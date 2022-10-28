"I’m running out of sympathy." Tired of co-parenting with her obese husband, a mother is considering leaving him.

Would you leave your partner just because of their weight?

Obesity, in particular, has negative effects on practically every area of health, from reproduction and breathing to memory and mood. According to Harvard, 1 out of every 3 U.S. adults is obese.

Unhappiness in marriage is a big problem for many couples, and weight problems are often at the top of the list. When one partner gains weight, it can be hard for the other to deal with.

This problem was brought to light in a post made on the internet by a mother who is having difficulty co-parenting with her overweight husband.

She posted under the username user1471462428, saying that she anticipates criticism for wondering if it's normal to have trouble sharing parenting responsibilities when one parent is overweight.

Her husband can’t go on rides or inflatables as he is over the weight limit. He can’t play football or netball with the kids as he is breathless and has no energy. His days are oriented around food, and when he can next sleep, he struggles with exhaustion and said she guesses it is due to moving around with his weight.

She said she's so tired of being the active parent and feeling like she's dragging him about. She talked to him about diet and bariatric surgery, but he was not ready for this. She worries that he'll die in his sleep and the kids will find him.

"I do recognise he is now at the stage where he is essentially disabled, but I'm just so f**king tired of him." She said

"I do recognise he is ill and the obsessive eating is a compulsion, but I’m running out of sympathy with it. Is it awful to leave him?" She added

She observed that her husband, who played sports and worked long hours, had gained 35 kilograms since their first meeting. Now weighing 105 kilograms, he works extremely little hours per week. When they discuss it, he claims to have a plan to lose weight, but he has been repeating this for five years.

I’m not into looks, but it has affected our love life.

Co-parenting

The role of a parent might feel absurdly challenging at times. To the point where it causes complete and total mental and physical fatigue. Co-parenting means that both parents are responsible for taking care of their child. Just because a woman has given birth to a child doesn't mean that she is only responsible for that child. Every part of a child's life is just as important to the father as it is to the mother. In this way, both parents can get to know their baby's likes and dislikes and form a bond with their child.

What do you think?

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including hsph.harvard.edu, singlecare, captassociates, mumsnet, raisingkidswithpurpose and parenting.firstcry.

