Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.

Aneurysms can be life-threatening if not treated properly, so it’s important to know what causes them, what symptoms to look for, and how to treat them.

What causes aneurysms?

"Aneurysms are often caused by weak spots in the walls of arteries that become weakened over time due to conditions like high blood pressure or atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries)," per Mayo Clinic. High blood pressure is one of the most common causes, as it puts extra strain on your arteries.

Additionally, smoking increases the risk of aneurysm formation due to constricting the blood vessels. Other conditions such as connective tissue disorders or genetic defects can also lead to aneurysm formation. They can also be caused by trauma or injury to the artery wall as well as congenital defects present at birth. Recently, " Mayo Clinic" documented the causes and treatments of this very fatal disease." Let's take a look at their latest research and findings.

Signs and symptoms of aneurysms

Most aneurysms do not have any visible symptoms until they grow large enough to press against surrounding tissues or organs. When this happens, common signs and symptoms include pain near the affected area; numbness or tingling; weakness in muscles; nausea; dizziness; confusion; vision changes; and difficulty speaking.

If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately as an untreated aneurysm can burst and cause life-threatening hemorrhage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GyyRl_0jrTmDeH00
Aneurysms can be fatal if the go untreated.Photo byPhoto by Uday Mittal on Unsplash

Treatment for aneurysms

The best way to treat an aneurysm depends on its size and location in your body. Smaller aneurysms may require lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking or reducing alcohol consumption and regular monitoring with imaging tests such as ultrasounds or CT scans.

While larger ones may need more intensive treatment such as endovascular coiling or stenting. Your doctor will help you decide which treatment option is best for you based on the specifics of your situation.

In some cases, medications may be prescribed to reduce risk factors like high cholesterol levels or hypertension that could lead to further weakening of vessel walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgJ8h_0jrTmDeH00
Contact your physician is you are displaying signs and symptoms.Photo byPhoto by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Aneurysms are serious medical conditions that can cause life-threatening hemorrhage if left untreated. It’s important for everyone — especially those at higher risk due to pre-existing conditions — to know what causes them, what signs and symptoms may indicate one is present, and how they should be treated.

Early diagnosis and treatment are key when it comes to managing aneurysms successfully.

