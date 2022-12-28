Money-Saving travel hacks

By: Bella Rose

Traveling doesn’t have to break the bank. Whether you are planning a summer getaway or an exciting international trip, there are plenty of ways to save money and make your vacation more enjoyable. Here are 17 travel hacks that will help you save money on your next adventure.

Traveling on a budget is not impossible. Photo by Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

1. Research Free Attractions- Before you plan your itinerary, research free attractions in your destination city so you can experience something new without spending a dime! Many tourist destinations offer free museum days, walking tours, and other activities for locals and tourists alike.

2. Pack Light- Airlines often charge extra fees for checked bags, so save money by packing lightly! A good rule of thumb is to pack only what you need and leave the rest behind.

3. Bring Your Own Snacks- Instead of buying snacks at the airport or on the plane, bring your own food with you when traveling. This will keep you full during long flights and save you some cash as well!

4. Get a Travel Rewards Credit Card- Sign up for a travel rewards credit card and use it for all of your purchases while traveling. Not only will this help rack up points towards free flights or hotel stays, but it can also give you other perks such as discounts at certain restaurants or retail stores in your destination city.

5. Buy Local SIM Cards- Instead of using data roaming on your phone overseas, invest in a local SIM card which will allow you to use the same phone number but with much cheaper rates for calls and texts abroad.

6. Book Early- Booking flights or hotels early can often result in lower prices than if you wait till the last minute to book them when prices tend to be higher due to increased demand from people trying to find last-minute deals. Buy plane tickets at least two weeks in advance. Airlines typically charge more the closer it is to your departure date, so if you plan ahead, you can usually save quite a bit of money on airfare by booking early.

Organizing travel plans and vacations can be overwhelming with the skyrocketed rate increases over the past few years. Photo by Photo by Charlotte Noelle on Unsplash

7. Stay Away from Tourist Traps- Avoid places like souvenir shops and overpriced restaurants near tourist spots as they usually have inflated prices compared to those off the beaten path which often serve better quality food at much more affordable prices!

8. Use Public Transportation- Public transportation is often much cheaper than renting a car, especially if you plan on staying in one place for a few days or longer; investigate bus passes or metro cards so that you can get around town without breaking the bank!

9. Look for Deals on Groupon- Groupon is great for finding discounted rates on activities such as sightseeing tours, restaurant meals, spa treatments, etc., which can add up quickly without careful budgeting!

10. Choose Hostels Over Hotels- Hostels are usually much cheaper than traditional hotels and offer shared rooms with other travelers; this could be a great way to meet new people while still sticking to your budget!

11. Sign up for airline and hotel loyalty programs- You can often get cheaper flights, discounted rooms, and other perks with these programs.

12. Research alternate airports near your destination city- Different airports may have different prices for flights, so if you’re willing to fly into an airport that’s not necessarily closest, it could end up saving you a lot of money in the long run!

13. Look for “error fares” when booking flights online- Error fares are mistakes made by airlines when pricing their flights, but they’re usually only available for a limited time before the airline catches their mistake and corrects it — so act fast if you find one!

14. Take advantage of last-minute deals on hotels or resorts- Hotels often offer discounts on rooms that are unbooked within a certain amount of time before check-in, so if you don’t mind waiting until the last minute to book your stay, this could be a great way to save money while traveling!

15. Take advantage of free walking tours offered in many cities- There’s no better way to explore than by foot!

Many cities have free and low-cost walking tours. Photo by Photo by Kentaro Toma on Unsplash

16. Stay close to major attractions- Even though hotels closest to popular tourist spots tend to cost more per night than others further away from those spots, being able to walk instead of taking public transportation (or paying expensive taxi/Uber fares) could actually end up saving you more overall since most cities have relatively affordable public transit options compared with taking cabs everywhere!

17. Rethink going out every night- Eating out can add up quickly so try cooking at home (or ordering takeout) instead once or twice during your trip — not only will it help keep costs down, but it’ll also give you an opportunity to try some local cuisine that wouldn’t normally be found in restaurants frequented by tourists!

These 17 travel hacks are sure to help make any vacation more enjoyable without blowing through all of your hard-earned savings! From researching free attractions and packing light to using public transportation instead of renting a car, there are plenty of ways that savvy travelers can save money while still having an unforgettable experience abroad.

There are plenty of ways that savvy travelers can save big when planning their next vacation abroad — just follow the tips above and watch those savings add up quickly! Good luck and safe travels!! So, start planning today — happy travels!