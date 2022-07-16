Opinion: No Matter Who You’re With, It’s Always Going to Get Boring

Every relationship is fun in the beginning. It’s always exciting when you get to know each other. Thrilling to chase one another. Everything is beautiful. Everything seems to be perfect.

But eventually, it gets hard, it gets boring after you’ve been together for years. When the problems and differences start to settle in. When the flaws of each other and faults start to show themselves. It becomes difficult and complicated, feelings start to fade. The spark is gone. It now drains you. And you want to feel wanted, admired and loved again like you used to feel in the early stage of your relationship. You want to feel the excitement again. The thrill.

That’s when people tend to quit and go look for someone else. Someone better. But it doesn’t have to be that way. No relationship is perfect. It’s always good before it gets bad, it’s always easy before it gets hard, it always feels perfect before it gets real. As much as you want it to be perfect, it will never be perfect even with someone else. It’s not about being with someone better.

Yeah, it’s so easy to love someone when things are perfect and wonderful. Anyone can love someone who’s doing and saying all the right things. When they’re being everything you want and need.

But when things become difficult when they’re messing up, flaws are seen, mistakes are made, when they’re not being perfect, and yet you’re willing to stand by them no matter how difficult things may be, I think that’s the kind of love that is a lot more beautiful.

Even when it does get boring and complicated.

Even when it feels like you’re done. That’s when you’re supposed to remember why you’re with that person in the first place. How much this person means to you. And what losing them would be like because being able to love someone even when they’re being hard to love, and despite of all the difficulties is the real definition of a perfect relationship.

Because no matter who you’re with, it’s always going to get boring.