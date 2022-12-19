Closer than you think: Finding the perfect holiday vacation spot

By: Bella Rose

It’s the most wonderful time of year and you’re looking for the perfect holiday vacation spot. But why look far away when there are amazing destinations just a short drive away?

Whether you’re looking for some rest and relaxation or an adventure, this blog post will help you find the perfect spot for your holiday vacation.

If you’re looking for a beach getaway, then consider heading to Florida’s Gulf Coast. With its sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant nightlife, it’s no wonder that this area is a popular destination for travelers from all over the world.

Spend your days sunbathing on the beach or exploring nearby attractions like Everglades National Park or John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. And if you’re in the mood for some shopping and dining, check out St. Petersburg Beach — one of Florida’s best-loved beach towns.

The beach is an excellent family holiday vacation. Photo by Photo by Pedro Monteiro on Unsplash on Unsplash

If you’d prefer a mountain escape, then head up to North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. This gorgeous region offers something for everyone — breathtaking hikes, beautiful lakes and rivers, charming small towns filled with great restaurants and shops, and plenty of outdoor activities such as whitewater rafting, fishing, and horseback riding.

For breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains, take a drive along the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway which connects Shenandoah National Park in Virginia with Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

The mountains are another popular vacation spot. Photo by Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash on Unsplash

If city life is more your speed but you still want to have a festive holiday getaway, why not explore one of America’s most famous cities? New York City has something to offer everyone — from iconic landmarks like Times Square to incredible restaurants serving up cuisine from all over the world.

There are also plenty of Christmas markets throughout the city where you can find unique gifts for loved ones back home or pick up some souvenirs to remind yourself of your trip when it’s over!

A great holiday vacation doesn’t have to be miles away; there are plenty of amazing destinations right here in our own backyard! Whether you’re looking for a beach escape or an urban adventure, there’s something out there that will fit your needs perfectly.

So don’t let distance stop you from having the perfect holiday vacation — start planning your next trip today!