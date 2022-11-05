A video of a diagnosed sociopath woman sharing what it’s like to date her has woken millions of hearts.

Kanika Batra, a diagnosed sociopath model, author, and mental health advocate who competed for Great Britain in the Miss Universe pageant, has accumulated so far 1.5 million views and more than 186k likes on her viral video. She has discussed her dating experiences as a person with Antisocial Personality Disorder or also known as sociopathy.

As described by Healthline:

People with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) have a mental health condition that causes patterns of manipulation and violation of others around them. This condition overwhelms their personality.

In most cases, ASPD first appears in early adolescence or during childhood. Individuals that suffer from ASPD consistently reject authority, break the law, infringe on the rights of others, and use deceptive tactics to gain advantage over others around them. Most people with the disorder lack concern for the consequences of their actions. They may tell lies that put people in danger and not care about the consequences.

Despite dating both men and women, Kanika says she is extremely selective and has only one requirement for a potential partner: good looks.

She also has very different standards and methods for men and women. She said that in the early stages of dating a man, if there's no stimulating conversation, he will be ghosted, blocked, and deleted.
"Games and nagging don't work on me. I like a man to pursue me properly." She said

But when it comes to women, the rules are less strict. She says that she is nicer to her female partners because she can relate to them.
She treats women with a lot of respect because she knows what they have been through. With her female partners, she also likes to take on a more dominant role.
She likes to take the lead in dating and paying for things.
In general, though, Kanika doesn't waste time and is very straightforward with her partners.
"I love-bomb intensely, and I'm very enthusiastic. This is why when I discard, I get a lot of stalkers," she said.
She gives a hint about her ideal partner by saying who she has a crush on.
She says with a sly smile, "Let me just add that I would sell my soul for a date with Madison Beer."
Many viewers have loved what they've watched.
One commenter said that the way her mind thinks is so interesting.
Another said that she's the real unbothered queen.
However, one commenter said, "If you're softer with someone because you know what they’ve been through, that’s empathizing with them, isn’t it?" which is a quality that a sociopath lacks.
Someone replied to this comment and said that she has cognitive empathy; she doesn’t know how emotions feel, but she can logically think about them.
Another reply argues that it's affective empathy (also called emotional empathy) and not cognitive empathy. So they replied again, explaining further that affective empathy would be how she "responds" with appropriate emotions to others, but cognitive empathy is how she "thinks" appropriately to emotions.

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including the-sun, healthline, tiktok, psychcentral, verywellmind and psychologytoday.

