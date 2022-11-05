A video of a diagnosed sociopath woman sharing what it’s like to date her has woken millions of hearts.
Bella Smith
Kanika Batra, a diagnosed sociopath model, author, and mental health advocate who competed for Great Britain in the Miss Universe pageant, has accumulated so far 1.5 million views and more than 186k likes on her viral video. She has discussed her dating experiences as a person with Antisocial Personality Disorder or also known as sociopathy.
Despite dating both men and women, Kanika says she is extremely selective and has only one requirement for a potential partner: good looks.
Author's note
The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including the-sun, healthline, tiktok, psychcentral, verywellmind and psychologytoday.
Hello, I really hope you've enjoyed this article/story. I'm a freelance writer making ends meet for my family by any means necessary. Please consider making a littledonationif you found this helpful or entertaining. Thank you so much.
Bella is a psychology and human behavior enthusiast. She is a freelance writer and has had her written pieces published on a few wikis and popular sites. She's here to bring you unique stories from real people in our society with psychology-based root causes and conclusions. People connect with her because of the way she writes, her thoughts and her stories.
Comments / 187