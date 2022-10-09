A guy moves his female friend into their house, and the situation with his girlfriend becomes awkward.

Do you believe men and women can be platonic friends?

While we may believe we can get by with a platonic relationship, Scientific American argues that a more romantic one is often just around the corner. Since men constantly overestimate the level of attraction felt by their female friends, the data revealed that being just friends with women is especially difficult for men (compared to women).

This matter was brought to light in a recent post, in which a woman expressed her concerns and asked for guidance over the apparent breakdown of her relationship with her boyfriend after he moved his female friend in with them.

She said she's wondering if this is something that she should be concerned about or if she should just get over it. Her boyfriend moved his friends into the home they were staying at because they lost their apartment and the woman's husband had to go to jail.

They were willing to let them stay there because they didn't want them to be homeless together with their dog. It was only supposed to be for a short period of time at initially, but as time went on, situations began to change, and they ended up retaining them as roommates.

Since the man was found guilty of the crime, he was sentenced to jail, and now her boyfriend is responsible for ensuring the safety of this man's girlfriend, their dog, and all of their vehicles and things until the man is released from jail. It was six months but now it's three. Her boyfriend now appears to be obsessed with this girl, and she feels pushed to the sidelines. Her relationship has altered, and it's definitely affecting her. She recognizes that he now has a lot of burden on his plate, and she is grateful that this woman is safe. She's not bothered by their friendship. However, it appears to be far more than that.

The way that her boyfriend feels about her has drastically shifted over time. They don't share much intimacy with one another, and he calls them "we're" and refers to her as "you," as if she's a third party to the relationship. He is just always using the restroom and acting like she's so irritating.

I understand stress has taken its toll here, but when is this considered unacceptable, and what should I do about it? What can I do about it? This is my home, my life, my relationship and I've been sharing everything and then some to accommodate this, but it's getting to me bad.

When do friendships with people of the opposite gender become a threat to your relationship?

Is it possible for men and women to simply be friends? In spite of the fact that friendships between persons of different sexes have become increasingly prevalent over the past few decades, new research demonstrates that most people view this situation with suspicion.

According to a study done by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, both men and women thought it was helpful when their friends of the opposite gender told them how to attract a partner. Women also said that their male friends protected them more often than their female friends did, and that this was very helpful. When it came to sex, men cared more about that part of a friendship than women did.

The emotional and physical closeness of some of these advantages makes it risky for people in committed relationships to continue friendships with people of the opposite sex. The couple needs to address the concerns of either the partner who is unhappy with the friendship or the partner who is suspicious of the other because of the friendship. If not handled properly, friendship between the sexes can be detrimental to a relationship, if not fatal.

More than just physical intimacy, the trust and openness that develops between two individuals over time is what makes a relationship exclusive. To develop a close relationship with another person, you must ensure their security, affection, and care in a manner that places it ahead of all others. It's a paradox of close relationships that they become stronger when they're treated with the tenderness you'd show if they were fragile. You don't need to have sexual relations with another person to break that bond. The trusting intimacy you share with your partner can be damaged if you forge another bond with someone else. It is for this reason that it is generally accepted that affairs can be either physical or emotional, or both.

What do you think?

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including scientificamerican, psychologytoday, newsweek, labs.la.utexas.edu and better.net.