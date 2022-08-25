Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship

Author's note

The theories and information discussed in this article are all entirely attributable to their respective sources, including Wikipedia.org, instyle.com, thehealthy.com and real

There is no official definition of a toxic relationship because it isn't in The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the book that therapists use to figure out what's wrong with their clients. But it's safe to say that a relationship is probably toxic if it makes you feel bad about yourself, is mostly negative, has any kind of abuse, makes you act out of fear, you can't talk to each other without yelling and screaming, or you have to hide or lie about it to your friends and family.

Recognizing a toxic relationship

“I knew relatively early on that my relationship with my then-boyfriend wasn’t healthy,” says Kelsey Turek, 31, of Spring Lake, Michigan. “From the beginning, my boyfriend was very jealous, to the point where he was angry when I went out with girlfriends or even talked to other men.”

Turek worked as a personal trainer, and some of the people she worked with were men. She remembers one time when he saw her working with a male client in the gym. He got mad and stormed out in a rage, making her feel bad for just doing her job. Although there were other, more subtle signals that the relationship was toxic, she eventually forgave her partner after he apologized and stated he would try to be better.

“He wasn’t interested in my wants or desires, he only wanted to do his hobbies and wouldn’t meet my friends or family,” she explains.

It caused her to feel insignificant and alone, and she was always questioning her own judgment as a result. She made several attempts to communicate her emotions to him, but he either did not understand her or refused to do so. As a result, her mental health suffered in the long run. Despite this, she was determined to keep trying to make the relationship work.

“I really loved him. We had created a picture of our future together. He always said he was trying to be better. And honestly, I didn’t believe in myself. I didn’t think I could find someone else, even though I was young and had a lot going for me,” she says .

According to Nina Vasan, MD, clinical assistant professor of Psychiatry at Stanford School of Medicine, director of the Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation, and chief medical officer of Real, an online mental healthcare platform, many people have found themselves in what, in hindsight, was a toxic relationship. However, it can be difficult to recognize a healthy vs. unhealthy relationship when you're in it, and this is something that can be difficult to recognize when you're in it. (Not only may you have unhealthy romantic relationships, but also unhealthy friendships.) She says that love gives us the rosiest of rose-colored glasses, and that we want to believe that those who love us won't intentionally hurt us even though we know that's not true.

“Often it isn’t obvious when things turn toxic, particularly if you don’t have a lot of experience in relationships, and the instinct is to minimize the issues,” she says. “It’s not uncommon for the non-toxic partner to justify the toxic behavior by focusing on the good things in the relationship or to blame themselves and think they are the ones who need to work harder or change.”

Toxic people are not always aware of their own destructive tendencies or the behaviors they exhibit. According to Suzie Pileggi Pawelski, a relationship researcher and coauthor of Happy Together with her husband James Pawelski, PhD, director of education in the Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania, an additional aspect of unhealthy relationships that can be confusing is that they are frequently portrayed in popular culture as being exciting, passionate, and extremely romantic.

“This can cause people to normalize or even idealize toxic behaviors, like a partner saying ‘I can’t live without you,’ ‘I just can’t control myself around you,’ or obsessively wanting to know where you are at all times,” she explains. “In movies, it’s romantic; in real life, those are major red flags.”

So, what exactly makes a relationship unhealthy? It might be difficult to pin down exactly what characteristics of a romantic partnership qualify it as "toxic." According to Pileggi Pawelski, the term "toxic" is not a clinical phrase; rather, it is subjective, and there is a wide range of behaviors that are detrimental in relationships. On one end of the spectrum, you have individuals who genuinely care for each other but disagree with each other a lot, and on the other end, you have people who mistreat their partners at home. People don't have much trouble identifying the extremes, but they do struggle to understand what lies in the gray area in the middle.

“Relationships change over time and people are usually on their best behavior at the beginning,” she says. “As you progress some of that naturally wears off. Every relationship will have some problems, it’s not an issue of if you fight, but how.”

Signs you're in a toxic relationship according to thehealthy.com written by Charlotte Hilton Andersen and medically reviewed by Ashley Matskevich, MD :

Your partner has no friends—other than you . According to James, it's beneficial for each partner in a relationship to have their own circle of acquaintances and hobbies outside of the other person. It is therefore a warning sign if the person you are dating discourages you from going out with your friends or the two of you would only participate in activities together if the other person is present. This does not preclude you from participating in activities with your partner or from inviting your partner out with their friends, though. "What it really means is that you don't have to feel as though you have to do everything with your partner," he explains. "Successful relationships are characterized by their interdependence, not their dependence on one another."

“Manipulative and controlling behavior of any kind is toxic,” she says.

They interrupt you constantly or give you the silent treatment .If your partner keeps cutting you off, it means they aren't listening to what you have to say. In a healthy relationship, listening is one of the most important ways to talk to each other. They also don't care about your thoughts or opinions if they cut you off. On the other hand, she says, ignoring you or not talking to you is passive-aggressive and sends the same message of disrespect and disdain. It also stops people from talking to each other in a helpful way.

Pileggi Pawelski says, “toxic people will do anything to avoid accepting responsibility for their actions, including attacking and blaming current and past partners.”

Your partner is obsessed with you. As a result of its initial similarity to true love, this toxic sign is frequently misunderstood. Pileggi Pawelski claims that everyone secretly wishes they were the center of such lavish displays of affection. She warns that obsessive love can spiral into other destructive emotions and actions such as jealously, stalking, and assault. Each pbrtner should continue to pursue their own interests, activities, hobbies, and friends.

“Remember that ultimately, you cannot change your partner, but you can change yourself, and that may mean leaving the relationship,” she says.

There’s a lot of lying, even about little things. Susie warns that lying about even minor matters on a regular basis is a warning sign. She argues that this behavior is a form of "gaslighting," in which the other person tries to get you to question your own feelings and experiences by making it seem like you're imagining things. This includes not just lies you see your partner committing, but also lies you tell yourself.

“If you find yourself hiding aspects of your relationship from your loved ones or if you feel like you need to lie to protect yourself or others, that’s a red flag that the relationship is toxic or abusive,” she says.

All of your friends hate your partner. A toxic relationship can often be identified by the reactions of close friends and family members. Pay close attention to what your loved ones are telling you, and what you can and cannot tell them. Toxic habits in relationships are tricky because they can be subtle and simple to explain away. Your loved ones are objective observers who only want what's best for you.

Final Words

Toxic relationships can be difficult to leave, as many people have been hurt or betrayed by their loved ones. However, this does not mean that you have to remain in a toxic relationship. If you have been feeling like you are in a toxic relationship, you may wish to speak to a qualified psychologist about your relationship.