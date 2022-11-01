Tweets from people living in the United States identified these locations as having the highest levels of stress.

PlushCare, a virtual health platform, analyzed more than 4 million tweets from across the country to identify the most stressed-out states in a time when many Americans are experiencing increased stress.

The American Psychological Association (APA) found earlier this year that more than 40% of Americans experience higher levels of anxiety now than they did before the pandemic. They also found that 80% of Americans worry about the future, with nearly 90% attributing their anxiety to the state of the economy and rising prices.

PlushCare sorted more than 4 million tweets into various categories like social media, news, career, education, money, and relationships by using geotagged tweets from 340 major cities across the United States. Next, the research team looked at the tweet's "stress level" to calculate what proportion of tweets were about stress.

PlushCare found that more than 45 percent of Hawaii-based tweets dealt with some form of stress after analyzing nearly 17,000 tweets. According to PlushCare, many tweets revealed a source of tension between locals and the massive tourism industry, despite the widespread belief that life in Hawaii is problem-free. Utah was the second most stressed state, and Oregon was the third. The analysis also found that about 47% of tweets from Oakland, California were about stress, making it the city with the most stress.

People in Santa Clarita, California, were found to be under the most stress overall, according to the study's findings. Topics of social media stress in the city were rated at 63%. Among the states, Montana and South Dakota had the highest percentage of residents reporting high levels of stress due to school. Furthermore, the analysis revealed that Alaskans experience the highest levels of stress (54 percent) related to social media. Montana, Vermont, Alaska, Wyoming, and Hawaii topped the list of states experiencing the most financial strain.

The state with the lowest "stress rate" was determined to be South Carolina, which had a percentage of 36.99%. The research team at PlushCare examined more than 33,000 tweets sent from residents of South Carolina and discovered that approximately 12,500 of those tweets were about stress. When it came to the states with the lowest levels of stress, Mississippi came in at number two, and South Dakota took the third spot.

There is an emphasis on the Western hemisphere. It may come as a surprise to learn that Hawaii has the highest stress rate in the United States, while technically the westernmost state, Alaska, ranks fifth. Between Alaska and Hawaii, you'll find the states of Utah, Nevada, and Oregon, while the chill people of California's Central Coast come in at number 11 and, on average, are 0.02% more stressed than New Yorkers.

