencing emotional distress. Also developing deeper thoughts and emotions are teenagers. Some young people appear to hold radical and contradictory views on everything, leading them to rethink long-held assumptions. This developmentally typical change to more complex thought is also welcome. Additionally, teenagers may act disrespectfully if they believe that doing so will impress their peers or if they have observed their peers behaving in this way.

How do you evaluate the dad's methods with his little girl? What do you think? Did he make a mistake by punishing his daughter in this way?