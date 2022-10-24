A protective mother becomes irritated because her in-laws are being secretive about where they are taking her son.

Parents have a natural tendency to look out for their children. Parents not only love and care for their children, but also want them to grow up to be successful, happy, and healthy people. They wish to safeguard the health and happiness of their children by averting negative experiences such as illness, disappointment, and damaged feelings.

A recent online post brought attention to this topic; in it, a worried mother of a 3-year-old expressed frustration that her in-laws were keeping the whereabouts of her kid, who was frequently taken out by them, a secret.

In her post under the username StrangeEffect, a woman gushes about how wonderful it is that her in-laws regularly babysit their 3-year-old son. They appreciate it just as much as her son. She does wish her in-laws would tell her and her husband where they plan on taking him, though.

Is it OK that I just want to know where my son is?

He is only 3 years old. Unfortunately, he has specific needs and suffers from a weakened immune system, recurring tonsillitis, etc. Therefore, she is a protective mother for these reasons, but it does not imply she wouldn't allow him go out with his grandparents. She is not attempting to exert control over them, and she does trust them, but she wants to know where he is.

She has no idea why her in-laws are so secretive about where they take her son. Now she asks them, although she is skeptical that they will appreciate her initiative. They are not the spontaneous type, therefore nothing they do with him is done without careful preparation.

She also mentioned that the previous time they had him, they took him to a tapas restaurant that would not have been appropriate for a three-year-old. They did not inform them of their intentions until after the fact. On numerous occasions, they have not communicated what they are doing, and she dislikes it.

"I know posters will likely say I'm controlling, but all I'm asking is a quick text with 'we're at the park then going to get something to eat at...'

Or the in-laws simply inform us when they will pick him up. Is this strange of me or can other parents feel this way?"

One comment from Winterfellismyhome said that "I would absolutely hate this. I would say 'tell me where you are taking him, or don't take him'. I don't care if it makes me look controlling. "

One grandmother under the username meateatingveggie commented that the poster wasn't being unreasonable. And that she'd feel uncomfortable having her grandchildren anywhere if their parents didn't know about it.

What do you think?

