Opinion: How to remove fear after a narcissist discard

Bella Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394a1r_0gnKiAFY00
Purchased via istockphoto

It's natural to worry that a narcissist would come after you after they discard you. This is due to the fact that narcissists are often very manipulative and dominating, and they may resort to threats or even violence to achieve their goals. If you've been in a relationship with a narcissist, it's critical to seek out support from friends and family, as well as professional counseling if necessary.

Many people who have been in a narcissistic relationship fear that the narcissist will return to haunt them. They may be concerned that the narcissist would try to destroy future relationships or that they will never be able to find someone who will love them as much as the narcissist does.

Remember that a narcissists are primarily concerned with themselves and their own needs. They will do things to boost their own ego and feel better about themselves. And most likely do things like belittle you, cheat on you and steal from you if it makes them feel better. They are unconcerned about the suffering they have given you or the harm they have caused to your life. A narcissist will rapidly move on to someone else to use and abuse.

If you are worried about a narcissist coming back into your life, it is important to take steps to protect yourself. Block the narcissist's number, unfriend them on social media, and do not allow them to have any contact with you. It is also important to tell your friends and family about the situation so they can support you and help you to stay away from the narcissist.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Narcissist# Psychology# Opinion# Self# Care

Comments / 13

Published by

Bella Smith is a Psychology & Human Behaviour enthusiast. She is a freelance writer and has had her written pieces published on a few Wikis and popular sites. People connect with her because of the way she writes, her thoughts and her stories.

New York, NY
1342 followers

More from Bella Smith

Opinion: Tactics a narcissist does use to manipulate people

This is the way they take control of your emotions. They have to have what they want, when they want it or else they will blow a gasket. They can't control themselves and you will eventually figure that out. And since they can't control themselves, they will do the next best thing they will to control you.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How can you stop worrying about what other people think

It’s hard, because it’s natural to care about what other people think. In fact, some psychologists suggest that we care even more about what other people think than we do about what we think! Most people are so fixated on what other people think, they're not even conscious of it. If what other people think has a huge influence over your happiness, it’s time to take a step back and see how you can stop caring about what people think.

Read full story
5 comments

Timeless Unwritten Lessons

Today’s world is changing rapidly. But is it possible for technology to replace the wisdom of the past?Purchased via istockphoto. In the fast-moving world that we live in, there is increasing pressure to achieve. People want to succeed. But there is a lot more to success than what meets the eye. There is a lot of wisdom that people can benefit from. So, I have created a list of 23 timeless lessons that everyone needs to understand. These lessons are not new. They have been around for a long time. But they are still very important. I hope you find this list useful.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Signs a Girl Is Into You From an Infj’s Eyes

INFJs tend to hide their emotions. Here are some tips to help you figure them out. Have you ever found yourself attracted to a certain girl but you’re not sure if she feels the same way? You see her at school or at work but you’re not really sure how to approach her. You’re afraid that if you do approach her, she’ll reject your feelings.

Read full story
7 comments

Infj: The Sweetest Lover

They Love With a Love That Was More Than LovePurchased via istockphoto. INFJs are known as the ‘healer’ of the MBTI. Partly, this is because of their strong sense of idealism and partly because of their strong sense of empathy (in the sense that they feel what other people feel). When it comes to relationships, INFJs are always looking for something long-term. They don’t believe that there’s such a thing as ‘one-night stand’. They like to go slow and build upon a ‘friendship’ and then move onto a romantic relationship. They’re not big fans of casual flings. INFJs will give their all to a relationship. This means that they’ll be honest and open with their partner, even if this means being vulnerable. They’re not afraid to say ‘I love you’ first — in fact, they expect the same from their partner too. In terms of sex, INFJs are very romantic and intimate. They enjoy being able to share their feelings with someone else and so they like to make love as opposed to ‘having sex’. They don’t mind waiting for sex until the time is right for them both — this is because INFJs are very sensitive creatures who are always trying to take into account what others feel before making a move themselves.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: No Matter Who You’re With, It’s Always Going to Get Boring

Every relationship is fun in the beginning. It’s always exciting when you get to know each other. Thrilling to chase one another. Everything is beautiful. Everything seems to be perfect.

Read full story
8 comments

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.

Read full story
47 comments

3 Reasons Why No Woman in Her Right Mind Wants to Be With Mr. Nice-Guy

If you’re a nice guy, I imagine this is a difficult pill to swallow right now. Don’t worry; I’ll allow you a few moments to process everything. Okay, that’s it for now.

Read full story
3 comments

It's Not Love

Everyone knows the real meaning of love. But sometimes, we fail to realize that it's not lovePurchased via istockphoto. Do you understand what a trauma bond with someone entails? Most individuals would incorrectly conclude that this entails developing a bond with someone over a common trauma. However, many toxic and abusive relationships have a defining trait called trauma bonding and is related to Psychopathy in Romantic Relationship, reported by Adelle Forth.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Influence Someone's Thinking Using Psychology

It takes a lot of effort to change someone else's mind or your own. But being aware of how your brain functions might be useful.Purchased via istockphoto. Knowing how the brain functions can be useful if you've ever tried to convince someone of something but were met with utter resistance.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy