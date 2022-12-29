Technology affects on children

By: Bella Rose

In this modern age, technology has become a mainstay in our lives. Unfortunately, this reliance on technology has led to families spending less time together and children lacking crucial social skills.

In a world full of technology, it can be difficult for parents to set boundaries and limits when it comes to their children’s use of devices. We’ve all seen families out at restaurants where everyone is on their phones or heard about the negative effects that video games and social media have on the development of kids.

Sadly, this propensity towards technology has had a lasting impact on how our children interact with the world around them. It’s time for parents to take back family time and put the “family” back in it. But what does this mean for parents? How can we help our children unplug and reap the benefits of healthy interactions with their peers?

The Negative Effects of Technology on Kids

As the use of technology increases, so do the negative effects it can have on kids. Excessive video gaming can lead to obesity, as well as vision problems and hand/finger issues due to extended periods of inactivity. It can also lead to poorer sleep habits which can affect physical health and mental growth.

Most kids spend more time on their computers and phones than sleeping. Photo by Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash

A recent study by Common Sense Media found that tweens — aged 8–12 — spend an average of nearly six hours per day on screens. That’s more than double what they were spending just five years ago. Meanwhile, teens are spending upwards of nine hours a day with digital media — more than any other single activity except sleeping.

Additionally, a study conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison found that “Increased usage of smartphones and other devices was linked with lower self-esteem in teens.” Furthermore, the suicide rate among teens aged 10–17 increased by 56% between 2007 and 2017 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Social Media is particularly dangerous for young people because it exposes them to cyberbullying. There is also evidence conducted by The Library (NCBI) of National Science (that suggests that too much screen time can slow down brain development in children under the age of 5, leading to important milestones being missed or delayed. It’s important for parents to recognize these potential risks and take steps to ensure their children are not subjected to them.

How Parents Can Help Their Kids Thrive Without Technology

It is important for parents to set an example when it comes to tech usage around their kids. Families should go out to restaurants together, but everyone should put their phones away during mealtime so that everyone can focus on engaging with each other instead of their devices.

Parents should also encourage outside activities such as sports or other hobbies that don’t involve screens. Setting aside family nights or weekends without devices helps reinforce the importance of unplugging technology. This will help them build interpersonal skills like communication, empathy, problem-solving, and conflict resolution which will serve them well into adulthood.

Family game night is always a great interactive activity. Photo by Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Setting limitations to children’s access to screens by setting specific times during which they are allowed to use technology — such as after school or before bed — rather than having unrestricted access all day long. It is also crucial for parents to monitor what websites their children are visiting and what games they are playing — while some digital media may appear innocuous at first glance, there may be hidden dangers lurking beneath the surface that could be damaging to their mental health or safety.

It also means being present yourself — both physically and emotionally — when engaging with your kids. That means leaving your phone in another room when spending quality time with your family or having conversations about tough topics like bullying or drugs without the distraction of devices around you. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), these types of practices can lead to greater academic success for children as well as better mental health outcomes overall.

Technology has infiltrated almost every aspect of our lives — including your children’s lives — but it doesn’t have to stay that way. By monitoring tech usage around your kids, taking family outings without phones present, and limiting your child’s access to screens during certain times throughout the day you will help your kids develop into healthy adults who know how to engage with others without relying on digital media crutches.

At its core, parenting is about guiding our children through life’s challenges — including those presented by technology today — so that they grow up healthy both mentally and physically. So take back family time from tech devices by setting boundaries for everyone involved, including yourself. Don’t be afraid to be present in the moment when you have those all-important conversations with your kids about things like bullying or addiction or healthy relationships. Because after all is said and done — no device can replace what real human interaction offers our children: love, connection, and support.