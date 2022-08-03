Opinion: My favorite life hacks

Be interested than interesting

To pique someone's interest in you, you must first demonstrate that you have an interest in them. Their own lives and the problems that they face are the primary focus of their attention. It will be necessary for you to demonstrate that you are interested in them and the problems that they are facing rather than in yourself. If you show interest in the person you're talking to, you'll find that you have a lot more in common with them, and you'll be able to have a lot more fun as a result. To enjoy yourself, it is not necessary to be the most interesting person in the room. You merely need to be the person who is interested. That is the individual everyone is interested in getting to know better and hanging out with.

Be more curious than clever

One of the most common mistakes people make is trying to be clever when they really should be curious. Being clever is the act of gaining knowledge to use as your own. Being curious on the other hand, is the act of examining and asking questions. These are two very different approaches but both are important. It pays to examine the situations around you. How could that object be better? How could you make life easier for others? Being curious involves a process of questioning and evaluating a situation. It's not about being right or wrong. It's about making decisions based on the information you have gathered. It's not about having the most intelligent answer. It's about having the best answer.

Be more concerned with understanding than being understood

It is a common misunderstanding that engaging in conversation means you should allow yourself to be understood. While that is a worthwhile goal, it is not the most useful thing for you to accomplish. The reason being that in conversation, the goal should be to understand the other person. By listening, focusing on what they are saying, how they are saying it and why, you will gain more information than if you were allowing yourself to be understood. Listen to what the person is saying and try to interpret their words. Once you've gotten a feeling for what the person is talking about, you can start talking. If you do it correctly, the person will leave the conversation with a positive impression of you and understand what you were trying to discuss. When you truly listen, you are able to get the full story. You are able to collect important details that can be used to better respond to the person. And you can use the information you've learned to forge stronger bonds with others.

Be more eager to learn than to be right

Being eager to learn is vital in life because it broadens your horizons. Be more willing to listen to other people's opinions and understand what they're saying. Your perspective is yours alone and there is always room for another opinion. Challenge your preconceived notions and see how it feels to be the one being challenged instead of the one challenging others. You might learn something new or find that you agree with the other person. Everyone has something to teach you. There are so many people in the world who could teach you something new, so don't be afraid to ask for advice. Even if you don't ask for advice, you can always be open to other people advising you! Moreover, asking questions to understand one another better is a great way to build connections and friendships.

Be more courageous than confident

It's a common misconception to think that confidence is the same thing as being courageous. In reality, these are two very different things. A person who is confident is likely to believe he is capable of doing everything he attempts. A person who is courageous is willing to try doing things he doesn't believe he can do! You don't have to be confident to do something, but you will need to be courageous to do it. It's important to be confident in your actions, but also to be more courageous than confident. This is because being too confident can cause you to miss out on opportunities that help make you a stronger person. It's okay to make mistakes. If you do, learn from them and make an effort to do better next time! If you are hesitant to try new things, you will never know what you're capable of. Sometimes it's okay to be a little scared, but always be more courageous than confident. Being courageous means you're not thrilled to try new things, but you do it anyway. You don't have to be fearless and there's never a guarantee of success but you could always learn from your mistakes and become more successful next time. It's not easy being courageous. It means being confident enough to take a risk, but also being willing to fail. Courage is a quality that is found in people who want to make a difference.

Be more eager to please than to impress

While you should be eager to impress others, you should be more eager to please them. I believe that people are more impressed with a person who fulfills their duties to the best of their best ability than they are with a person who tries to do what they're doing better than anyone else. It's important to be yourself and not focus on impressing others.

Be more patient than important

It's important to have things done as soon as possible, of course, but it's best to wait for the time to be right for whatever it is you are doing. There are times where it's best to wait for things to happen before you start working on them or to do them. And many times, the things that you want can be done without the pressure of time constraints and to meet certain deadlines. You can have all the power in the world, but sometimes it's better to let things pass because they don't seem worth the hassle.

Be more humble than proud

It's important to stand tall and be proud of what you've accomplished. But don't feel like you're better than everyone else. If you're humble, you will improve your ability to learn and grow. Be careful not to be too proud and look down on other people! While it's one thing to appreciate your job, it's another to take pride in it and start believing you're superior. Remember that there is always someone more experienced and knowledgeable than you. Recognize that there are people who are smarter and more successful than you.

Deal with people on their terms

You can't always get what you want, no matter how much you want it. If you meet someone who has a different view from you, and you can't change it, then you should try to get what you want from that person through his terms. He will still have to deal with you and you will have a win-win situation.

Final Words

Don’t wait for the new year to start learning and growing! Do it! Right Now!