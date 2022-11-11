"I wasn't attracted to you." Wife was heartbroken over her husband's refusal to be intimate for 22 years.

Can a relationship survive without being intimate?

Yes. When it comes to relationships, being intimate isn't always required. On the other hand, it can play a significant role in a healthy and fulfilling relationship. The importance of s*x varies from person to person. Being intimate may be seen as mandatory by some. Some people may value other forms of closeness and friendship more highly.

Many married couples, especially those with children, find that their physical intimacy decline in the early years of their marriage. However, when a couple suddenly stops being physically intimate with one another, it's usually a sign that something is wrong.

This issue was brought up in an article about a woman who was heartbroken that her husband refused to be intimate with her for 22 years because of a reason that made her feel even worse.

The 58-year-old woman claimed that her 40-year-married partner would make up any reason not to have s**ual relations with her. She had gotten to the point of crying herself to sleep over her sadness. It created a lot of tension in their marriage, and it raised serious questions about whether or not he was cheating. Twenty years later, she discovered his secret pornographic activity online.

There was a huge argument, and then her husband revealed that he no longer found her attractive because of her weight gain.

"All those years of lies! I felt so betrayed. Why couldn't he have told me the truth? Now porn? What should I do?" She said

Gill Booth, a relationship and psychos*xual therapist, said it sounds like he's trying to shift the blame onto her rather than dealing with a possible pornography addiction that he's in denial about.

If he has been watching excessive amounts of p*rnography, particularly for an extended period of time, it is possible that he has become desensitized to the point where he no longer finds a "real" woman s*xually stimulating, regardless of how much weight the woman may have. She added

Tammy Nelson, Ph.D., a licensed psychotherapist, said that having a perfect body is not always what makes someone attractive. This is assuming that the husband is also in his 50s or maybe even 60s. He might be sending her his own feelings of insecurity about his aging, less-than-perfect body.

While Nelson advised her to start a conversation with her husband about an "open monogamy" agreement, Booth said all she can do is work on herself and decide how she's going to respond to this situation and build her own self-esteem, especially after her husband's cruel statement. But both said that she might want to consider asking her husband to go to therapy.

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including wjla, verywellmind and newsweek.

