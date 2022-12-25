Relationships with selfish partners

By: Bella Rose

A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.

Love takes effort. Photo by Photo by Leighann Blackwood on Unsplash

Lack of Respect — No matter how long you’ve been together, respect should never be absent from a relationship. If your partner does not show respect for you or your boundaries, then it’s likely they don’t care about your feelings and needs. This could manifest itself as disrespecting your opinions, disregarding your wishes, or belittling your feelings. Lack of Communication — A healthy relationship requires open communication and honesty between both parties involved. If your partner refuses to talk about certain topics or avoids conversations entirely, this could be a sign that they might not have genuine feelings for you. Communication is a key factor in any successful relationship, but if your partner does not seem interested in what you have to say or interrupts when you’re speaking, this could be a red flag for selfish behavior. Additionally, if your partner refuses to talk about important topics such as finances or family issues, this could mean that they are not willing to confront problems from both sides of the relationship and only focus on their own needs. Unsatisfying Intimacy- Physical intimacy plays an important role in any romantic relationship; however, if it becomes too frequent or one-sided it can mean that one person isn’t putting enough effort into making sure both partners get what they need out of the relationship. If you feel like this is happening in your own relationships it could mean that the other person is taking advantage of the situation and only looking out for their own needs rather than considering yours as well. Being appreciated by your partner is essential in a healthy relationship, but if your partner rarely shows any affection towards you or fails to thank or praise you when deserved it can indicate that they are too focused on themselves instead of the relationship between the two of you. Furthermore, if they always expect compliments from other people but never give any back then this could also mean that they are being self-centered and unwilling to show appreciation towards others outside of themselves. Controlling Behavior — In an ideal world, couples would make decisions together after discussing different options and coming up with a compromise both parties can agree upon. However, if one person is making all the decisions without consulting with the other first, then it could be a sign of selfishness on their part as well as a lack of consideration for their partner's opinion. This can lead to further complications down the line as resentment builds up over time due to feeling disrespected or ignored within the relationship dynamic. This kind of behavior often indicates a lack of emotional investment in the relationship which can lead to resentment over time if left unchecked. Inability To Compromise — Compromises are essential in any successful relationship; however, if one person is unable (or unwilling) to compromise on anything then this could be another sign that the other person doesn’t have genuine feelings for them as compromises require trust and understanding from both sides involved in order to work effectively over time. Dishonesty — Dishonesty has no place in any healthy relationship; however, if someone is constantly lying about small things or big issues then this can indicate a deeper problem with trust within the relationship which often leads to further problems down the line if nothing changes soon enough before resentment builds up too much and irreparable damage has been done already. They don’t reciprocate efforts. When someone loves you, they will usually show it in their actions. If they rarely make any effort to express their feelings or do something special for you, then this could be a sign that there are issues in the relationship. They may also be selfish if they never return favors that you do for them or if they never thank you for gifts or kind gestures.

Communication is the key to any relationship. Photo by Photo by JD Mason on Unsplash

No one wants to feel taken advantage of in their relationships. However, sometimes people don’t realize just how much their actions (or inaction) can have an impact on another person’s life until it’s too late. It’s important that we pay attention to our partner’s behaviors and look out for these signs so we can address them early on before any further damage is done within our relationships.

Love is not selfish. It is patient, uplifting, and kind. It requires work and dedication from both partners involved. It is never perfect. Love is sometimes like a car. It breaks down but can be repaired and reassembled with effort and the right tools. -Bella Rose

Remember — communication is key. It’s never easy recognizing when someone doesn’t truly love you. However, by being aware of these warning signs you can better protect yourself from getting hurt by those who don’t genuinely care about you and your needs as individuals.