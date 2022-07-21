Opinion: How can you stop worrying about what other people think

Bella Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtFz7_0gnJAbk400
Purchased via istockphoto

It’s hard, because it’s natural to care about what other people think. In fact, some psychologists suggest that we care even more about what other people think than we do about what we think! Most people are so fixated on what other people think, they're not even conscious of it. If what other people think has a huge influence over your happiness, it’s time to take a step back and see how you can stop caring about what people think.

Try to notice when you are worrying about what other people think and challenge that thought. Remember that other people don’t care what you think as much as you care what they think. Rehearse this in your mind to change your perspective. When you do this enough times, you will realize that worrying about what other people think of you is a waste of time and energy. So put your time and energy to more constructive use.

It's crucial to understand that other people's opinions aren't always accurate. The reality is what it is. It's critical to distinguish reality from other people's perspectives.

Don’t be a People—pleaser

People-pleasers live in a state of learned helplessness. They believe what other people think is more important than what they think.

This includes worrying about what your boss thinks, what your partner thinks, what your parents think and what your friends think.

People-pleasers who are always concerned about what other people think are stressed, frustrated and unhappy. They don't feel comfortable in their own skin since their self-esteem is always low. They are always wondering if they are doing the right thing. They are always analyzing whether they have made the right decision or not. They often have a feeling of emptiness

They are always concerned about meeting the expectations of other people, and they constantly seek approval from others.

Don’t get me wrong, caring about other people is a good thing. But you need to be careful about caring about their opinions and taking what they think about you too seriously.

When someone is giving you a good and honest opinion, it is always good for you to improve yourself. But if you are getting negative bashing or critical opinion, ignore it. You do not have to prove anything to anyone. The only person you should try proving to is yourself.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Stop# Overthinking# Worrying# Self# Opinion

Comments / 5

Published by

Bella Smith is a Psychology & Human Behaviour enthusiast. She is a freelance writer and has had her written pieces published on a few Wikis and popular sites. People connect with her because of the way she writes, her thoughts and her stories.

New York, NY
1342 followers

More from Bella Smith

Opinion: How to remove fear after a narcissist discard

It's natural to worry that a narcissist would come after you after they discard you. This is due to the fact that narcissists are often very manipulative and dominating, and they may resort to threats or even violence to achieve their goals. If you've been in a relationship with a narcissist, it's critical to seek out support from friends and family, as well as professional counseling if necessary.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Tactics a narcissist does use to manipulate people

This is the way they take control of your emotions. They have to have what they want, when they want it or else they will blow a gasket. They can't control themselves and you will eventually figure that out. And since they can't control themselves, they will do the next best thing they will to control you.

Read full story
1 comments

Timeless Unwritten Lessons

Today’s world is changing rapidly. But is it possible for technology to replace the wisdom of the past?Purchased via istockphoto. In the fast-moving world that we live in, there is increasing pressure to achieve. People want to succeed. But there is a lot more to success than what meets the eye. There is a lot of wisdom that people can benefit from. So, I have created a list of 23 timeless lessons that everyone needs to understand. These lessons are not new. They have been around for a long time. But they are still very important. I hope you find this list useful.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Signs a Girl Is Into You From an Infj’s Eyes

INFJs tend to hide their emotions. Here are some tips to help you figure them out. Have you ever found yourself attracted to a certain girl but you’re not sure if she feels the same way? You see her at school or at work but you’re not really sure how to approach her. You’re afraid that if you do approach her, she’ll reject your feelings.

Read full story
7 comments

Infj: The Sweetest Lover

They Love With a Love That Was More Than LovePurchased via istockphoto. INFJs are known as the ‘healer’ of the MBTI. Partly, this is because of their strong sense of idealism and partly because of their strong sense of empathy (in the sense that they feel what other people feel). When it comes to relationships, INFJs are always looking for something long-term. They don’t believe that there’s such a thing as ‘one-night stand’. They like to go slow and build upon a ‘friendship’ and then move onto a romantic relationship. They’re not big fans of casual flings. INFJs will give their all to a relationship. This means that they’ll be honest and open with their partner, even if this means being vulnerable. They’re not afraid to say ‘I love you’ first — in fact, they expect the same from their partner too. In terms of sex, INFJs are very romantic and intimate. They enjoy being able to share their feelings with someone else and so they like to make love as opposed to ‘having sex’. They don’t mind waiting for sex until the time is right for them both — this is because INFJs are very sensitive creatures who are always trying to take into account what others feel before making a move themselves.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: No Matter Who You’re With, It’s Always Going to Get Boring

Every relationship is fun in the beginning. It’s always exciting when you get to know each other. Thrilling to chase one another. Everything is beautiful. Everything seems to be perfect.

Read full story
8 comments

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.

Read full story
47 comments

3 Reasons Why No Woman in Her Right Mind Wants to Be With Mr. Nice-Guy

If you’re a nice guy, I imagine this is a difficult pill to swallow right now. Don’t worry; I’ll allow you a few moments to process everything. Okay, that’s it for now.

Read full story
3 comments

It's Not Love

Everyone knows the real meaning of love. But sometimes, we fail to realize that it's not lovePurchased via istockphoto. Do you understand what a trauma bond with someone entails? Most individuals would incorrectly conclude that this entails developing a bond with someone over a common trauma. However, many toxic and abusive relationships have a defining trait called trauma bonding and is related to Psychopathy in Romantic Relationship, reported by Adelle Forth.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Influence Someone's Thinking Using Psychology

It takes a lot of effort to change someone else's mind or your own. But being aware of how your brain functions might be useful.Purchased via istockphoto. Knowing how the brain functions can be useful if you've ever tried to convince someone of something but were met with utter resistance.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy