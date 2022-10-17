"She's not pulling her weight in the upkeep of the house." The husband expressed online his displeasure with his wife.

It's possible for the stress level in your home to skyrocket if either you or your partner aren't satisfied about how the domestic responsibilities are being divided up. According to the findings of a number of studies, one of the most significant sources of tension in many romantic partnerships is the unequal division of household chores. For instance, the results of one study indicated that one of the leading causes of stress for wives was the fact that their husbands did not want to put in their fair amount of effort around the house. However, what if it were the other way around?

A recent online post brought attention to this problem, as the author, a frustrated husband, vented about his lack of help from his wife with home responsibilities.

Under the username Justabloke1, he stated that he is a husband who works 50 to 60 hours each week, Monday through Friday. His wife is a stay-at-home mother to their two children, ages 10 and 13. They get along wonderfully, but he is beginning to feel that she is not contributing to the upkeep of the house.

He claims that they live in a filthy, disorganized home. He takes care of the typical housekeeping tasks, such as cleaning toilets, emptying trash cans and dishwashers, and so on, on a consistent basis. He does appreciate the fact that he is well cared for and has clean clothes to wear. Now, however, he feels ashamed when visitors drop by.

According to him, it's not too much to ask that after a long day at work, his home be at least somewhat tidy when he returns. He doesn't need a model home; just something neat and orderly will do. His weekend duties had always included tending to the garden and trying to keep the kids busy so that she could relax. She does an excellent job caring for two foster children who present significant behavioral issues but who attend regular public schools.

Perhaps there is a more effective approach

A recent survey by Yelp found that 80% of married or cohabiting couples regularly argue about who should perform certain chores around the house and when. One partner may end up performing an excessive amount of housework, which can strain your relationship.

When people work together, they can accomplish more. One approach for a couple to get closer to one another is by taking on more shared responsibilities around the house. The time spent performing mundane chores around the house might be used to catch up or simply enjoy each other's company while doing something productive. Couples who work together on household tasks report greater happiness in their relationships and in bed.

According to studies, effective communication is crucial for a fair and happy allocation of domestic labor between spouses. You can't achieve fairness and contentment without first establishing the ability to communicate well with one another. It begins with a respectful, proactive communication. Take a seat next to the other person and have a conversation about how you each feel and how the two of you can work together to divide the mental workload of running a household and keeping it tidy.

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including verywellmind, mumsnet, yelp, journals.sagepub and anitashousekeeping