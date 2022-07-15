Timeless Unwritten Lessons Everyone Needs To Understand

Infj: The Sweetest Lover

They Love With a Love That Was More Than LovePurchased via istockphoto. INFJs are known as the ‘healer’ of the MBTI. Partly, this is because of their strong sense of idealism and partly because of their strong sense of empathy (in the sense that they feel what other people feel). When it comes to relationships, INFJs are always looking for something long-term. They don’t believe that there’s such a thing as ‘one-night stand’. They like to go slow and build upon a ‘friendship’ and then move onto a romantic relationship. They’re not big fans of casual flings. INFJs will give their all to a relationship. This means that they’ll be honest and open with their partner, even if this means being vulnerable. They’re not afraid to say ‘I love you’ first — in fact, they expect the same from their partner too. In terms of sex, INFJs are very romantic and intimate. They enjoy being able to share their feelings with someone else and so they like to make love as opposed to ‘having sex’. They don’t mind waiting for sex until the time is right for them both — this is because INFJs are very sensitive creatures who are always trying to take into account what others feel before making a move themselves.