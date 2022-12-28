Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

By: Bella Rose

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.

Indian Trail is known for its low cost of living and excellent schools. The city offers a variety of housing options including single-family homes and apartments that start at around $900 per month. Families will find plenty of parks and activities for their kids as well as nearby grocery stores to make shopping easy. The city also boasts an impressive crime rate which helps give peace of mind when selecting a home in this area.

Indian Trail is located just fifteen miles from downtown Charlotte. The area is known for its excellent schools, low crime rates, and easy access to Charlotte's major highways. Indian Trail is also close to several shopping centers and entertainment venues such as the Monroe Crossing Mall, Regal Cinemas Carolina Pavilion 22, and the Metrolina Expo Center.

Concord is another popular option for those looking for a safe and affordable place to live in the area. Homes here range from starter homes to luxury multi-million dollar estates with lakefront views. Apartments start at around $800 per month making it one of the most cost-friendly areas in Charlotte. Shopping centers are plentiful here as well as many restaurants offering up local flavors. Schools here are highly rated both public and private giving families plenty of choices when it comes to education options.

Located just twenty minutes from the city center, Concord provides easy access to I-85 with plenty of amenities nearby including stores like Target Supercenter and Walmart Supercenter as well as numerous recreational activities like golfing at Rocky River Golf Club or catching a show at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. Safety is also top of mind in Concord as its crime rate remains very low compared to other areas in the region.

Huntersville is located just north of Charlotte off I-77 making it an ideal commute destination for those who work downtown or in nearby cities like Mooresville or Davidson. This suburban town has plenty of unique shops and restaurants along Main Street where residents can enjoy some downtime after a long day on the job or school run. Homes here range from starter homes to larger luxurious ones with prices that may surprise you –since your money goes much further than elsewhere in the Charlotte metro area. In addition, Huntersville offers excellent schooling opportunities from public schooling all the way through college-level courses at Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC).

Huntersville is approximately 20 miles north of downtown Charlotte making it one of the most sought-after cities in Mecklenburg County due to its abundance of amenities such as shopping centers (Northlake Mall) dining options (Peculiar Rabbit), charming parks (Ramsay Creek Park) and top-notch schools (Hopewell High School). Additionally, Huntersville has been included on Money Magazine’s list of “Best Places To Live” for several consecutive years due to its affordability factor combined with its low crime rate.

Kannapolis is another great option when considering safe neighborhoods outside the city while still being close enough so you don't miss out on all that Charlotte has to offer. It is a charming city located 19 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte that offers an array of housing options ranging from cozy bungalows all the way up to luxury estates within gated communities such as High Meadows Estates. Prices are lower than nearby cities such as Concord but you still get all the luxuries without breaking the bank –making Kannapolis a great choice for families on any budget.

With access to incredible outdoor recreation spots like Lake Tillery plus amazing public schools such as A C Brown High School, A L Brown High School, and South Rowan High School your children will receive top-notch education right in your backyard. Kannapolis also prides itself on having two public school systems. Per Realestate.USNews, "Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools - excellent academic programs have helped put it on US News & World Report's list of "Best Places To Live" in 2018.

Gastonia also provides some fantastic rental options within easy commuting distance into Charlotte along with access to prestigious educational institutions such as Gaston College if you're looking for higher education opportunities closer by versus heading into town every day. Gastonia lies approximately 25 miles west of Charlotte offering residents easy access not only to downtown but also to I-85 via I-485 providing commuting convenience while being surrounded by plenty of recreational opportunities including Gaston Country Club & Golf Course as well as Crowders Mountain State Park which consists of 5500 acres nestled along North Carolina's border into South Carolina offering stunning views perfect for hiking or biking excursions.

Prices here are lower than in nearby cities yet still provide many amenities depending on what type of lifestyle you’re looking for –from small apartment complexes close by downtown to larger suburban homes further away from town but close enough not to miss out on city offerings such as dining out or attending concerts at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Gaston County Schools serve Gastonia residents with excellent educational opportunities while keeping safety first with their dedicated police force monitoring activity throughout the entire county 365 days/year 24/7.

Mooresville is located just a short drive from Charlotte in the Iredell County area and is an excellent and affordable option for those looking for a place to live. It is quickly becoming one of the most popular and affordable places to live in the Charlotte area. With its beautiful wooded streets and historically preserved downtown area, Mooresville offers something for everyone. Home prices are much more reasonable than some of its neighboring areas, but there is no sacrifice on quality. The area schools consistently score highly on standardized tests, with students performing well above the state average in Reading and Math scores.

The schools offer a variety of clubs and activities for students, as well as several magnet programs to meet the needs of all learners. The town's close proximity to both Charlotte and the Lake Norman Regional Airport makes it an ideal choice for commuters who want easy access to larger cities while still living in a tight-knit community. The close proximity to Charlotte, Lake Norman State Park, several golf courses, and Charlotte Motor Speedway makes this an ideal place for young families or those looking to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle after retirement. Offering wetland parks, lush green meadows, and picturesque trails, Mooresville is an ideal choice for anyone looking to experience life at its best.

Harrisburg lies minutes away from downtown Charlotte yet feels worlds apart if peaceful suburbia is more your style -and all at extremely reasonable prices compared to living within city limits. Harrisburg rounds off our list situated just 17 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte boasting many attractions from nearby restaurants like Midwood Smokehouse BBQ & Brewpubs. The city also has local parks such as Beatty Park which features three soccer fields perfect for family outings or exercising pets.

You'll find top-notch public schools such as Hickory Ridge High School plus premier recreational facilities like Rocky River Park which makes this area an ideal spot if you’re looking for safety combined with convenience while staying within budget. Schools are serviced by both Cabarrus County Schools & Harrisburg district schools. Community events hosted throughout remain safe thanks to local law enforcement being actively present all year long providing protection day & night against potential dangers lurking around corners allowing parents peace of mind when raising children here knowing they are taken care of by those who care about their well-being most.

Overall each respective community offers up something special -whether its low-cost housing options or premier educational institutions –that make them all desirable destinations when deciding where best suits your needs within reachable distance towards Charlotte North Carolina!