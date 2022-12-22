Self sacrifice to others

By: Bella Rose

Sacrifice is a word that gets thrown around a lot, but what does it really mean? Many of us have experienced times when we’ve put our own needs and desires aside in order to make others happy.

But can sacrificing yourself actually do more harm than good? Let’s take a look at what it means to sacrifice yourself, and how you can decide if it’s the right decision for you.

Sacrificing Yourself vs. Making Compromises

It’s important to understand the difference between sacrificing yourself and making compromises. Compromising involves two parties coming together to meet in the middle, where each person gives up something small in order to reach an agreement that works for both of them. This type of compromise often leads to positive outcomes for all involved.

Sacrificing yourself, on the other hand, doesn’t involve compromise or negotiation; rather, it’s about putting someone else’s needs before your own without any regard for your own feelings or desires. In some cases, this may be necessary — for example, if you are raising children or caring for an elderly relative — but it can also be damaging if done too frequently or without consideration of your own needs.

A compromise is always an option. Photo by Photo from Canva

The Benefits of Sacrificing Yourself

If done out of genuine love and care for another person, sacrificing yourself can bring great rewards. It shows that we are willing to put ourselves second in order to make sure someone else is taken care of first; this kind of selflessness often deepens relationships and strengthens bonds between people.

Additionally, doing something purely out of love and not expecting anything in return can be very rewarding in itself — it leaves us feeling fulfilled knowing that we have truly helped another person without seeking any recognition or reward.

The Downsides of Sacrificing Yourself Too Often

On the flip side, sacrificing yourself too often can lead to resentment and even physical and mental health problems if left unchecked. Putting our own needs last all the time leads us down a path where we start believing that our wants and desires don’t matter. This belief system can cause us to become overwhelmed with feelings of guilt when considering taking time for ourselves or doing something just because we enjoy it.

Being overly generous with our time or resources can lead people to take advantage of us by asking more from us than they should — leaving us feeling taken advantage of instead of appreciated for our efforts.

You shouldn't always sacrifice yourself for others. Sometimes make yourself the priority. Photo by Photo From Canva

Making sacrifices is part of life — and sometimes necessary — but learning how to recognize when those sacrifices are too much. It is key not only to protect our mental well-being but also to ensure that we maintain healthy relationships with those around us who may benefit from these sacrifices we make for them.

By understanding what sacrifice really means — putting others before ourselves — as well as recognizing its potential benefits as well as its downsides, we will be better equipped to make decisions based on what is best not only for those close to us but also for ourselves in equal measure.