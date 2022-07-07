Research, opinion: More than 4 in 10 young adults find singlehood empowering

Bella DePaulo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0ojl_0gXTELfK00
Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

Is singlehood empowering or disappointing? In “Empowering, pragmatic, or disappointing: Appraisals of singlehood during emerging and established adulthood,” Jonathon J. Beckmeyer and Tyler B. Jamison reported the results of their research on that question. Their findings were recently published online at Emerging Adulthood.

Participants were 168 adults in the US, ages 18 to 35, who answered an online survey about relationship histories. They all answered “no” to the question, “Do you consider yourself to be romantically involved with someone right now, even if it is casual?”, and on that basis, were considered to be single. The younger single people, ages 18-29, were the “emerging adults.” The older ones, ages 30-35, were the “established adults.”

Wanting or not wanting to be in a romantic relationship

One out of three people in the study had never been in a romantic relationship. Even in the older group (ages 30-35), 20 percent were romantic relationship virgins.

The participants were asked to indicate their interest in a romantic relationship by choosing one of the following:

  • No, I don’t want to be in a romantic relationship.
  • I am not sure if I want to be in a romantic relationship.
  • I would like to be in a romantic relationship, but it is not that important to me right now.
  • Yes, I would really like to be in a relationship right now.

The most common response, chosen by 42%, was the third: they want to be in a romantic relationship, but it is not important at the moment. Twenty-seven percent said they did want to be in a romantic relationship, 20 percent said they did not, and 11 percent said they were not sure. Looking just at the older group (ages 30-35), the exact same percentage said they did not want to be in a romantic relationship as said that they did want to (29 percent).

Participants were also asked about the statement, “Being single is an intentional choice.” On a scale ranging from 1 (strongly disagree) to 6 (strongly agree), the average answer was on the positive end of the scale (4) for both the emerging adults and the established adults.

Empowered, free to pursue goals and interests, disappointed

Participants were asked separately about feeling empowered, free to pursue their goals and interests, or disappointed – they did not have to choose just one.

Empowered: 43% of the participants agreed with the statement, “I feel empowered by being single.” (They said the statement was “true” or “very true” of them.)

Free to Pursue Goals and Interests: 75% agreed that “being single allows me the time and space to pursue my own goals and interests.”

Disappointed: 37.5% agreed with the statement, “I am disappointed to be single at this point in my life.”

It is telling that, despite all the deficit narratives about single life perpetuated not only in the media, but in scholarly writings, too, a substantial number of single people – 43% -- said that they felt empowered by being single. Saying that “being single allows me the time and space to pursue my own goals and interests” is also a positive statement about single life, and three out of every four single people endorsed it. Because only 37.5% said that they were disappointed to be single, that means that even people who did not want to be single recognized that single life has its advantages, such as getting to pursue your own goals and interests.

The proportions who felt empowered, free to pursue goals and interests, or disappointed by being single were no different for the established adults than for the younger emerging adults. Anecdotally, the thirties are often described as a time when single people feel especially pressured about their single status, so it is interesting that the single people in their thirties did not feel any more disappointed about being single than the younger singles did.

Who found singlehood empowering? Disappointing?

Three categories of people were especially likely to find singlehood empowering:

Singles who were flourishing. Single people who were flourishing were those who were especially likely to say that their life was purposeful and meaningful, their social relationships were supportive and rewarding, they were engaged and interested in their daily activities, that they contribute to the happiness and well-being of others, and they are optimistic about the future (among other items on the Flourishing Scale). The singles who were flourishing were especially likely to find singlehood empowering. They were also particularly likely to say that being single allowed them to pursue their own goals and interests.

Singles who were intentionally single. Singles who said that being single was an intentional choice were especially likely to find singlehood empowering. They were also particularly likely to say that being single allowed them to pursue their own goals and interests.

Singles who were not white. Participants who identified as Black, Hispanic, or another race/ethnicity were more likely to find singlehood empowering than those who identified as non-Hispanic White. Black scholars and authors, such as Jessica Moorman, are among those who have shown how adeptly many Black adults navigate single life.

Unsurprisingly, the people who said that they wanted a relationship were especially unlikely to find singlehood empowering. They were also less likely to say that being single allowed them to pursue their own goals and interests. They were most likely to say that they were disappointed to be single.

The single people who were employed part-time or who were unemployed were more likely than those who were employed full-time to say that being single gave them the time and space to pursue their own goals and interests. The unemployed were also especially unlikely to say that they were disappointed to be single. Mainstream narratives are sometimes quite negative about single people who are underemployed, but these single people appear to be using their time constructively.

Among the single people who were least likely to be disappointed that they were single where those who were most highly educated. In popular writings, there is a lot of fretting over single women and whether they may be undermining their marriage prospects by attaining higher levels of education. These results suggest that the most educated single people aren’t worried about that -- they are least likely to be unhappy about being single (though the authors did not report their results separately for different genders).

The authors had this to say about their findings about education: “For these emerging and established adults, a college degree may be perceived as a worthwhile trade-off to currently being single.” Perhaps there are single people who really do think that way. But not the Single at Heart, who love being single and prefer single life over every other option. For them, a college degree isn’t a trade-off. It is not some compensation for being single. Being single is the prize.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# single people# young adulthood# happiness# flourishing

Comments / 0

Published by

Expert on the profound rewards of single life. Author of “Singled Out.” Popular TEDx speaker. Harvard PhD.

Summerland, CA
2390 followers

More from Bella DePaulo

Research, opinion: Teens who don’t date are more socially skilled and less depressed

In graduate school, students get to immerse themselves in the research and writings that interest them most. University of Georgia doctoral student Brooke Douglas cares about adolescents and their health, including their psychological health. She read dozens of articles about their romantic relationships and discovered that a number of social scientists had settled on particular ways of thinking about the dating behavior of teenagers.

Read full story

Research, opinion: People who are unafraid of being single have high standards and healthy personalities

Have you noticed those people who just won’t quit their romantic relationships, no matter how miserable they have become? Or the people who cannot bear spending any time at all uncoupled – when one romantic relationship ends, they rush off to the next? I’ve always thought that those people were scared of being single.

Read full story
81 comments

Opinion, research: The fear of being alone in public is widely shared but often unwarranted

When I taught the graduate course, “Singles in Society,” years ago, one of the assignments was for students to go out for a meal by themselves. The students were totally into it. They upped the ante: It had to be dinner, not lunch. And then they upped it again: They could not bring anything to distract them during dinner, such as something to read or to look at. They had to just dine on their own.

Read full story
4 comments

Single people with no kids often give more gifts than they receive

We like to think of many relationships as roughly equal. With friends, coworkers, and relatives such as siblings and cousins, we usually don’t think of one person as more valuable or more worthy than another. Ideally, the give and take is fundamentally, if not precisely, reciprocal.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion, research: Women like being single more than men do

Who is more satisfied with their single lives, men or women?. A scholar at a Polish university (Dominika Ochnik of the University of Opole) and one from a German university (Gal Slonim of Potsdam University) collaborated to study single people in both countries. The 316 German singles (103 women and 213 men) and the 196 Polish singles (123 women and 73 men) who participated met these criteria:

Read full story
64 comments

Couples who want togetherness and the freedom of being single, too

A few years ago, an essay by Isabelle Tessier, "I want to be single – but with you," zipped around the internet, amassing hundreds of thousands of likes. The longings Tessier described may well be even more widely shared now than they were then.

Read full story
1 comments

Single people value freedom more and get more happiness out of it

People who are not married have different values than married people do. They care more about expressive and individualistic experiences such as creativity, freedom, trying new things, and having fun. People who embrace those kinds of post-materialistic values, regardless of their marital status, are happier. But married and unmarried people do not benefit equally from such values. People who are not married get more happiness out of the valuing of freedom, creativity, trying new things, and having fun than married people do.

Read full story
4 comments

Single people experience subtle and not-so-subtle put-downs

Getting asked questions such as “Why are you still single?” or “Just one?”. Getting invited by couples to lunch but not dinner, outings on weekdays but not weekends, kids’ birthday parties but not movies with grown-ups.

Read full story
9 comments
Minnesota State

For young adults, future success may depend more on friendship skills than romantic skills

People who seem to be skilled at romance are admired and celebrated. When they are young, their prom pictures attract lots of likes. If they marry, they are showered with engagement gifts and wedding gifts, plus tons and tons of attention. People with friendship skills, though, are rarely acknowledged in such effusive ways.

Read full story
1 comments

Couples who move in together or get married become more insular

In the decades I have been studying single people, one particular story comes up over and over again. Single people tell me that they had other single friends they socialized with frequently, but then when those friends got serious about a romantic partner, they didn’t see those newly coupled friends much anymore. They wonder about two things: Does this happen to other single people, too? And, are they just getting sidelined temporarily because their friend is newly infatuated with a romantic partner, or is their marginalized status going to continue?

Read full story
58 comments

Over the past 75 years, couples have been acting more like single people

While researching my book, How We Live Now: Redefining Home and Family in the 21st Century, I discovered something interesting about how coupling has been practiced over the past three-quarters of a century. In some significant ways, couples have been acting more like single people. It started with couples living together and skipping over the part about getting married. Those who did marry have ended up doing so at later and later ages. From 1980 through 2000, married couples began to do things separately from each other a bit more often. Now, a nontrivial number of couples are deciding not to live together at all, even though they are totally committed to their relationship.

Read full story
68 comments

Friend jealousy: People who do not want their romantic partner to see their friends

Why are some spouses and romantic partners so mean to their partner's friends?. Romantic jealousy gets tons of attention. It should. It happens all the time, it can be very intense, and it can motivate even very sensible people to do utterly stupid and embarrassing things. But there is another kind of jealousy that also matters. It, too, is pervasive. It, too, can get ugly. But compared to romantic jealousy, it mostly slips by unnoticed.

Read full story
25 comments

What single and married people think they will miss if they stop working

When adults get to the age when they start thinking about retirement, a big factor in whether they actually do retire is, of course, money. For single people who pay all of their expenses themselves, financial factors are likely to loom especially large in their decisions.

Read full story
6 comments

Fewer Americans are finding fulfillment in romantic partners

In 2021, the Pew Research Center asked a representative sample of adults in the U.S. this question:. “What about your life do you currently find meaningful, fulfilling or satisfying? What keeps you going and why?”

Read full story
211 comments

Turning to different people for different emotional needs is linked to life satisfaction

One and done. That's how some people think about their relationships. Find "The One" and now your relationship challenges have been mastered. In your spouse, you have the person who fulfills all of your wishes and needs, especially your emotional needs. You have the person who cheers you up when you are sad, calms you when you are anxious or angry, and cheers you on when things are going well. Popular songs romanticize the idea of "The One and Only" with lyrics such as "You are my everything" and "I just want to be your everything."

Read full story
3 comments

People who choose to be single value their friends and have satisfying social lives

Here are two different stories about people who choose to be single. In the first, they are sad about being single. They didn’t really choose to be single – they are just stuck with that status. When it comes to social life, they aren’t doing that great. They don’t have a romantic partner and they don’t have many friends either. The more they say they want to be single, the less likely it is that they are satisfied with their social lives or value their friends. That’s why “alone” is so often used interchangeably with “single” – because people who choose to be single “don’t have anyone.” Don’t take this story too seriously until you hear about the next one.

Read full story
6 comments

A preoccupation with romantic love can limit our life choices and undermine our happiness

In the U.S. and many other places all around the world, people are in love with romantic love. They act like they cannot get enough of the love stories that dominate movies, TV shows, novels, and songs. They seek romantic love in their own lives, sometimes desperately, as if finding it will magically transport them into some higher state of bliss. (It won’t.) They’ve gone way over the top with their splashy destination weddings and the marriage proposals that they turn into public spectacles. Even high schoolers have gotten in on this matrimaniacal excess, as they try to create viral, Instagram-ready “wow” moments with their prom proposals.

Read full story
8 comments

Many Americans have faith that their family and friends will be there for them when they need help

One of the most hyped studies of the century may need to be reevaluated. In 2006, the results of a sociological study burst from the seams of a staid academic journal into the public consciousness. The findings made a huge splash and have continued to reverberate ever since. In the article, “Social isolation in America: Changes in core discussion networks over two decades,” Miller McPherson and his colleagues claimed that in 2004, one out of every four Americans had no one they talked to about matters important to them. That was a dramatic drop from twenty years before; in 1985, only one in ten said they had no one they had talked to about important matters in the previous six months.

Read full story
178 comments

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans have no romantic partner; some are worried, others are celebrating

“Rising share of U.S. adults are living without a spouse or partner,” declared an influential report released by the Pew Research Center. According to the report, 38% of adults in the U.S. between the ages of 25 and 54 are not married and not living with a romantic partner. (The percentage would be even higher if young and older adults were included, too.) The report also documented ways in which single men are falling behind partnered men economically.

Read full story
59 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy