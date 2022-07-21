Opinion: How can you stop worrying about what other people think

It’s hard, because it’s natural to care about what other people think. In fact, some psychologists suggest that we care even more about what other people think than we do about what we think! Most people are so fixated on what other people think, they're not even conscious of it. If what other people think has a huge influence over your happiness, it’s time to take a step back and see how you can stop caring about what people think.

Try to notice when you are worrying about what other people think and challenge that thought. Remember that other people don’t care what you think as much as you care what they think. Rehearse this in your mind to change your perspective. When you do this enough times, you will realize that worrying about what other people think of you is a waste of time and energy. So put your time and energy to more constructive use.

It's crucial to understand that other people's opinions aren't always accurate. The reality is what it is. It's critical to distinguish reality from other people's perspectives.

Don’t be a People—pleaser

People-pleasers live in a state of learned helplessness. They believe what other people think is more important than what they think.

This includes worrying about what your boss thinks, what your partner thinks, what your parents think and what your friends think.

People-pleasers who are always concerned about what other people think are stressed, frustrated and unhappy. They don't feel comfortable in their own skin since their self-esteem is always low. They are always wondering if they are doing the right thing. They are always analyzing whether they have made the right decision or not. They often have a feeling of emptiness

They are always concerned about meeting the expectations of other people, and they constantly seek approval from others.

Don’t get me wrong, caring about other people is a good thing. But you need to be careful about caring about their opinions and taking what they think about you too seriously.

When someone is giving you a good and honest opinion, it is always good for you to improve yourself. But if you are getting negative bashing or critical opinion, ignore it. You do not have to prove anything to anyone. The only person you should try proving to is yourself.