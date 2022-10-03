"She needs to get out." A mother expressed frustration about her adult daughter's irresponsible money handling.

Marriage does not have to be the reason some adult children move out. Living apart can bring everyone closer. - Josephine Chia

The number of people living in households that include several generations of a family has been steadily increasing in the United States. According to an analysis of census data conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2016, 40% of young adults in the United States now live in families consisting of multiple generations. The Millennial generation has the highest rate of living at home with either their parents or their grandparents. There are more people between the ages of 18 to 34 who live with their parents than in any other living arrangement. Thirty-three percent of people who are between the ages of 25 to 29 live with their parents.

Is it okay to live with your parents forever?

It really depends on the situation that you're in. If it's a parasitic relationship and you're taking more than you give, it's probably time for you to start making some movements toward independence. On the other hand, if the arrangement is mutually beneficial and everyone is content with it, there is no reason to change it.

This matter was brought to light in a recent article in which a mother expressed her frustration over the fact that her daughter, who is now 29 years old, does not appear to be considering moving out.

The mother claims that they have a daughter who is 29 years old and an adult. They also have a daughter, who is now 30 years old and does not live with her parents because she is doing quite well on her own. Although the 29-year-old still lives at home, her parents are eager for her to leave the nest. The issue is that she is unable to vacate the premises owing to financial restrictions.

She has run into issues with her credit cards and is currently attempting to pay them off with the help of a consolidation loan. She also has a car payment and a horse, for which she is responsible for paying various expenses, such as [veterinarian] bills; nevertheless, they pay board for the horse on a monthly basis, which is quite expensive. She also fritters away her money on pointless endeavors such as shopping on Amazon and eating at restaurants, among other things.

They have made numerous attempts to assist her with financial matters (budgeting, expense monitoring, etc.). Unfortunately, nothing ever stays effective for very long. It will be another two years before she is completely free of her auto payment and consolidation loan. She has to get out into the world as soon as possible to learn how things really are and develop her own identity.

What should we do?

When adult children decide to leave the nest, can relationships get better?

When your children were younger, your presence was the most important thing in the world to them. You were there to offer daily support and direction. When kids reach adulthood, this will change. When your children become adults, your duty as a parent will no longer be the same as it was before.

A fascinating study conducted in Germany in 2019 discovered that the lives of parents aged 55 and up improved greatly once their children had left home. A more happy "social compact" where children play a supportive emotional role to parents replaces the stress of "active" parenting, which included juggling daycare and work.

When children become adults and move out of their parents' home, natural boundaries develop between them and their parents. Your kid(s) adapt to their newfound independence and maturity. However, those lines may not be so apparent if your grown child is still living at home or plans to relocate there. It's great to spend more time with the kids, but you may need to take steps to solidify your position in their life.

What do you think?

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including psychcentral, channelnewsasia, newsweek, pewresearch.org and wehavekids.

Bella Smith is a Psychology & Human Behaviour enthusiast.

