The relationship crumbles when a woman receives a request from her fiance she didn't expect.

Nowadays, monogamy is often accepted as the norm in romantic relationships. If you find the one, you marry them. Next, a wedding is planned. There you have it! You've finally found the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. This could provide some solace as a happily ever after. This may not be a trap for some, but it may seem and feel like one to others. Open relationships are one of the alternatives available to those who feel constrained by monogamy.

This topic was raised in a recent online post by a woman whose fiance requested that both of them try to engage in an open relationship, which she found bizarre and felt like their relationship was already ruined.

She opens her post under the username throw_RA_openlysad by stating that she doesn't know what to do. She is 25, and her fiance is 24; they have been together for three years, with their fourth anniversary approaching in March. Her fiance proposed to her a few months earlier, and she happily accepted. That he is "the one" for her is something she has long believed. There are countless ways in which he impresses her, and she has the distinct impression that he shares the same opinion.They planned to watch last recent episode of Rings of Power while eating takeout they had delivered last night. He was acting quite strangely, not talking much and fidgeting constantly.

He generally sits quietly and untensely, but this time he started tapping his fingers and bouncing his leg. About halfway through the show, he stops and says he wants to discuss something really serious. She felt her stomach drop at the sound of his voice of nervousness but reassured him that everything would be fine and to just tell her what was going on.He stated he had been thinking about the fact that she was his first "serious" relationship for a while, and he wasn't sure if it was because of the jitters of really getting married or what.

He had only dated a couple of girls in high school prior to her, and neither of those relationships lasted. They were having a conversation when she asked him where he was headed with this and he burst into tears. A lack of "experience" with other people, he stated, made him nervous. If he did this, he wondered, would it be the correct thing to do.She said it plainly hurt that much to hear, yet she remained silent.

After avoiding the question for some time, he finally admitted that he had been considering the possibility of an open relationship between them. For the time being, at least.Her anxiety was so bad that she barely listened to the second half of the conversation. He assured her that he loved her and that he intended to marry her "no matter what," but before committing to one for the rest of his life, he wanted to find out what other people were like.

He cried for the entirety of the conversation, and he kept telling her that the issue wasn't with her; rather, he simply desired to "experience" other people because he was never actually able to do so in the past. He said that if she were to consent to an open relationship, there would be a great deal of structure put in place to ensure everyone's well-being, and the arrangement as a whole would be quite secure.

I feel like our relationship is ruined. I'm obviously not okay with an open relationship.

She said, she didn't want to see any other people, but he assured her that she could. All she could see was him. She desired him exclusively. Her undying devotion was all for him. He assured her that if she said no, it was okay, and that he would understand and respect her wishes. But since he brought it up in the first place, if she says no, she will always wonder if he is in fact seeing other people.It has already begun to take place.

Surprisingly, a 2016 study found that more than 20% of American participants engaged in consensual non-monogamy (CNM). According to Tennesha Wood, dating expert and creator of the wedding planning website The Broom List, "open relationships can fall within a broad spectrum that depends on a couple's needs and their comfort level." An open relationship is one in which the partners are emotionally, romantically, and/or sexually available to others. This is a form of ethical non-monogamy (ENM).

She used to have entire faith in him, but now she wonders if he is seeing anybody else. Perhaps the reason he's bringing this up is because he cheated on her and wants an excuse now. Her thoughts are all over the place. She is at a loss on what to do. She told him she'd give it some thought and he hugged her. In fact, he held on for quite some time. She slept on the couch after telling him she needed to be alone that night.

Any advice is so much appreciated.

If you were his fiance, what would you have done?

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including thezoereport, tandfonline, reddit and verywellmind.

Bella Smith is a Psychology & Human Behaviour enthusiast.

