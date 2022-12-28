Charlotte, NC

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

Bella Rose

By: Bella Rose

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.

Indian Trail is known for its low cost of living and excellent schools. The city offers a variety of housing options including single-family homes and apartments that start at around $900 per month. Families will find plenty of parks and activities for their kids as well as nearby grocery stores to make shopping easy. The city also boasts an impressive crime rate which helps give peace of mind when selecting a home in this area.

Indian Trail is located just fifteen miles from downtown Charlotte. The area is known for its excellent schools, low crime rates, and easy access to Charlotte's major highways. Indian Trail is also close to several shopping centers and entertainment venues such as the Monroe Crossing Mall, Regal Cinemas Carolina Pavilion 22, and the Metrolina Expo Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peziZ_0jveFBCH00
Living outside the city limits of Charlotte is more affordable.Photo byPhoto by Alex Ware on Unsplash

Concord is another popular option for those looking for a safe and affordable place to live in the area. Homes here range from starter homes to luxury multi-million dollar estates with lakefront views. Apartments start at around $800 per month making it one of the most cost-friendly areas in Charlotte. Shopping centers are plentiful here as well as many restaurants offering up local flavors. Schools here are highly rated both public and private giving families plenty of choices when it comes to education options.

Located just twenty minutes from the city center, Concord provides easy access to I-85 with plenty of amenities nearby including stores like Target Supercenter and Walmart Supercenter as well as numerous recreational activities like golfing at Rocky River Golf Club or catching a show at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. Safety is also top of mind in Concord as its crime rate remains very low compared to other areas in the region.

Huntersville is located just north of Charlotte off I-77 making it an ideal commute destination for those who work downtown or in nearby cities like Mooresville or Davidson. This suburban town has plenty of unique shops and restaurants along Main Street where residents can enjoy some downtime after a long day on the job or school run. Homes here range from starter homes to larger luxurious ones with prices that may surprise you –since your money goes much further than elsewhere in the Charlotte metro area. In addition, Huntersville offers excellent schooling opportunities from public schooling all the way through college-level courses at Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC).

Huntersville is approximately 20 miles north of downtown Charlotte making it one of the most sought-after cities in Mecklenburg County due to its abundance of amenities such as shopping centers (Northlake Mall) dining options (Peculiar Rabbit), charming parks (Ramsay Creek Park) and top-notch schools (Hopewell High School). Additionally, Huntersville has been included on Money Magazine’s list of “Best Places To Live” for several consecutive years due to its affordability factor combined with its low crime rate.

Kannapolis is another great option when considering safe neighborhoods outside the city while still being close enough so you don't miss out on all that Charlotte has to offer. It is a charming city located 19 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte that offers an array of housing options ranging from cozy bungalows all the way up to luxury estates within gated communities such as High Meadows Estates. Prices are lower than nearby cities such as Concord but you still get all the luxuries without breaking the bank –making Kannapolis a great choice for families on any budget.

With access to incredible outdoor recreation spots like Lake Tillery plus amazing public schools such as A C Brown High School, A L Brown High School, and South Rowan High School your children will receive top-notch education right in your backyard. Kannapolis also prides itself on having two public school systems. Per Realestate.USNews, "Kannapolis City Schools and Cabarrus County Schools - excellent academic programs have helped put it on US News & World Report's list of "Best Places To Live" in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbjnD_0jveFBCH00
Affordable housing can be found in the surrounding areas of Charlotte.Photo byPhoto by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Gastonia also provides some fantastic rental options within easy commuting distance into Charlotte along with access to prestigious educational institutions such as Gaston College if you're looking for higher education opportunities closer by versus heading into town every day. Gastonia lies approximately 25 miles west of Charlotte offering residents easy access not only to downtown but also to I-85 via I-485 providing commuting convenience while being surrounded by plenty of recreational opportunities including Gaston Country Club & Golf Course as well as Crowders Mountain State Park which consists of 5500 acres nestled along North Carolina's border into South Carolina offering stunning views perfect for hiking or biking excursions.

Prices here are lower than in nearby cities yet still provide many amenities depending on what type of lifestyle you’re looking for –from small apartment complexes close by downtown to larger suburban homes further away from town but close enough not to miss out on city offerings such as dining out or attending concerts at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Gaston County Schools serve Gastonia residents with excellent educational opportunities while keeping safety first with their dedicated police force monitoring activity throughout the entire county 365 days/year 24/7.

Mooresville is located just a short drive from Charlotte in the Iredell County area and is an excellent and affordable option for those looking for a place to live. It is quickly becoming one of the most popular and affordable places to live in the Charlotte area. With its beautiful wooded streets and historically preserved downtown area, Mooresville offers something for everyone. Home prices are much more reasonable than some of its neighboring areas, but there is no sacrifice on quality. The area schools consistently score highly on standardized tests, with students performing well above the state average in Reading and Math scores.

The schools offer a variety of clubs and activities for students, as well as several magnet programs to meet the needs of all learners. The town's close proximity to both Charlotte and the Lake Norman Regional Airport makes it an ideal choice for commuters who want easy access to larger cities while still living in a tight-knit community. The close proximity to Charlotte, Lake Norman State Park, several golf courses, and Charlotte Motor Speedway makes this an ideal place for young families or those looking to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle after retirement. Offering wetland parks, lush green meadows, and picturesque trails, Mooresville is an ideal choice for anyone looking to experience life at its best.

Harrisburg lies minutes away from downtown Charlotte yet feels worlds apart if peaceful suburbia is more your style -and all at extremely reasonable prices compared to living within city limits. Harrisburg rounds off our list situated just 17 miles northeast of uptown Charlotte boasting many attractions from nearby restaurants like Midwood Smokehouse BBQ & Brewpubs. The city also has local parks such as Beatty Park which features three soccer fields perfect for family outings or exercising pets.

You'll find top-notch public schools such as Hickory Ridge High School plus premier recreational facilities like Rocky River Park which makes this area an ideal spot if you’re looking for safety combined with convenience while staying within budget. Schools are serviced by both Cabarrus County Schools & Harrisburg district schools. Community events hosted throughout remain safe thanks to local law enforcement being actively present all year long providing protection day & night against potential dangers lurking around corners allowing parents peace of mind when raising children here knowing they are taken care of by those who care about their well-being most.

Overall each respective community offers up something special -whether its low-cost housing options or premier educational institutions –that make them all desirable destinations when deciding where best suits your needs within reachable distance towards Charlotte North Carolina!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Real Estate# Rentals# Family# Schools# Travel

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Life & Nutrition Coach. Digital nomad currently traveling the world. I enjoy travel, dancing, cooking, and writing engaging articles for readers. I'm a believer that life is short and we have to live it to the fullest. Always try and find something positive out of every negative situation. Life is full of ups and downs, but even the smallest positive change can brighten your future. Stay focused, stay positive, and stay determined. When someone says no to helping you achieve your goals, keep trying until you get a yes. Success takes time. I will be writing articles on various subject matters. To see those additional stories please click on my blog site below. Thank you to all of the beautiful souls taking the time to read my articles.

N/A
829 followers

More from Bella Rose

Technology affects on children

In this modern age, technology has become a mainstay in our lives. Unfortunately, this reliance on technology has led to families spending less time together and children lacking crucial social skills.

Read full story
1 comments

Money-Saving travel hacks

Traveling doesn’t have to break the bank. Whether you are planning a summer getaway or an exciting international trip, there are plenty of ways to save money and make your vacation more enjoyable. Here are 17 travel hacks that will help you save money on your next adventure.

Read full story

US healthcare system compared to other developed countries

"The US healthcare system is widely considered to be the world’s most costly and inefficient, with some of the highest costs for healthcare services in comparison to other developed countries," according to the Washington Post. Despite spending billions of dollars each year on health care, the US still falls far behind other countries in terms of outcomes.

Read full story
14 comments
Charlotte, NC

From barbershop owner to Airbnb investor

Have you ever wanted to have a home away from home experience? Makeever Benders, a local Charlotte man, is making that possible by investing in local properties for Airbnb rentals. He has renovated Concord area properties to provide the perfect environment for his guests. Not only are these properties decked out with all the amenities you could want, but they are also designed to give visitors a true home away from home experience. I spoke with Mr. Benders and he discussed with me his new journey of becoming an Airbnb owner and investor.

Read full story

Friendships are essential

We all need friends. It doesn’t matter if you’re an extrovert or introvert, having a good friend or two is essential to our overall health and happiness. Friendship is one of the most valuable and rewarding assets we can have in our lives. Whether it’s a long-term bond or a brief connection, friendship brings us joy, happiness, and support.

Read full story
1 comments

Finding inner peace

Mental health is an essential aspect of our lives that often goes overlooked. With daily news cycles full of negative stories and endless to-do lists, it can be hard to carve out time to focus on yourself. But if you don’t make an effort to take care of your mental well-being, it could lead to stress, anxiety, and depression.

Read full story

Dealing with stepkids

When entering a blended family, all parties involved must be aware of the potential challenges that come along with the union. One of the most common issues involves stepchildren who may not be accepting or welcoming of the new partner in their parent’s life.

Read full story

Relationships with selfish partners

A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.

Read full story
5 comments

Protecting your privacy online

In today’s digital world, it is essential to protect your online privacy. With so much of our lives revolving around the internet, it is important to be aware of how to keep yourself safe from cybercriminals.

Read full story

Reasons for the exodus: Why people are moving out of the United States

"According to Washington Post," The number of people moving out of the United States is on the rise. In fact, nearly 22 million Americans have moved to other countries since 2020. So, what’s driving this trend? Below, we explore some of the most common reasons why people are leaving the United States.

Read full story

Exploring life as a digital nomad in Thailand

Have you ever dreamed of living the life of a digital nomad? If so, Thailand might be the perfect place to turn that dream into a reality. From its stunning beaches to its vibrant cities and low cost of living, Thailand is quickly becoming one of the most popular destinations for digital nomads around the world.

Read full story

Thriving through menopause

Menopause is the end of your menstrual cycle which marks the end of your reproductive years. It usually happens between the ages of 45–55, but can happen earlier due to medical conditions or lifestyle choices like smoking.

Read full story
4 comments

Self sacrifice to others

Sacrifice is a word that gets thrown around a lot, but what does it really mean? Many of us have experienced times when we’ve put our own needs and desires aside in order to make others happy.

Read full story

Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.

Read full story
5 comments

Stop wearing plaid pajamas

Let’s face it, men are visual creatures. What we wear, even to bed, will make a difference in how we feel about ourselves and how attractive we appear to our partners. Wearing plaid pajamas to bed may be comfortable for some men, but this style of clothing does not portray the sex appeal that many of us desire. Let’s break down why plaid pajamas are not sexy and what you can do instead.

Read full story

Reasons why men cheat

Cheating is a phenomenon that affects all kinds of relationships, from short-term to long-term. Many have asked this question for centuries, yet the reasons why men cheat remain largely unknown. In this article, we will attempt to explore some of the possible explanations as to why men might be unfaithful in their relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Traveling can help your mental and physical health

Traveling can be one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences in life. It’s a great way to broaden your horizons, meet new people, and see the world from a different perspective.

Read full story

Reasons why women cheat

Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Unraveling this mystery can help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling.

Read full story
26 comments

Vitamin C is beneficial to your skin

Looking for a way to improve your skin health and appearance? Check out vitamin C serum. According to, "Healthline.com", this topical solution is made with vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production, wound healing, and tissue repair." Here are just a few benefits of using vitamin C serum on your skin.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy