Dealing with breast cancer

By: Bella Rose

Breast cancer is a devastating diagnosis, but it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. In fact, with early detection and proper care, breast cancer can be treated and even prevented. This guide offers an overview of what you need to know to cope with breast cancer before and after diagnosis, including emotional support systems, lymphatic drainage massages, dietary changes, and more.

This cancer diagnosis can be a difficult experience for many women. It is not only physically challenging but also emotionally and psychologically challenging. Breast cancer can cause changes in a woman’s body, lifestyle, and outlook on life that require time and patience to adjust to.

Risk Factors

Breast cancer is an illness that can affect someone regardless of age, gender or ethnicity. It most often occurs in women and is the second leading cause of death among cancer-related deaths in the U.S. (CDC) . One way to mitigate breast cancer risk is to learn more about breast cancer risk factors. Knowing these may help you take fewer risks with your future health.

Most risk factors are out of our control, such as age, family history, and genetics (CDC) . However, there are some factors we do have some control over including diet, exercise, alcohol consumption, and lifestyle choices. By making healthy lifestyle choices now you can improve the odds of staying breast cancer free in the future. It’s important to talk to your healthcare professional if you think you may be at risk for breast cancer so that together you can create an action plan for protecting your health.

Black women are at the highest risk for breast cancer of any racial or ethnic group in the United States. One of the key reasons for this is that they are more likely to be diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer (Breast Cancer.Org). This aggressive form of breast cancer accounts for about 20 percent of all cases among Black women.

While breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death overall in the United States, it is the leading cause of cancer death for Black and Hispanic women. For Asian and Pacific Islander women, American Indian and Alaska Native women, and white women, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death after lung cancer.

Ashkenazi Jewish women have a higher breast cancer risk due to a higher rate of BRCA mutations. This information underscores the importance of early detection and treatment for breast cancer, especially for Black women. We must continue to support research and provide access to quality care so that all women can have a chance to beat this disease.

Early Detection

Despite its importance, breast cancer screening can be a tricky and complex process for many women. Knowing the facts about early detection such as when to get your first mammogram and how often to get them is key in protecting yourself against this potentially life-threatening disease.

According to the CDC , “early detection of breast cancer is an important line of defense for any woman”. Regular screening tests, such as mammograms and clinical breast exams, can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early when it is most treatable.

It is recommended that women start getting mammograms starting at age 40 and should be done every 1–2 years depending on risk factors such as the family history of Breast Cancer ( CDC ). If you have a family history, then it is recommended that you consult with a doctor to find out the best plan for you. Your doctor may suggest that you start getting screened at an earlier age or more often than other women your age.

CDC states, "There are also specific types of tests that are used to evaluate the Breast Cancer gene in addition to stratified mammography". These types of tests can help to identify if someone has high enough risk factors that warrant preventative surgery even if they have not had cancer before.

Lastly, monthly breast self-exams should become part of your regular health check-up routine. The best time to perform a self-exam is 7 days after your menstrual cycle when breasts are least tender and lumps are easiest to detect ( Cleveland Clinic ). Make sure you examine the entire area including the armpit area — knowing the difference between the normal breast tissue and any abnormal lumps and bumps is key in performing this properly.

Lymphatic Drainage Massages

If radiation therapy has been recommended as part of your treatment plan for breast cancer, lymphatic drainage massages may be beneficial in reducing swelling from radiation treatments ( NCBI) . This type of massage helps reduce pain from scar tissue build-up as well as encourages lymph flow throughout the body; both of which can help patients feel more comfortable when dealing with the physical changes brought about by radiation therapy.

Not only does this type of massage help physically heal from surgery or radiation treatments but it also aids in reducing fatigue and restoring energy levels which can help you feel better emotionally as well.

Type of Breast Cancer & Treatment Options

There are several types of breast cancer including estrogen-receptor positive (ER+), progesterone-receptor positive (PR+), and triple-negative (TN) breast cancers; all of which require different treatments depending on the severity of the case (Cancer.Org) . It is important to speak openly with your doctor about what type of breast cancer you have been diagnosed with so they can provide you with the best possible treatment plan for you personally.

Emotional Support Systems

It is important to have good emotional support systems when dealing with breast cancer. Having a therapist or counselor to talk through your feelings can help you process emotions like fear and anxiety in a safe environment. Additional help in managing stress or addressing mental health issues related to the diagnosis should always be considered. Seeking professional help does not mean that you are weak or unable to handle the situation; it simply means that you need an extra listening ear during this difficult time.

Surrounding yourself with people who make you feel supported is also essential during this time — whether it is family members or friends who understand your situation or online communities where individuals are discussing similar experiences.

When it comes to dealing with a major health issue like breast cancer, having emotional support systems in place is essential for recovery. Not only do these support systems offer advice when needed, but they also provide a sense of comfort that cannot be found anywhere else.

Connecting with other patients going through similar experiences can provide emotional support and increase your understanding of the disease and its treatments.

It is best to stay clear of negative people and those who don’t have your best interests at hand. During this time a woman does not need any added stress.

Dietary Changes

Making dietary changes after being diagnosed with breast cancer is important because certain foods have been linked to a higher risk of developing certain cancers. In contrast, other foods may promote healing or even prevent tumors from growing further. Consider eliminating processed meats such as bacon and hot dogs as well as red meats such as beef and pork which have been linked to increased risk of developing certain cancers like breast cancer (CDC) .

Additionally, focus on adding fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet which contain beneficial antioxidants that can protect cells from damage caused by free radicals which may contribute to tumor growth.

Lastly removing environmental toxins such as asbestos from your home will create a cleaner living environment that can contribute positively towards your overall health goals post-diagnosis.

Cleaning Your Home

Chemicals found in everyday household items such as laundry detergent and air fresheners can be dangerous when dealing with cancer treatments. To ensure a cleaner, safer environment for yourself after being diagnosed it is important to remove these items from your home completely or replace them with natural alternatives such as baking soda or vinegar-based cleaners (Breast Cancer Prevention Partners) .

Gaining Confidence Back

After going through cancer treatments, it can be difficult to regain one’s confidence back, but it is possible. In addition to keeping up a healthy diet and exercising regularly, spending time outside in nature or attending support groups for people coping with breast cancer can provide an opportunity for self-reflection and growth mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. You will feel more capable than ever before!

Having a doctor that makes you feel comfortable discussing all aspects of treatment — both physical and emotional — is also incredibly helpful in regaining confidence post-treatment.

Overall, keeping up-to-date on new developments in both medical care and lifestyle changes is key for the successful management of breast cancer before and after diagnosis. Having strong emotional support systems in place is vital for physical and emotional recovery while incorporating lymphatic drainage massages into a treatment plan can help reduce swelling caused by radiation treatments or surgeries.

Breast cancer can bring about significant physical and emotional changes; however, there are ways to navigate these changes effectively.

By arming yourself with knowledge about different therapies available you will be able to make informed decisions regarding treatments that best suit your needs so you can continue living life positively during this difficult period