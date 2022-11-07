A woman believes that her manipulative parents caused her sister to have schizophrenia.

All of us wish our parents were perfect. When we're younger, we tend to think highly of our elders and may be unable to understand that they aren't looking out for our best interests. Furthermore, it's human nature for families to have their ups and downs and even be a little dysfunctional at times. However, when manipulation occurs, it can have lasting consequences on our psyche and force individuals who are manipulated to repair a great deal of trauma as adults.

Making decisions that will affect your child's future is an inevitable part of being a parent. When parents are passive, they give their kids a lot of freedom but aren't very invested in what they do. In an effort to mold their children into the people they want them to be, overprotective parents are sometimes termed "helicopter parents."

A recent online post brought attention to this problem by detailing a woman's journey from a psychotic break to full-blown schizophrenia after she was persuaded by her manipulative parents into becoming a doctor.

A 24 year old woman writing under the username "nekki5627" described the abusive treatment their parents meted out to their 28 year old sister, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a result of their manipulation. She feels horrible for her sister, who, she says, was the favorite child. It was common knowledge that her sister was a prodigy, having skipped three classes and excelling in the classroom and on the playing fields. ...and her life was made a living hell by their parents.

Her time was quite well occupied with all of her academic and extracurricular activities. nekki5627 used to be envious of her when they were both young. Once she reached the age of 10, she began to feel sorry for her. She was not allowed to have friends (because they would be a distraction), spare time (since she would have the rest of her life to relax after she graduated from medical school), or the autonomy to pursue interests of her own choosing (it was all planned for her to maximize her chances to get into Harvard for pre-med and then Johns Hopkins for med school).

Their parents couldn't bear the thought of her attending college on her own so they uprooted the family from Virginia and settled them in Massachusetts when she graduated high school at the tender age of 15 (nearly 16). Even while Nekki5627 deeply despised them at the time, she eventually came to feel compassion for her sister since she, too, had spent years looking forward to the independence her college years would provide.

They continued with their intense control over her life. Nekki5627 graduated high school back in 2016, and then in 2018, she left the whole country—that was how much she hated them. She moved to France. She went to school there, and she's currently working there. When her sister got into medical school, they still maintained their controlling attitude, and sadly, in late 2019, she suffered a drug induced psychotic break. They were so stifling that she turned to drugs as a way to escape their grip. To this day, she is still institutionalized because it developed into full blown schizophrenia.

When all their parent's hopes for her sister fell through, they tried the same thing with Nekki5627. She was already an adult who could take care of herself on the other side of the ocean, so they had no control over her.

