"It can affect my career." School's decision to contact social services for a 4-year-old child infuriated the mother.

The majority of a child's day is spent in school. That is why it is known as a second home. The teacher is the person the children look up to after their parents. Many children express themselves more openly to teachers than they do to their own parents.

However, misinterpretation can occur between teachers and pupils, particularly if the students are still very young and don't know the difference between lying and "just kidding."

A recent online post about a 4-year-old girl who told her teacher that her mother hit her with a hanger brought this issue to light. Because of this, the school called social services, thinking that the child was being abused.

Under the username Sky1992, a mother of 4-year-old twin girls sought advice on whether she was being unreasonable in assuming that her daughter's school went too far by contacting social services over a lie her daughter made up.

According to her, she has twin girls, 4 years old. On Friday, one of them had a little scab from fighting with her sister. A teacher asked what happened. The kid said her mother was peeling her scab and hit her with a hanger. When asked by senior staff, the kid demonstrated with a paint brush a hard blow to her arm.

The school then called social services because it looked like an item that could be used to hurt someone was used. They called the police, but they said it wasn't their job. At the end of the school day, Sky1992 and her partner waited while their daughter talked to the social worker. Their daughter was laughing and giggling and even said she was just kidding.

The social worker came to the house for a quick visit to make sure everything was okay. She was happy to leave it there and said she would close the case.

My question is, was the school too extreme in calling the social service knowing this daughter of mine does tell porkie pies (this isn't her first time)? Did the school "over react"?

She noted that she never hit her children and that she was hit as a child and saw the effects it had on her. Her daughter does tell fibs, and they had a very long convo about this afterwards.

To make matters worse, I'm a primary school teacher and these sorts of fibs and having services involved can affect my career.

The comment section was full of comments favoring the school calling social services.

One comment from TweetnDour said that the school acted appropriately. Too many children go under the radar with deadly consequences. Better safe than sorry.

"Surely, as a primary school teacher, you know and understand the protocols and procedures, or were you expecting your child's teacher to 'overlook it as mum's a teacher'? Historically ,I'm pretty sure that's how a lot of abuse was ignored. I don't think the school overreacted, even though that is stressful for the parents, " said another user.

Another user said that their school has a policy of informing the parents before the report, but it's not saying that they won't go ahead with the report anyway. "I suppose they do not have a choice whenever safeguarding is concerned. Maybe explain to your daughter the dangers of lying and fibbing. At 4, they understand what a lie or fib is," she added.

"If you aren’t abusing your child, there is nothing to be afraid of. But I’m sorry, sometimes abusers don't realise they are abusing their children. So I’m sorry, I agree with the school. In my opinion, no child should be made to lie about having been abused by their parents. Maybe there is something that you can't tell completely." said by another user, that the school did not overreact. And it's good that the school reacts quickly regarding abuse.

Sky1992 made a clarification in the comments that this isn't her daughter's first time making lies about abuse. She said, "She honestly doesn't know why her daughter does it, but she does it and she really doesn't know how to help her stop. She elaborated that just the day before, she had scratched her sister's eye, and when she told her that the teachers would ask what happened, she apologised to her sister. The kid then went into the next room and told her sister to say Daddy hit her instead of her sister.

She has a wild imagination, I guess, but part of me, I guess, felt like it was a tad bit extreme knowing that she tells porkie pies as it is. And as a teacher, I would report it but the rest would be down to the school and personally, if a child told me that and I know she fibs about abuse and this isn't her first time and there is no mark, I'd still report it for sure but I don't know about involving social services.

What do you think?

