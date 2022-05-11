Single people value freedom more and get more happiness out of it

Bella DePaulo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUfvN_0fa8zcHY00
Photo by Dino Reichmuth on Unsplash

People who are not married have different values than married people do. They care more about expressive and individualistic experiences such as creativity, freedom, trying new things, and having fun. People who embrace those kinds of post-materialistic values, regardless of their marital status, are happier. But married and unmarried people do not benefit equally from such values. People who are not married get more happiness out of the valuing of freedom, creativity, trying new things, and having fun than married people do.

The findings are from the European Social Survey, years 2002 through 2014, of more than 200,000 people from 31 European nations. Professor Elyakim Kislev’s report of his study, “Happiness, post-materialistic values, and the unmarried,” was published in the Journal of Happiness Studies.

During the years following the Great Depression and the two world wars, Kislev noted, people yearned for economic security and stability. Perhaps in the hopes of attaining those goals, they were especially likely to marry young, stayed married, and have children. As later generations began to feel more secure economically, their values became less materialistic. Expressive and individualistic values began to take hold in many countries around the world, values that seem particularly compatible with single life.

Marriage rates have been declining for decades, and at the same time, the value placed on freedom, creativity, trying new things, and having fun has been increasing. Scholars and pundits have warned that these trends may leave people feeling unhappy. But do they really? And if so, are single people most at risk?

In the study, Professor Kislev asked whether people who are not married value freedom, creativity, trying new things, and having fun more than married people do. Then he tested whether those values were linked to happiness. Next, he looked at whether the link between those values and happiness was any different for the people who were not married than for the people who were married.

Kislev looked separately at different categories of unmarried people – divorced and separated, widowed, and always-single. He also compared people who were cohabiting with a romantic partner to those who were married.

Happiness was measured by participants’ response to the question, “Taking all things together, how happy would you say you are?” Post-materialistic values were assessed by participants’ ratings of the importance of being free, being creative, trying new things, and having fun.

People who are not married value freedom more than married people do

All the unmarried people – the divorced, widowed, and always-single people, and the cohabiting people, too – value freedom more than married people do. Divorced people care more about all four post-materialistic values than married people do: They place a higher value on freedom, creativity, trying new things, and having fun. Cohabiters do, too. Lifelong single people value freedom and fun-seeking more than married people do. Widows only value freedom more than married people do.

All the analyses take into account other ways that the marital status groups might differ, such as in their age, health, education, income, social activities, religiosity, and feelings of discrimination. By controlling for those factors statistically, it becomes more likely that the differences among the groups are about their marital status and not other factors. Still, we cannot know for sure whether differences in marital status are the cause of the differences in values.

The more people value freedom, creativity, trying new things, and having fun, the happier they are

Contrary to the warnings that valuing freedom, creativity, new experiences, and fun would lead people down the road to despair, just the opposite seemed to happen in this study. Averaged across the 200,000 people from 31 nations, post-materialistic values were linked to greater happiness (though again, we cannot know for sure whether the values caused the happiness). People who placed a higher value on freedom, creativity, trying new things, and having fun were happier than people who valued those experiences less.

People who are not married get more happiness out of their post-materialistic values than married people do

Previous research has shown that single people sometimes get more out of their individualistic values than married people do. For example, a study comparing lifelong single people to married people found that valuing personal mastery and self-sufficiency protected single people, more than married people, from negative feelings.

The same kinds of results were found in this 31-nation study. People who were not married got more happiness out of post-materialistic values than married people did. The link between valuing creativity and feeling happier was stronger for the divorced, widowed, and lifelong single people than it was for the married people. So was the link between trying new things and happiness, having fun and happiness, and valuing freedom and happiness (except for the always-single people – the correlation with freedom was the same for them as for the married people). That means that in 11 of 12 tests (4 values x 3 categories of unmarried people), unmarried people got more happiness out of their values than married people did. Cohabiting people, though, looked the same as married people in this regard: both groups got the same amount of happiness out of their values.

Dismissing the dismissive characterizations of single people

Single people have been stereotyped in all sorts of ways. For example, they are sometimes derogated as dreary people who are too obsessed with work to have a life and have some fun. Yet, lifelong single people and divorced people care about having fun more than married people do, and it pays off for them in greater happiness.

Unmarried people are also put down for wanting to be free. Divorced people, lifelong single people, and widowed people -- and cohabiters, too -- all care about being free more than married people do. This value doesn’t cost them. Divorced and widowed people get more happiness out of their valuing of freedom than married people do, while lifelong singles and cohabiters get the same amount.

Other research shows that single people’s individualistic values are not leaving them isolated and alone. Quite the contrary. It is single people, more so than married people, who do more to maintain their ties with their friends, neighbors, siblings, and parents.

Also, although the pursuit of freedom and fun may sound self-centered, single people are, in important ways, more giving and more caring than married people. For example, they volunteer more for most organizations (except for religious ones) and they are more likely to be there for their aging parents when they need care.

The study did not explore whether individualistic values are linked to other important outcomes beyond happiness. For example, is it possible that people who value creativity and trying new things are more likely to make important medical, scientific, or technological discoveries or artistic contributions? As social scientists so often say at the end of their articles, more research is needed.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# single people# freedom# happiness# values

Comments / 3

Published by

Expert on the profound rewards of single life. Author of “Singled Out.” Popular TEDx speaker. Harvard PhD.

Summerland, CA
2168 followers

More from Bella DePaulo

Single people experience subtle and not-so-subtle put-downs

Getting asked questions such as “Why are you still single?” or “Just one?”. Getting invited by couples to lunch but not dinner, outings on weekdays but not weekends, kids’ birthday parties but not movies with grown-ups.

Read full story
9 comments
Minnesota State

For young adults, future success may depend more on friendship skills than romantic skills

People who seem to be skilled at romance are admired and celebrated. When they are young, their prom pictures attract lots of likes. If they marry, they are showered with engagement gifts and wedding gifts, plus tons and tons of attention. People with friendship skills, though, are rarely acknowledged in such effusive ways.

Read full story
1 comments

Couples who move in together or get married become more insular

In the decades I have been studying single people, one particular story comes up over and over again. Single people tell me that they had other single friends they socialized with frequently, but then when those friends got serious about a romantic partner, they didn’t see those newly coupled friends much anymore. They wonder about two things: Does this happen to other single people, too? And, are they just getting sidelined temporarily because their friend is newly infatuated with a romantic partner, or is their marginalized status going to continue?

Read full story
58 comments

Over the past 75 years, couples have been acting more like single people

While researching my book, How We Live Now: Redefining Home and Family in the 21st Century, I discovered something interesting about how coupling has been practiced over the past three-quarters of a century. In some significant ways, couples have been acting more like single people. It started with couples living together and skipping over the part about getting married. Those who did marry have ended up doing so at later and later ages. From 1980 through 2000, married couples began to do things separately from each other a bit more often. Now, a nontrivial number of couples are deciding not to live together at all, even though they are totally committed to their relationship.

Read full story
66 comments

Friend jealousy: People who do not want their romantic partner to see their friends

Why are some spouses and romantic partners so mean to their partner's friends?. Romantic jealousy gets tons of attention. It should. It happens all the time, it can be very intense, and it can motivate even very sensible people to do utterly stupid and embarrassing things. But there is another kind of jealousy that also matters. It, too, is pervasive. It, too, can get ugly. But compared to romantic jealousy, it mostly slips by unnoticed.

Read full story
24 comments

What single and married people think they will miss if they stop working

When adults get to the age when they start thinking about retirement, a big factor in whether they actually do retire is, of course, money. For single people who pay all of their expenses themselves, financial factors are likely to loom especially large in their decisions.

Read full story
5 comments

Fewer Americans are finding fulfillment in romantic partners

In 2021, the Pew Research Center asked a representative sample of adults in the U.S. this question:. “What about your life do you currently find meaningful, fulfilling or satisfying? What keeps you going and why?”

Read full story
210 comments

Turning to different people for different emotional needs is linked to life satisfaction

One and done. That's how some people think about their relationships. Find "The One" and now your relationship challenges have been mastered. In your spouse, you have the person who fulfills all of your wishes and needs, especially your emotional needs. You have the person who cheers you up when you are sad, calms you when you are anxious or angry, and cheers you on when things are going well. Popular songs romanticize the idea of "The One and Only" with lyrics such as "You are my everything" and "I just want to be your everything."

Read full story
3 comments

People who choose to be single value their friends and have satisfying social lives

Here are two different stories about people who choose to be single. In the first, they are sad about being single. They didn’t really choose to be single – they are just stuck with that status. When it comes to social life, they aren’t doing that great. They don’t have a romantic partner and they don’t have many friends either. The more they say they want to be single, the less likely it is that they are satisfied with their social lives or value their friends. That’s why “alone” is so often used interchangeably with “single” – because people who choose to be single “don’t have anyone.” Don’t take this story too seriously until you hear about the next one.

Read full story
6 comments

A preoccupation with romantic love can limit our life choices and undermine our happiness

In the U.S. and many other places all around the world, people are in love with romantic love. They act like they cannot get enough of the love stories that dominate movies, TV shows, novels, and songs. They seek romantic love in their own lives, sometimes desperately, as if finding it will magically transport them into some higher state of bliss. (It won’t.) They’ve gone way over the top with their splashy destination weddings and the marriage proposals that they turn into public spectacles. Even high schoolers have gotten in on this matrimaniacal excess, as they try to create viral, Instagram-ready “wow” moments with their prom proposals.

Read full story
8 comments

Many Americans have faith that their family and friends will be there for them when they need help

One of the most hyped studies of the century may need to be reevaluated. In 2006, the results of a sociological study burst from the seams of a staid academic journal into the public consciousness. The findings made a huge splash and have continued to reverberate ever since. In the article, “Social isolation in America: Changes in core discussion networks over two decades,” Miller McPherson and his colleagues claimed that in 2004, one out of every four Americans had no one they talked to about matters important to them. That was a dramatic drop from twenty years before; in 1985, only one in ten said they had no one they had talked to about important matters in the previous six months.

Read full story
173 comments

Nearly 4 in 10 Americans have no romantic partner; some are worried, others are celebrating

“Rising share of U.S. adults are living without a spouse or partner,” declared an influential report released by the Pew Research Center. According to the report, 38% of adults in the U.S. between the ages of 25 and 54 are not married and not living with a romantic partner. (The percentage would be even higher if young and older adults were included, too.) The report also documented ways in which single men are falling behind partnered men economically.

Read full story
59 comments

Young people are having less sex; they have different attitudes and different pressures

In our highly sexualized and increasingly permissive culture, you might think that young adults are having more sex than ever before. If so, you would be wrong. What’s more, you can’t blame the pandemic.

Read full story

When making the wrong romantic choices is a step toward a fulfilling single life

In my decades of studying single people, a question comes up with some regularity: “Do you think I’m commitment phobic?” I’m a research psychologist, not a therapist, so I cannot offer advice to particular people. And I’m interested in people who want to embrace their single lives, not escape them, so I am rarely interested in stories about dating.

Read full story
3 comments

The risks of looking to just one person for all of your emotional needs

One and done. That's how some people think about their relationships. Find "The One" and now your relationship challenges have been mastered. In your spouse, you have the person who fulfills all of your wishes and needs, especially your emotional needs. You have the person who cheers you up when you are sad, calms you when you are anxious or angry, and cheers you on when things are going well. Popular songs romanticize the idea of "The One and Only" with lyrics such as "You are my everything" and "I just want to be your everything."

Read full story
3 comments

Successful weight loss may be more about psychology than dieting or willpower

There's a problem with diets: They don't work. Sure, if you stick to your diet for a while, you may lose some weight, but that weight is highly unlikely to stay off in the long run. In fact, you may regain it all and then some.

Read full story
4 comments

Single people are not just doing better than people in bad romantic relationships

“Single? Well, it is better than being in a bad relationship.” Well-meaning friends and relatives sometimes convey such sentiments to single people. There are even some single people who say the same thing about themselves. But is it true?

Read full story
11 comments

Committed couples who live apart: why they want that, and how women’s wishes matter more

“I need my space” is not just a bad excuse. One of the most important characteristics of people who embrace their single lives is a love of solitude. The “single at heart” – my name for people for whom single life is their best life, not some sorry second best – savor the time they have to themselves. Many also love living alone. That doesn’t mean they don’t also enjoy spending time with other people. Most of them enjoy that, too. There’s nothing special about wanting opportunities to socialize. Thinking about spending time alone and not worrying about being lonely – that is special.

Read full story
80 comments

Singles today are happier than before, and older singles get even happier as they age

People without romantic partners are often stereotyped and stigmatized. But if you go by how they really do feel about their lives, rather than how other people assume they feel, the story of single life looks very different. Over time, historically, single life gets better and better. And for individuals who are 40 and older, as they age, their satisfaction with their single lives gets even better, too. Experiences of loneliness have also changed. Maybe having a romantic partner was once relevant to feelings of loneliness, but it is not so relevant anymore.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy