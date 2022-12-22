Stop wearing plaid pajamas

Let’s face it, men are visual creatures. What we wear, even to bed, will make a difference in how we feel about ourselves and how attractive we appear to our partners.

Wearing plaid pajamas to bed may be comfortable for some men, but this style of clothing does not portray the sex appeal that many of us desire. Let’s break down why plaid pajamas are not sexy and what you can do instead.

The Visual Impact of Plaid Pajamas

Plaid is an overly casual pattern that conjures up images of lazy days spent at home or family gatherings. It is comfortable, sure, but when it comes to sex appeal, plaid has no place in the bedroom.

In fact, plaid pajamas can have a negative impact on your partner’s perception of you because they project a very relaxed attitude towards life and romance. This kind of attitude can be seen as unappealing and uninviting in the bedroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Elm35_0jrFaDnL00
Stop wearing plaid to bed.Photo byPhoto by Egor Vikhrev on Unsplash

An Alternative Attitude

So what should you do instead? Well, the key here is to replace comfort with confidence — you want your partner to think you are confident enough to take charge of your personal style and put effort into looking good for them.

Opting for a pair of silk or satin pajamas will instantly transform your look from casual to classy while still giving off vibes of relaxation and comfort that will encourage intimacy between you and your partner.

By wearing something more luxurious than plaid pajamas, you are creating space for romance that does not exist when wearing overly casual clothing.

The Bottom Line

At the end of the day, it really comes down to finding a balance between comfort and confidence — we all want to feel comfortable while getting ready for bed but we also need to keep our partner’s desires in mind when choosing what to wear.

So ditch those plaid PJs and opt for something more luxurious like silk or satin — your partner will thank you!

When it comes down to it, men are visual creatures who want their partners to put effort into looking good for them — even if that just means changing out of those comfy old plaid pajamas before hopping into bed! Silk or satin pajamas are great alternatives because they offer both comfort and sex appeal without sacrificing either one.

Ultimately, ditching those worn-out plaid PJs gives both you and your partner an extra boost in confidence which leads directly into intimacy; now that’s sexy!

