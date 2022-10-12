"It's a disgrace to make any child sit alone." The mother was enraged by how her autistic son was handled at school.

Autistic Kids are especially susceptible to social isolation if they are bullied or bully others at school. Due to a lack of awareness on the part of both students and teachers, autistic students may have their autism-related behaviors misinterpreted as disobedience. Students on the autism spectrum who are trying to navigate the unpredictable social dynamics of the classroom may experience feelings of anxiety and anguish. It's possible that head teachers will see exclusion as their sole option for ensuring the health and safety of their students. It is possible that a typical school is not the greatest environment for a child.

According to the CDC, one in every 68 U.S. children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, a form of developmental disability. Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are challenging to parent because they have trouble expressing emotions, communicating effectively, and acting in socially acceptable ways.

This problem was brought to light in a post that a mother wrote on the internet in which she expressed her frustration with the way the people at her son's school treated him because he has autism.

Under the username "Mummyto2BBs," she stated that her 4-year-old kid is being evaluated for autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He's been having a hard time in elementary school recently, often lashing out at his teacher and having afternoon meltdowns. His danger level has been evaluated, and the school psychologist has been asked to pay him a visit; in addition, dismissal time has been moved back to 12 o'clock from 2 o'clock.

According to her, she has been more than happy to work with them, and she had believed that they were doing everything they could for her son. However, her niece, who is in primary 7 at the same school, has informed her that at one point, she saw one of the classroom assistants bend down to talk to her son, and then she took him away from his friends at the lunch table and made him sit at a separate table alone.

Special needs or not, I think it's a f*cking disgrace to make any child sit alone at lunch.

She was furious and intended to address the situation with his teacher.

If you were this kid's mother, what would you have done?

