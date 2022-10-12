"Underwear was thrown on our toothbrushes." A sick woman vented her rage on her narcissistic brother-in-law.

Bella Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cg8Hb_0iVVErp800
FG Trade/istockphoto

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) affects an estimated 5% of the U.S. population, which translates to about 16 million people. Given the prevalence of NPD, chances are good that you have come into contact with a severely narcissistic individual. Sometimes the best way to deal with a toxic narcissist is to cut off all ties with that person altogether. However, when it's a member of the family, what can you do?

This problem was brought to light in a post that a woman made online, in which she courageously confronted her narcissistic brother-in-law because her spouse was unable to do so.

Lisa from Connecticut shared that she and her partner are both retired and enjoy a peaceful, quiet life together—that is, until Lisa's brother-in-law comes to visit. Her spouse is quite submissive, and his brother, who is 71 years old, dominates and verbally abuses him. Because this was his childhood home, he is adamant on spending his annual vacation in their modest home for the full eight days rather than checking into a hotel.

The previous year, Lisa was given a diagnosis of leukemia, and she explained to her brother-in-law that she was unable to be around him due to the disease. His argument was that COVID-19 is not as severe as it formerly was, but he still declined to get tested for it.

He never stops belittling others with his constant babbling. It appeared as though he had tossed his underwear onto their toothbrushes. During the course of his visit, he attended a reunion, and he laughed at the fact that no one was wearing a mask. They urged that he take a COVID-19 test, but he decided to put it off until the very end of his time there.

On the evening that he was leaving, he stated that he had wasted a great deal of money because Lisa and her spouse's car was incapable of traveling a long distance, and he had rented a car in order to make it to the reunion.

That night, Lisa totally lost it. She told him that he should stay in a hotel or rent a car from now on because their house is too small to have people over. He said, "HOh right, you don't even look sick."

Since he left, he has written in an email that he is entitled to an apology, or else Lisa's partner will never see him again. She claims that they are going to counseling in order to figure out how to deal with him. As her partner was crying and shaking, he couldn't stand up to his brother.

Any advice would be most helpful. Thank you.

What is NPD?

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is defined by inflated sense of self-importance, insensitivity to others' emotions, and an unhealthy preoccupation with praise and approval from others. For a diagnosis of NPD to be made, these behaviors must be continuing.

Common signs and symptoms may include, but are not limited to:

  • Exaggerated pride in one's own accomplishments
  • A person's conviction that they are "the greatest of the best," exceptional, and unique, and that they can relate to and be understood by only those of equal or higher stature.
  • An unhealthy obsession with receiving compliments or being the center of attention Inability to empathize with others
  • The practice of taking advantage of others.
  • Confidence in one's own right
  • Ambitious, attractive, and powerful fantasy
  • Having an unreasonably high level of confidence that other people will meet all of one's demands without question
  • Criticism of, or charges of envy toward, another person's abilities or successes

Conclusion

NPD might make it hard for a loved one to connect with you on a deep, personal level. Although people with the illness may have varying degrees of empathy and reliance on manipulative strategies, it is likely that they may all have these characteristics. They might also consider themselves better than you or anyone else and act arrogantly as a result. Sybil Cummin, a licensed professional counselor in Arvada, Colorado, says that while encountering these characteristics can be challenging for anybody, it is especially challenging when they are displayed by someone who is expected to care for them completely and have their back. Unfortunately, NPD is not a matter of choice. Symptoms of the illness include potentially harmful acts that the person is either unaware of or unable to correct. This may make things more difficult for you. As a result of this and similar considerations, you may decide to cut off any communication with them.

What do you think?

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, newsweek, regain.us, arvadatherapysolutions and psychcentral.

Narcissism, Psychology, Family relationship, Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Society

