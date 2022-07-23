Opinion: How to remove fear after a narcissist discard

It's natural to worry that a narcissist would come after you after they discard you. This is due to the fact that narcissists are often very manipulative and dominating, and they may resort to threats or even violence to achieve their goals. If you've been in a relationship with a narcissist, it's critical to seek out support from friends and family, as well as professional counseling if necessary.

Many people who have been in a narcissistic relationship fear that the narcissist will return to haunt them. They may be concerned that the narcissist would try to destroy future relationships or that they will never be able to find someone who will love them as much as the narcissist does.

Remember that a narcissists are primarily concerned with themselves and their own needs. They will do things to boost their own ego and feel better about themselves. And most likely do things like belittle you, cheat on you and steal from you if it makes them feel better. They are unconcerned about the suffering they have given you or the harm they have caused to your life. A narcissist will rapidly move on to someone else to use and abuse.

If you are worried about a narcissist coming back into your life, it is important to take steps to protect yourself. Block the narcissist's number, unfriend them on social media, and do not allow them to have any contact with you. It is also important to tell your friends and family about the situation so they can support you and help you to stay away from the narcissist.