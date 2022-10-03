"I will make you suffer." A wife was asking for marital support from her seemingly emotionally abusive husband.

A marriage can survive difficult chapters, but it requires two things: mutual respect for the marital vows and commitment to the marriage from both parties. -Dr. Chloe Carmichael

Emotional abuse is the exercise of power and control over another person through the exploitation of the victim's emotions for the purpose of humiliation, disgrace, shame, blame, or manipulation. By lowering another person's opinion of themselves, it can be used as a weapon of manipulation. It is a form of abuse that is difficult to detect because of its subtlety and its widespread nature. Subtle manipulation is possible, as can overt manipulation.

Warnings and indicators are not always present in cases of abuse. Some, such as emotional abuse, might have an impact on you even if you don't realize it's happening.

Emotional abuse, in either form, can cause a person to lose faith in themselves and their own reality. You can wind up feeling like you're stuck. Individuals who have been emotionally abused may feel trapped in an abusive relationship because they are too hurt to go but also too terrified to stay. Therefore, until action is taken, the cycle will continue.

This matter was brought to light in a recent story, in which a wife named Elizabeth details her suffering at the hands of her husband, who appears to have been emotionally abusive towards her.

She says that she and her husband have been together for a long time. Since they got married seven years ago, a lot has happened between them. Her husband no longer goes out with other people and doesn't have any friends of his own. She doesn't see her old friends anymore, and they don't go anywhere together.

Her husband performs the household shopping, lies about Elizabeth mistreating him, and complains to others about how tough it is to be married to her. He says it's his house and calls her all kinds of names, makes fun of the fact that her first marriage didn't work out, and says very rude things about it. They fight a lot, especially when she walks into the room and sees him hiding his phone.

She found out that he talked to a woman in one of the offices in their town on a regular basis. She told her family what was happening, but they didn't seem to care.

If only they knew what I have to go through every day.

Even though his family has sometimes been nice to her, they don't like her very much.

I did not get married to divorce again, but I don't know how I will get through living like this.

He has told her he is done with her and even taken back gifts he had previously given her. She believes that this other woman is responsible for her husband's current treatment of her.

I feel like my husband has stolen my personality.

She never gets a say in anything, and instead he moves her stuff, makes all the decisions, and may have even handed some of her stuff to their cleaner. She's devastated and anxious about the situation.

He told me he would make me suffer once I stopped working.

She is unable to get a divorce attorney because she does not know what she has done to deserve the hatred that he has for her, and she is also not in a position to pay for one.

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including psychcentral, newsweek and verywellmind.

