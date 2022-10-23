Update: One request is all it takes for a man to end a nearly four-year relationship.

I just recently contributed an article to NewsBreak that was about the guy who requested something seemingly bizarre from his fiance. You can read the story here.

Here's the update.

The update isn't great as the poster stated. They broke up after calling off their engagement. Her fiance denies any wrongdoing and says he only brought it up because he had a crush on someone and wanted to test the waters.

She had been staying at her friend's house for a few days trying to figure out what she wanted to do. She also mentioned that a lot of the people in the comments were a huge help to her mentally and that she appreciated a lot of them so much. She also mentioned that she probably would have gone through with it, but their comments pushed her to ask more questions.

She asked her what made him start thinking about it, and at first he went right back to his "experience" bu**shit. She told him if he wanted to "experiment" sexually, she would be more than happy to try some things out, and she wasn't going to accept that as his answer.

After a while, he caved in and admitted that a girl who works at a coffee shop he visits often asked him for his number, and that's when he started to think about it. She was heartbroken and angry, to say the least. He had said if they got into an open relationship, people they knew would be off limits.

He said that that girl from the coffee shop didn't count as someone he knew because he wasn't friends with her and she was still technically a stranger. She told him he DID know her because he goes there almost every day and she's very friendly with them, but either way, it didn't matter because he had already told her there was no one in his mind. He lied to her.

After some more arguing and crying from both of them, he finally informed her that if she didn't want the open relationship, she could just say "no" and they could move on. He was essentially pleading with her not to bring up the subject any further. What he really wanted was to get past it. It's not that simple, she told him, because she no longer trusted him. He may have already "experimented" with her, for all she knows. He assured her he'd never cheated on her before and never would. He said he would never go to that coffee place again, and if he saw her, he would ignore her.

She told him he could see other people, but she just wouldn't be in the picture. He got frantic and asked her if she was breaking up with him. She said yes. She told him a year from now, or even a couple years from now, after he gets all his "experience" out of his system and she's still single and interested, they can try again. From the beginning No engagement. She personally doesn't see them getting back together, according to her, but he was crying and clinging onto her.

"Honestly I'm disgusted. I'm mostly sad, though. heartbroken, pissed off, lost, confused, anxious. We had our whole life planned out and ready for us and it got ruined by a stupid fu**ing crush. He had the nerve to ask to "try out" because of a "lack of experience." I'm heading out in a bit to get drunk with some girlfriends. I know a few people wanted an update. Sorry it wasn't very happy. Thank you for all of the advice.

Conclusion:

In terms of relationships, everyone is different, and what works for one person may not be right for another. Given that researchers believe that around one in every five persons in the United States is a part of a consenting open relationship, it is legitimate to consider this sort of relationship to be one that is healthy and appropriate for certain people. Having saying that, it is not something that will appeal to all people.

