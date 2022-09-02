The power of text message according to psychologists

Texting has been around for several years now and has evolved from being just a way to send out text messages to a complete messaging solution for smartphones. How does this affect communication in our overall personal health?

You may be undervaluing the power of a text message.Oatawa/shutterstock

It is possible that contacting a friend by phone, text message, or email merely to say "hi" can appear to be an inconsequential gesture – or even a duty that isn't worth the effort. Or perhaps you're concerned that, given how busy everyone usually is, an unannounced check-in wouldn't be appreciated.

However, recent study reveals that even a casual attempt to connect with those in our social circles might have a greater impact than we might believe.

“Even sending a brief message reaching out to check in on someone, just to say ‘Hi,’ that you are thinking of them, and to ask how they’re doing, can be appreciated more than people think,” said Peggy Liu, Ben L. Fryrear Chair in Marketing and an associate professor of business administration with the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business.

People have a tendency to underestimate how much their friends like hearing from them, according to the findings of a new study that Dr. Liu is the lead author of, and which was published on Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. She and her team conducted a series of 13 experiments with over 5,900 participants to determine how accurate people are at estimating how much their friends value being reached out to and what kinds of interactions are the most influential. The purpose of these studies was to determine which kinds of interactions are the most powerful.

Participants, in some tests made contact with someone they thought of as a friend, while in others they reached out to someone with whom they had friendly but weak ties. The person being reached out to was asked to indicate (on a scale from 0 to 100) how appreciative, glad, delighted, and grateful they thought their contact would be to hear from them. The study participants were then asked to rate how much they valued the communication with the researchers.

Those who made first contact consistently undervalued the response they received throughout all 13 tests. The most impactful of these updates were those that came as a complete surprise (from someone who hadn't been in touch previously). Intentionally low, Dr. Liu and her co-researchers defined contact as anything from a quick phone conversation, text, or email to a tiny token of appreciation like cookies or a plant. While social media interactions were not the primary focus of the study, Dr. Liu said that there is no reason to assume that messages sent via platforms like Facebook or Instagram are any less relevant than those sent via more traditional means. And since these brief, easy check-ins were important, the researchers expect that this will motivate people to get in touch with their social relationships more frequently "just because."

However, theirs is not the first recent study to highlight the significance of informal interactions. Positive social connections have been connected to a sense of purpose in older persons, according to another study published in The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry. Postdoctoral researcher in the medical social sciences department at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine Gabrielle Pfund, who worked on the study, remarked that it adds to the growing body of research suggesting that the people we spend time with on a daily basis have a "very large impact" on our well-being. (Dr. Pfund was a part of a research group at Washington University in St. Louis when this study was conducted.) However, the new findings appear at a difficult time for friendship and connection in the United States, which is experiencing a loneliness crisis that has become more complex and acute throughout the pandemic.

According to psychologist and University of Maryland assistant clinical professor Marisa Franco's research, "people also tend to anticipate our friends and acquaintances won't be as open to us as we'd like." She mentioned that the "liking gap," or the tendency to overestimate how well-liked we truly are, makes many individuals uncomfortable when it comes to reaching out. There is also the "beautiful mess effect," which says that we hold back when we are vulnerable with others out of fear of being evaluated severely. According to Dr. Franco, this form of negativity bias tends to permeate every element of relationship and has real-world consequences for how we act and relate to one another. Experts on the subject of friendship, such as Dr. Franco, say they hope the findings will highlight the importance of connecting with others on a daily basis and encourage people to see friendship as an important component of personal health, even if reaching out to others can feel awkward or time-consuming at times.

“To be functioning at our best, we need to be in a connected state,” she said. “Just like you need to eat, like you need to drink, you need to be connected to be functioning well.”

Conclusion

It's a big debate nowadays- "should I text my friends?" Should you send a text? Should you wait for them to text you? If you are going to text them, what should you say? Texting is a great way to stay in touch with friends and family. Whether you're catching up on the latest news or just saying hello, texting can be very important to how you feel. So next time you want to send someone a quick message, don't hesitate to pick up your phone and text them. You will be glad you did.

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including nytimes, psycnet.apa.org, vice, psyarvic, ajgponline.org

