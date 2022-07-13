Do People Like INFJs?

INFJs can be well-liked by many people because of how they go out of their way to help others. People value them as friends, co-workers, and romantic partners. However, you have to handle them correctly. If you don’t know how to deal with an INFJ, then you probably don’t like them.

According to Isabel Briggs Myers, author of Gifts Differing Understanding Personality Type, INFJs are some of the most misunderstood personalities. They are complex and highly sensitive. Which can lead to them being sensitive to people who are messy or unorganized. They are complicated people with a lot of depth, feelings, and passions. It’s important for them to be around organized people because unorganized people can get on an INFJ’s nerves and can come off as lazy. It's easy to assume that INFJ is cold, indifferent and only interested in themselves. They can come across as heartless in a lot of occasions because they're perfectionist. They have a very hard time with people who are irresponsible, unkept, lazy, or messy. If you are messy, it’s more likely that you will see INFJ's dark side, then dislike them.

If you are going to be late, you’d better call, otherwise they might assume the worst and you’ll have to work hard to rebuild the trust.

If you are irresponsible, they will probably lose a lot of respect for you.

Because they are perfectionists, they have a hard time with people who are messy, lazy, or irresponsible.

Ending? INFJs would appear heartless in your eyes and the rest will follow.