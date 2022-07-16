Opinion: No Matter Who You’re With, It’s Always Going to Get Boring

Bella Smith

Every relationship is fun in the beginning. It’s always exciting when you get to know each other. Thrilling to chase one another. Everything is beautiful. Everything seems to be perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bG2dM_0ggUUtoe00
Purchased via istockphoto

But eventually, it gets hard, it gets boring after you’ve been together for years. When the problems and differences start to settle in. When the flaws of each other and faults start to show themselves. It becomes difficult and complicated, feelings start to fade. The spark is gone. It now drains you. And you want to feel wanted, admired and loved again like you used to feel in the early stage of your relationship. You want to feel the excitement again. The thrill.

That’s when people tend to quit and go look for someone else. Someone better. But it doesn’t have to be that way. No relationship is perfect. It’s always good before it gets bad, it’s always easy before it gets hard, it always feels perfect before it gets real. As much as you want it to be perfect, it will never be perfect even with someone else. It’s not about being with someone better.

Yeah, it’s so easy to love someone when things are perfect and wonderful. Anyone can love someone who’s doing and saying all the right things. When they’re being everything you want and need.

But when things become difficult when they’re messing up, flaws are seen, mistakes are made, when they’re not being perfect, and yet you’re willing to stand by them no matter how difficult things may be, I think that’s the kind of love that is a lot more beautiful.

Even when it does get boring and complicated.

Even when it feels like you’re done. That’s when you’re supposed to remember why you’re with that person in the first place. How much this person means to you. And what losing them would be like because being able to love someone even when they’re being hard to love, and despite of all the difficulties is the real definition of a perfect relationship.

Because no matter who you’re with, it’s always going to get boring.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationship# Love# Self# Romantic love# Fact

Comments / 9

Published by

Bella Smith is a Psychology & Human Behaviour enthusiast. She is a freelance writer and has had her written pieces published on a few Wikis and popular sites. People connect with her because of the way she writes, her thoughts and her stories.

New York, NY
1059 followers

More from Bella Smith

Opinion: Signs a Girl Is Into You From an Infj’s Eyes

INFJs tend to hide their emotions. Here are some tips to help you figure them out. Have you ever found yourself attracted to a certain girl but you’re not sure if she feels the same way? You see her at school or at work but you’re not really sure how to approach her. You’re afraid that if you do approach her, she’ll reject your feelings.

Read full story
6 comments

Infj: The Sweetest Lover

They Love With a Love That Was More Than LovePurchased via istockphoto. INFJs are known as the ‘healer’ of the MBTI. Partly, this is because of their strong sense of idealism and partly because of their strong sense of empathy (in the sense that they feel what other people feel). When it comes to relationships, INFJs are always looking for something long-term. They don’t believe that there’s such a thing as ‘one-night stand’. They like to go slow and build upon a ‘friendship’ and then move onto a romantic relationship. They’re not big fans of casual flings. INFJs will give their all to a relationship. This means that they’ll be honest and open with their partner, even if this means being vulnerable. They’re not afraid to say ‘I love you’ first — in fact, they expect the same from their partner too. In terms of sex, INFJs are very romantic and intimate. They enjoy being able to share their feelings with someone else and so they like to make love as opposed to ‘having sex’. They don’t mind waiting for sex until the time is right for them both — this is because INFJs are very sensitive creatures who are always trying to take into account what others feel before making a move themselves.

Read full story
1 comments

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.

Read full story
48 comments

Timeless Unwritten Lessons Everyone Needs To Understand

Today’s world is changing rapidly. But is it possible for technology to replace the wisdom of the past?Purchased via istockphoto. In the fast-moving world that we live in, there is increasing pressure to achieve. People want to succeed. But there is a lot more to success than what meets the eye. There is a lot of wisdom that people can benefit from. So, I have created a list of 23 timeless lessons that everyone needs to understand. These lessons are not new. They have been around for a long time. But they are still very important. I hope you find this list useful.

Read full story
1 comments

3 Reasons Why No Woman in Her Right Mind Wants to Be With Mr. Nice-Guy

If you’re a nice guy, I imagine this is a difficult pill to swallow right now. Don’t worry; I’ll allow you a few moments to process everything. Okay, that’s it for now.

Read full story
3 comments

It's Not Love

Everyone knows the real meaning of love. But sometimes, we fail to realize that it's not lovePurchased via istockphoto. Do you understand what a trauma bond with someone entails? Most individuals would incorrectly conclude that this entails developing a bond with someone over a common trauma. However, many toxic and abusive relationships have a defining trait called trauma bonding and is related to Psychopathy in Romantic Relationship, reported by Adelle Forth.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Influence Someone's Thinking Using Psychology

It takes a lot of effort to change someone else's mind or your own. But being aware of how your brain functions might be useful.Purchased via istockphoto. Knowing how the brain functions can be useful if you've ever tried to convince someone of something but were met with utter resistance.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy