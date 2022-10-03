"I will make you suffer." A wife was asking for marital support from her seemingly emotionally abusive husband.

Bella Smith
A marriage can survive difficult chapters, but it requires two things: mutual respect for the marital vows and commitment to the marriage from both parties. -Dr. Chloe Carmichael

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLS74_0iJeHUKz00
Supeepich Sudthangtum/istockphoto

Emotional abuse is the exercise of power and control over another person through the exploitation of the victim's emotions for the purpose of humiliation, disgrace, shame, blame, or manipulation. By lowering another person's opinion of themselves, it can be used as a weapon of manipulation. It is a form of abuse that is difficult to detect because of its subtlety and its widespread nature. Subtle manipulation is possible, as can overt manipulation.

Warnings and indicators are not always present in cases of abuse. Some, such as emotional abuse, might have an impact on you even if you don't realize it's happening.

Emotional abuse, in either form, can cause a person to lose faith in themselves and their own reality. You can wind up feeling like you're stuck. Individuals who have been emotionally abused may feel trapped in an abusive relationship because they are too hurt to go but also too terrified to stay. Therefore, until action is taken, the cycle will continue.

This matter was brought to light in a recent story, in which a wife named Elizabeth details her suffering at the hands of her husband, who appears to have been emotionally abusive towards her.

She says that she and her husband have been together for a long time. Since they got married seven years ago, a lot has happened between them. Her husband no longer goes out with other people and doesn't have any friends of his own. She doesn't see her old friends anymore, and they don't go anywhere together.

Her husband performs the household shopping, lies about Elizabeth mistreating him, and complains to others about how tough it is to be married to her. He says it's his house and calls her all kinds of names, makes fun of the fact that her first marriage didn't work out, and says very rude things about it. They fight a lot, especially when she walks into the room and sees him hiding his phone.

She found out that he talked to a woman in one of the offices in their town on a regular basis. She told her family what was happening, but they didn't seem to care.

If only they knew what I have to go through every day.

Even though his family has sometimes been nice to her, they don't like her very much.

I did not get married to divorce again, but I don't know how I will get through living like this.

He has told her he is done with her and even taken back gifts he had previously given her. She believes that this other woman is responsible for her husband's current treatment of her.

I feel like my husband has stolen my personality.

She never gets a say in anything, and instead he moves her stuff, makes all the decisions, and may have even handed some of her stuff to their cleaner. She's devastated and anxious about the situation.

He told me he would make me suffer once I stopped working.

She is unable to get a divorce attorney because she does not know what she has done to deserve the hatred that he has for her, and she is also not in a position to pay for one.

What do you think?

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including psychcentral, newsweek and verywellmind.

Thanks for reading

Have a great day ahead world

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marriage# Relationship# Abuse# Society# Support

Comments / 49

Published by

Bella Smith is a Psychology & Human Behaviour enthusiast. She is a freelance writer and has had her written pieces published on a few Wikis and popular sites. People connect with her because of the way she writes, her thoughts and her stories.

New York, NY
6771 followers

More from Bella Smith

"It is quite embarrassing." A mother becomes irritated when her mother-in-law keeps putting on girly dresses for her son

Grandparents can be very important in the lives of their loved young grandchildren in many ways. Depending on how far away they live and other factors, they can be babysitters, teachers, or playmates. Their grown children, who are now parents themselves, trust them for advice.

Read full story
99 comments

"She needs to get out." A mother expressed frustration about her adult daughter's irresponsible money handling.

Marriage does not have to be the reason some adult children move out. Living apart can bring everyone closer. - Josephine Chia. The number of people living in households that include several generations of a family has been steadily increasing in the United States. According to an analysis of census data conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2016, 40% of young adults in the United States now live in families consisting of multiple generations. The Millennial generation has the highest rate of living at home with either their parents or their grandparents. There are more people between the ages of 18 to 34 who live with their parents than in any other living arrangement. Thirty-three percent of people who are between the ages of 25 to 29 live with their parents.

Read full story
44 comments

The power of text message according to psychologists

Texting has been around for several years now and has evolved from being just a way to send out text messages to a complete messaging solution for smartphones. How does this affect communication in our overall personal health?

Read full story
7 comments

More than love, it's the spark

It is entirely natural for a relationship between two people to begin with a great deal of intensity and passion before settling down into a more comfortable, stable state. Many things contribute to this, including the evolution of our natural attraction and bonding hormones and our innate propensity to form social groups in the form of nests. Long-term relationships don't always feel as exciting as when they first started, and that's fine.

Read full story
4 comments

Victims of abuse who speak out are often abused again

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's domestic abuse trial is being watched by the whole globe . Heard, Depp's ex-wife, wrote an op-ed in 2018 in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, prompting Depp to sue her for defamation. However, Depp and his legal team insist that this is not the case, arguing that Depp is the real victim of her abuse. She's filing a countersuit, and viewers of CourtTV are more interested than ever as the world takes a side in the court of public opinion.

Read full story
11 comments

The many faces of domestic violence beyond physical abuse

The epidemic of domestic violence is pervasive, covert, and difficult to spot. Sad to say, the vast majority of individuals can also attest to having direct experience with this or knowing someone who can. But what exactly defines domestic violence?

Read full story
38 comments

From the bedroom to the courtroom: The new perspective on marital rape

When the rapist and the victim are married, the situation is different. Assaulting another person sexually is a heinous crime that is reviled and condemned all around the world. However, in other situations, the degree of guilt that is attributed to each party is determined, at least in part, by the nature of their relationship to one another. When Wendy L. Patrick, J.D., Ph.D. was working as a prosecutor for sexual offenses, the cases involving marital rape were among the most difficult ones she encountered. When the rapist and the victim are married, there are a number of specific challenges that arise, including a reluctance to report the crime, a lack of cooperation with law authorities, and the need to correct jury misconceptions about the law. As may be expected, the extent to which the perpetrator's belief in consent was reasonable under the circumstances is one of the most contentious problems. However, public opinion on victim blame and responsibility is influenced by a variety of different circumstances.

Read full story
114 comments

Cold shoulder: Is it abusive?

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including wikipedia.org, medicalnewstoday.com, psychnet.apa.org, tandfonline.com, domesticshelters.org, healthyplace.com, and theatlantic.com.

Read full story
25 comments
Spring Lake, MI

Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real. There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.

Read full story
15 comments

Ghosting: Reasons and effects psychologically

This material is founded on reliable news and medical information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.

Read full story
1 comments

Divorce: When it's appropriate

Divorce is a touchy subject, and no one wants to talk about it. Many people will try to stick it through and work it out for the sake of their children because of the effects of divorce that might cause them or for the sake of the marriage. According to churchofjesuschrist.org,

Read full story
28 comments

Back to school mistakes parents make

This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.

Read full story
20 comments

Psychologists discuss signs of loneliness and how our mind and body responds to it

You’re sitting in a bar. Alone. You’re surrounded by people. Some of them are talking. Some are laughing. Some are drinking. Some are just enjoying the atmosphere. You, on the other hand, are staring down into your drink. You’re not distracted by the people around you. You’re distracted by your own thoughts. You’re not enjoying the atmosphere. You’re not even enjoying your own company. You’re not drinking. You’re staring.

Read full story
33 comments

Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left

When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.

Read full story
20 comments
Knoxville, TN

Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.

She found out her husband of 13 years was cheating on her with another woman just three days before Valentine's Day in 2018. Just three days later, on Valentine's Day, Dr. Samantha Gray, an assistant professor of clinical psychology at the University of Indianapolis took part in a Valentine's Day Q&A panel that was led by students at the university where she teaches psychology and has an interest in social technologies.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Tactics a narcissist does use to manipulate people

This is the way they take control of your emotions. They have to have what they want, when they want it or else they will blow a gasket. They can't control themselves and you will eventually figure that out. And since they can't control themselves, they will do the next best thing they will to control you.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How to remove fear after a narcissist discard

It's natural to worry that a narcissist would come after you after they discard you. This is due to the fact that narcissists are often very manipulative and dominating, and they may resort to threats or even violence to achieve their goals. If you've been in a relationship with a narcissist, it's critical to seek out support from friends and family, as well as professional counseling if necessary.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Signs a Girl Is Into You From an Infj’s Eyes

INFJs tend to hide their emotions. Here are some tips to help you figure them out. Have you ever found yourself attracted to a certain girl but you’re not sure if she feels the same way? You see her at school or at work but you’re not really sure how to approach her. You’re afraid that if you do approach her, she’ll reject your feelings.

Read full story
7 comments

Infj: The Sweetest Lover

They Love With a Love That Was More Than LovePurchased via istockphoto. INFJs are known as the ‘healer’ of the MBTI. Partly, this is because of their strong sense of idealism and partly because of their strong sense of empathy (in the sense that they feel what other people feel). When it comes to relationships, INFJs are always looking for something long-term. They don’t believe that there’s such a thing as ‘one-night stand’. They like to go slow and build upon a ‘friendship’ and then move onto a romantic relationship. They’re not big fans of casual flings. INFJs will give their all to a relationship. This means that they’ll be honest and open with their partner, even if this means being vulnerable. They’re not afraid to say ‘I love you’ first — in fact, they expect the same from their partner too. In terms of sex, INFJs are very romantic and intimate. They enjoy being able to share their feelings with someone else and so they like to make love as opposed to ‘having sex’. They don’t mind waiting for sex until the time is right for them both — this is because INFJs are very sensitive creatures who are always trying to take into account what others feel before making a move themselves.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy