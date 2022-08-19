Research, Opinion: Not having kids and worried about regretting it

Bella DePaulo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y37Bm_0hNreCzA00
Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Are you thinking of not having kids? If you follow through, will you regret it? That’s a question you will probably ask yourself. Lots of other people, looking at the life you are pondering, will wonder the same thing.

In her book, How to Be Childless, Rachel Chrastil delves into the psychology of regretting or not regretting the decision not to have kids. She explains how our fear of future regret can be based on misunderstandings of happiness, humanity, our current selves and our older selves. Professor Chrastil focuses mostly on women, because the pressures on them to have kids are more intense, but the parenting question can be an important one to both men and women.

Here are 7 of the most important lessons about regret from How to Be Childless.

1. To fear future regret about a decision that feels right now is to mistrust yourself

When I was 37, I had a disturbing medical problem that had persisted for more than a year and defied every available treatment. I was sick of it and wanted to have the surgery I had been resisting up to that point. If I did have the surgery, though, I would never be able to bear children.

I had never wanted kids. Not once. Not even for a moment. And yet, before I had the surgery, I talked to a therapist about it. I wanted to know if I was just fooling myself about not wanting kids and whether I might change my mind in the future.

I wish I could have read Professor Chrastil’s book instead. (It wasn’t published until 2020.) “When we fear future regret,” Chrastil said, “we mistrust ourselves.” She described what “lurks behind many women’s fears of future regret” as:

“the notion that they do not know themselves, that their current lives and preferences do not provide grounds for knowing what they will want in the future.”

My decision was made more than three decades ago. I have never regretted it.

2. Regret isn’t just about our individual personalities and choices; it is a result of cultural pressures to feel a certain way

Among women who never have children, Chrastil notes, “wallowing in regret is seen as natural, expected, and indeed normal. That holds true whether the woman is childless by choice or due to circumstances or infertility.”

But wallowing in regret is none of those things. There is nothing inevitable about feeling regret about not having children. Instead, it is something we are conditioned to expect.

“Regret is not, in the end, a boogeyman that might jump out at unexpected moments. It is…a negative emotion that is encouraged and fostered in childless women taught to fear a future of lamentation, guilt, and loneliness…
“The assumption that childless women should go through a period of anguish over the decision is a “feeling rule” that enforces the notion that childlessness is universally undesirable and that motherhood is so natural as to lie beyond the realm of critical thought.”

3. In later life, regret about not having children is something some women mention, but only when they are specifically asked about it

Psychologists interested in the experience of regret among women who never had children can ask those women if they regret not having kids. Or they can just ask them about their regrets and see what they say.

In her review of the research, Chrastil found that the women who describe themselves as involuntarily childless were more likely to express regret than those who said that they had chosen not to have kids. But that only happened when they were asked specifically about their regrets about not having kids.

“…when women are asked more generally about their regrets, without specific mention of children, there are no differences in the total number of regrets between mothers, voluntarily childless, and involuntarily childless women. Even among the involuntarily childless, women asked about their general regrets in life are not likely to spontaneously mention their regret for not having children.”

4. The decision not to have kids is the only decision we question, but some people regret having kids

Imagine a woman who is 37 years old and believes she really wants to have children. She has always wanted children. She never doubted it, not even for a moment.

Would she see a therapist to be sure she wasn’t just fooling herself or to explore whether she might change her mind in the future?

Well, no. The decision not to have kids is the only one we question. We don’t worry so much about the possibility of regretting having kids.

And yet, some women do regret having kids. Even mothers who love their kids. That’s what Orna Donath found in the interviews that were the basis for her book, Regretting Motherhood. It is a project she initiated when she got sick of being told that she was going to regret not having children.

5. To fear future regret about not having children is to misunderstand happiness

Women who fear a life full of regret if they don’t have children may be taking too seriously the scare stories that are peddled to them – particularly the one about how “there is just one way to achieve personal happiness – children – and that if we do not meet that condition, then we are doomed to feel unfulfilled.”

Happiness doesn’t work that way. Even when we are faced with true and deep disappointments (and not just cultural mandates to be disappointed), we are better at dealing with them than we anticipate. In our everyday lives, it is typically our current joys (and sorrows) that matter most. They include ordinary experiences, such as basking in the presence of good friends, savoring our solitude, or looking forward to our plans for the weekend.

6. To fear future regret about not having children is to underestimate the wisdom of our older selves

“Older and wiser” is not just a cliché. Sometimes it is true.

“Fear of future regret suggests that we will not figure out how to cope with life’s disappointments, that our older selves will not be wiser than we are now, or that the wisdom of age entails a rejection of the person we are today rather than a compassion for our present selves.”

7. To fear future regret about not having children is to embrace a narrow view of what it means to be human

People who do not have children do not just live with a void in their lives. They can fashion big, meaningful lives. Opportunities may be open to them that would have been closed off by the choice to parent.

We can have close, intimate relationships in our lives without having children of our own. We can pursue passions and life paths that have nothing to do with parenting.

Rachel Chrastil ended her chapter on regret with this word of advice:

“Instead of worrying about making the right choice, we ought to make the most of our choices.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# childless# childfree# regret# psychology# single people

Comments / 2

Published by

Expert on the profound rewards of single life. Author of “Singled Out.” Popular TEDx speaker. Harvard PhD.

Summerland, CA
2536 followers

More from Bella DePaulo

Research, opinion: The health and wealth of older men and women with no kids

When people get to be 55 and older without ever having biological children, how are they doing? The U.S. Census Bureau published an important report on that topic, based on comparisons of biological parents to adults who have no biological children. Unlike many studies of adults with no children, this one included both men and women. The survey was based on a nationally representative survey of 92,200 adults who were 55 or older and not institutionalized. The data were collected in 2018, and the report, “Childless Older Americans: 2018,” authored by Tayelor Valerio, Brian Knop, Rose M. Kreider, and Wan He, was released in 2021.

Read full story
13 comments

Research, opinion: Around the world, fewer are marrying, more are staying single

All around the world, marriage is in decline and single living is on the rise. Those are some of the conclusions from an important and wide-ranging United Nations report, “Families in a Changing World,” published by UN Women.

Read full story
1 comments

Research, opinion: More than 4 in 10 young adults find singlehood empowering

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. Is singlehood empowering or disappointing? In “Empowering, pragmatic, or disappointing: Appraisals of singlehood during emerging and established adulthood,” Jonathon J. Beckmeyer and Tyler B. Jamison reported the results of their research on that question. Their findings were recently published online at Emerging Adulthood.

Read full story
1 comments

Research, opinion: Teens who don’t date are more socially skilled and less depressed

In graduate school, students get to immerse themselves in the research and writings that interest them most. University of Georgia doctoral student Brooke Douglas cares about adolescents and their health, including their psychological health. She read dozens of articles about their romantic relationships and discovered that a number of social scientists had settled on particular ways of thinking about the dating behavior of teenagers.

Read full story

Research, opinion: People who are unafraid of being single have high standards and healthy personalities

Have you noticed those people who just won’t quit their romantic relationships, no matter how miserable they have become? Or the people who cannot bear spending any time at all uncoupled – when one romantic relationship ends, they rush off to the next? I’ve always thought that those people were scared of being single.

Read full story
90 comments

Opinion, research: The fear of being alone in public is widely shared but often unwarranted

When I taught the graduate course, “Singles in Society,” years ago, one of the assignments was for students to go out for a meal by themselves. The students were totally into it. They upped the ante: It had to be dinner, not lunch. And then they upped it again: They could not bring anything to distract them during dinner, such as something to read or to look at. They had to just dine on their own.

Read full story
4 comments

Single people with no kids often give more gifts than they receive

We like to think of many relationships as roughly equal. With friends, coworkers, and relatives such as siblings and cousins, we usually don’t think of one person as more valuable or more worthy than another. Ideally, the give and take is fundamentally, if not precisely, reciprocal.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion, research: Women like being single more than men do

Who is more satisfied with their single lives, men or women?. A scholar at a Polish university (Dominika Ochnik of the University of Opole) and one from a German university (Gal Slonim of Potsdam University) collaborated to study single people in both countries. The 316 German singles (103 women and 213 men) and the 196 Polish singles (123 women and 73 men) who participated met these criteria:

Read full story
70 comments

Couples who want togetherness and the freedom of being single, too

A few years ago, an essay by Isabelle Tessier, "I want to be single – but with you," zipped around the internet, amassing hundreds of thousands of likes. The longings Tessier described may well be even more widely shared now than they were then.

Read full story
5 comments

Single people value freedom more and get more happiness out of it

People who are not married have different values than married people do. They care more about expressive and individualistic experiences such as creativity, freedom, trying new things, and having fun. People who embrace those kinds of post-materialistic values, regardless of their marital status, are happier. But married and unmarried people do not benefit equally from such values. People who are not married get more happiness out of the valuing of freedom, creativity, trying new things, and having fun than married people do.

Read full story
4 comments

Single people experience subtle and not-so-subtle put-downs

Getting asked questions such as “Why are you still single?” or “Just one?”. Getting invited by couples to lunch but not dinner, outings on weekdays but not weekends, kids’ birthday parties but not movies with grown-ups.

Read full story
9 comments
Minnesota State

For young adults, future success may depend more on friendship skills than romantic skills

People who seem to be skilled at romance are admired and celebrated. When they are young, their prom pictures attract lots of likes. If they marry, they are showered with engagement gifts and wedding gifts, plus tons and tons of attention. People with friendship skills, though, are rarely acknowledged in such effusive ways.

Read full story
1 comments

Couples who move in together or get married become more insular

In the decades I have been studying single people, one particular story comes up over and over again. Single people tell me that they had other single friends they socialized with frequently, but then when those friends got serious about a romantic partner, they didn’t see those newly coupled friends much anymore. They wonder about two things: Does this happen to other single people, too? And, are they just getting sidelined temporarily because their friend is newly infatuated with a romantic partner, or is their marginalized status going to continue?

Read full story
58 comments

Over the past 75 years, couples have been acting more like single people

While researching my book, How We Live Now: Redefining Home and Family in the 21st Century, I discovered something interesting about how coupling has been practiced over the past three-quarters of a century. In some significant ways, couples have been acting more like single people. It started with couples living together and skipping over the part about getting married. Those who did marry have ended up doing so at later and later ages. From 1980 through 2000, married couples began to do things separately from each other a bit more often. Now, a nontrivial number of couples are deciding not to live together at all, even though they are totally committed to their relationship.

Read full story
77 comments

Friend jealousy: People who do not want their romantic partner to see their friends

Why are some spouses and romantic partners so mean to their partner's friends?. Romantic jealousy gets tons of attention. It should. It happens all the time, it can be very intense, and it can motivate even very sensible people to do utterly stupid and embarrassing things. But there is another kind of jealousy that also matters. It, too, is pervasive. It, too, can get ugly. But compared to romantic jealousy, it mostly slips by unnoticed.

Read full story
29 comments

What single and married people think they will miss if they stop working

When adults get to the age when they start thinking about retirement, a big factor in whether they actually do retire is, of course, money. For single people who pay all of their expenses themselves, financial factors are likely to loom especially large in their decisions.

Read full story
8 comments

Fewer Americans are finding fulfillment in romantic partners

In 2021, the Pew Research Center asked a representative sample of adults in the U.S. this question:. “What about your life do you currently find meaningful, fulfilling or satisfying? What keeps you going and why?”

Read full story
219 comments

Turning to different people for different emotional needs is linked to life satisfaction

One and done. That's how some people think about their relationships. Find "The One" and now your relationship challenges have been mastered. In your spouse, you have the person who fulfills all of your wishes and needs, especially your emotional needs. You have the person who cheers you up when you are sad, calms you when you are anxious or angry, and cheers you on when things are going well. Popular songs romanticize the idea of "The One and Only" with lyrics such as "You are my everything" and "I just want to be your everything."

Read full story
3 comments

People who choose to be single value their friends and have satisfying social lives

Here are two different stories about people who choose to be single. In the first, they are sad about being single. They didn’t really choose to be single – they are just stuck with that status. When it comes to social life, they aren’t doing that great. They don’t have a romantic partner and they don’t have many friends either. The more they say they want to be single, the less likely it is that they are satisfied with their social lives or value their friends. That’s why “alone” is so often used interchangeably with “single” – because people who choose to be single “don’t have anyone.” Don’t take this story too seriously until you hear about the next one.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy