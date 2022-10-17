"She's not pulling her weight in the upkeep of the house." The husband expressed online his displeasure with his wife.

Bella Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1XZS_0iaHIW4800
Photoschmidt/istockphoto

It's possible for the stress level in your home to skyrocket if either you or your partner aren't satisfied about how the domestic responsibilities are being divided up. According to the findings of a number of studies, one of the most significant sources of tension in many romantic partnerships is the unequal division of household chores. For instance, the results of one study indicated that one of the leading causes of stress for wives was the fact that their husbands did not want to put in their fair amount of effort around the house. However, what if it were the other way around?

A recent online post brought attention to this problem, as the author, a frustrated husband, vented about his lack of help from his wife with home responsibilities.

Under the username Justabloke1, he stated that he is a husband who works 50 to 60 hours each week, Monday through Friday. His wife is a stay-at-home mother to their two children, ages 10 and 13. They get along wonderfully, but he is beginning to feel that she is not contributing to the upkeep of the house.

He claims that they live in a filthy, disorganized home. He takes care of the typical housekeeping tasks, such as cleaning toilets, emptying trash cans and dishwashers, and so on, on a consistent basis. He does appreciate the fact that he is well cared for and has clean clothes to wear. Now, however, he feels ashamed when visitors drop by.

According to him, it's not too much to ask that after a long day at work, his home be at least somewhat tidy when he returns. He doesn't need a model home; just something neat and orderly will do. His weekend duties had always included tending to the garden and trying to keep the kids busy so that she could relax. She does an excellent job caring for two foster children who present significant behavioral issues but who attend regular public schools.

Perhaps there is a more effective approach

A recent survey by Yelp found that 80% of married or cohabiting couples regularly argue about who should perform certain chores around the house and when. One partner may end up performing an excessive amount of housework, which can strain your relationship.

When people work together, they can accomplish more. One approach for a couple to get closer to one another is by taking on more shared responsibilities around the house. The time spent performing mundane chores around the house might be used to catch up or simply enjoy each other's company while doing something productive. Couples who work together on household tasks report greater happiness in their relationships and in bed.

According to studies, effective communication is crucial for a fair and happy allocation of domestic labor between spouses. You can't achieve fairness and contentment without first establishing the ability to communicate well with one another. It begins with a respectful, proactive communication. Take a seat next to the other person and have a conversation about how you each feel and how the two of you can work together to divide the mental workload of running a household and keeping it tidy.

What do you think?

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including verywellmind, mumsnet, yelp, journals.sagepub and anitashousekeeping

Hello, I really hope you've enjoyed this article/story. I'm a freelance writer making ends meet for my family by any means necessary. Please consider making a little donation if you found this helpful or entertaining. Thank you so much.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationship# Marriage# Housework# Communication# Love

Comments / 225

Published by

Bella Smith is a Psychology & Human Behaviour enthusiast. She is a freelance writer and has had her written pieces published on a few Wikis and popular sites. People connect with her because of the way she writes, her thoughts and her stories.

New York, NY
11303 followers

More from Bella Smith

"Underwear was thrown on our toothbrushes." A sick woman vented her rage on her narcissistic brother-in-law.

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) affects an estimated 5% of the U.S. population, which translates to about 16 million people. Given the prevalence of NPD, chances are good that you have come into contact with a severely narcissistic individual. Sometimes the best way to deal with a toxic narcissist is to cut off all ties with that person altogether. However, when it's a member of the family, what can you do?

Read full story
58 comments

"It's a disgrace to make any child sit alone." The mother was enraged by how her autistic son was handled at school.

Autistic Kids are especially susceptible to social isolation if they are bullied or bully others at school. Due to a lack of awareness on the part of both students and teachers, autistic students may have their autism-related behaviors misinterpreted as disobedience. Students on the autism spectrum who are trying to navigate the unpredictable social dynamics of the classroom may experience feelings of anxiety and anguish. It's possible that head teachers will see exclusion as their sole option for ensuring the health and safety of their students. It is possible that a typical school is not the greatest environment for a child.

Read full story
82 comments

"I'm Cinderella." A mother wishes to run away from her mentally challenged adult son and husband.

Studies conducted over the past ten years have shown that, despite the apparent improvements in women's lives over the course of the last fifty years, women's levels of happiness have steadily declined. This trend has been observed throughout the world. There are a lot of different explanations for why this is the case. On the other hand, one could say that it's because women's lives are busier than they've ever been in this day and age. A growing number of women are attempting to balance their professional lives with their personal lives, families, friendships, and other interests outside the home. They are attempting to complete everything at the same time.

Read full story
84 comments

A guy moves his female friend into their house, and the situation with his girlfriend becomes awkward.

Do you believe men and women can be platonic friends?. While we may believe we can get by with a platonic relationship, Scientific American argues that a more romantic one is often just around the corner. Since men constantly overestimate the level of attraction felt by their female friends, the data revealed that being just friends with women is especially difficult for men (compared to women).

Read full story
4 comments

"It is quite embarrassing." A mother becomes irritated when her mother-in-law keeps putting on girly dresses for her son

Grandparents can be very important in the lives of their loved young grandchildren in many ways. Depending on how far away they live and other factors, they can be babysitters, teachers, or playmates. Their grown children, who are now parents themselves, trust them for advice.

Read full story
324 comments

"I will make you suffer." A wife was asking for marital support from her seemingly emotionally abusive husband.

A marriage can survive difficult chapters, but it requires two things: mutual respect for the marital vows and commitment to the marriage from both parties. -Dr. Chloe Carmichael.

Read full story
59 comments

"She needs to get out." A mother expressed frustration about her adult daughter's irresponsible money handling.

Marriage does not have to be the reason some adult children move out. Living apart can bring everyone closer. - Josephine Chia. The number of people living in households that include several generations of a family has been steadily increasing in the United States. According to an analysis of census data conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2016, 40% of young adults in the United States now live in families consisting of multiple generations. The Millennial generation has the highest rate of living at home with either their parents or their grandparents. There are more people between the ages of 18 to 34 who live with their parents than in any other living arrangement. Thirty-three percent of people who are between the ages of 25 to 29 live with their parents.

Read full story
81 comments

The power of text message according to psychologists

Texting has been around for several years now and has evolved from being just a way to send out text messages to a complete messaging solution for smartphones. How does this affect communication in our overall personal health?

Read full story
7 comments

More than love, it's the spark

It is entirely natural for a relationship between two people to begin with a great deal of intensity and passion before settling down into a more comfortable, stable state. Many things contribute to this, including the evolution of our natural attraction and bonding hormones and our innate propensity to form social groups in the form of nests. Long-term relationships don't always feel as exciting as when they first started, and that's fine.

Read full story
4 comments

Victims of abuse who speak out are often abused again

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's domestic abuse trial is being watched by the whole globe . Heard, Depp's ex-wife, wrote an op-ed in 2018 in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, prompting Depp to sue her for defamation. However, Depp and his legal team insist that this is not the case, arguing that Depp is the real victim of her abuse. She's filing a countersuit, and viewers of CourtTV are more interested than ever as the world takes a side in the court of public opinion.

Read full story
16 comments

The many faces of domestic violence beyond physical abuse

The epidemic of domestic violence is pervasive, covert, and difficult to spot. Sad to say, the vast majority of individuals can also attest to having direct experience with this or knowing someone who can. But what exactly defines domestic violence?

Read full story
40 comments

From the bedroom to the courtroom: The new perspective on marital rape

When the rapist and the victim are married, the situation is different. Assaulting another person sexually is a heinous crime that is reviled and condemned all around the world. However, in other situations, the degree of guilt that is attributed to each party is determined, at least in part, by the nature of their relationship to one another. When Wendy L. Patrick, J.D., Ph.D. was working as a prosecutor for sexual offenses, the cases involving marital rape were among the most difficult ones she encountered. When the rapist and the victim are married, there are a number of specific challenges that arise, including a reluctance to report the crime, a lack of cooperation with law authorities, and the need to correct jury misconceptions about the law. As may be expected, the extent to which the perpetrator's belief in consent was reasonable under the circumstances is one of the most contentious problems. However, public opinion on victim blame and responsibility is influenced by a variety of different circumstances.

Read full story
122 comments

Cold shoulder: Is it abusive?

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including wikipedia.org, medicalnewstoday.com, psychnet.apa.org, tandfonline.com, domesticshelters.org, healthyplace.com, and theatlantic.com.

Read full story
31 comments
Spring Lake, MI

Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real. There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.

Read full story
15 comments

Psychologists describe the psychological effects of ghosting and what causes people to ghost.

This material is founded on reliable news and medical information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.

Read full story
1 comments

Divorce: When it's appropriate

Divorce is a touchy subject, and no one wants to talk about it. Many people will try to stick it through and work it out for the sake of their children because of the effects of divorce that might cause them or for the sake of the marriage. According to churchofjesuschrist.org,

Read full story
27 comments

Back to school mistakes parents make

This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.

Read full story
20 comments

Psychologists discuss signs of loneliness and how our mind and body responds to it

You’re sitting in a bar. Alone. You’re surrounded by people. Some of them are talking. Some are laughing. Some are drinking. Some are just enjoying the atmosphere. You, on the other hand, are staring down into your drink. You’re not distracted by the people around you. You’re distracted by your own thoughts. You’re not enjoying the atmosphere. You’re not even enjoying your own company. You’re not drinking. You’re staring.

Read full story
32 comments

Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left

When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy