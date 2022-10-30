A pregnant woman was furious when she wasn't able to get the autistic woman's food.

Bella Smith

To whom would you give your favor? To a pregnant woman or an autistic woman?

During pregnancy, it is not uncommon to experience either a loss of appetite or a shift in one's preferences regarding certain foods. Six in ten pregnant women report having a food aversion.

However, food aversion is not limited to pregnant women. It has also been a big problem for autistic people due to their sensory issues.

Recently, an online post highlighted the difficulty one man faced when deciding whom to favor. His autistic wife or his pregnant friend?

Under the username throwaway37483947, a 33-year old man said that he's had the same friends since college. They became close in their freshman year and have remained friends since then. It consists of him and his four buddies and their wives. It began with just him and his friends, but as they grew older, their families grew, and so did their friend group.

Every month they have barbecues, which they alternate hosting. Jane, his wife, has autism and struggles with some foods. She struggles with her senses. He has therefore given his friends a list of foods that are risk-free for her to eat and won't result in any issues in order to be safe. They all have no trouble accommodating her because the food is so simple.

The other day, they were over at one of his friends' houses. His name is John (a fake name). They all got their food, and John's wife, Caroline, went and grabbed the plate that was for Jane. The wife of his other friend, Nick, named Sarah, saw it. Sarah is pregnant. Sarah said, "She didn’t want the food that was made and wanted Jane's food."

The problem was that John and Caroline only made enough for Jane and not enough for anybody else. Sarah then demanded Jane give up her food because she has a baby to nourish and Jane doesn’t.

Because Jane has difficulty expressing her preferences, her husband has informed Sarah that this is one of the few foods that Jane will eat. Sarah snapped back that she had to eat something, the other options were making her sick, and Jane's food was the only one that looked appetizing.

He told Sarah that she or her husband could get in the kitchen and make something, but his wife Jane would not be giving up her food. Sarah called him rude and inconsiderate and stormed out of the backyard. Nick went to chase after her shortly after.

What do you think?

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including pregnancybirthbaby.org.au, healthline, reddit and nbi.nlm.nih.gov.

