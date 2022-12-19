The hottest holiday scams to be on the lookout for when shopping this year

The holiday season is a prime time for shopping. Brands launch new products, offer limited edition or holiday-themed goods, provide deep discounts and even put top-selling items on sale. The offers are more lucrative and accessible on e-commerce platforms, encouraging people to spend nearly $910 billion on online holiday shopping.

But with this surge in holiday season shopping, there’s also an increased risk of scams. The 2021 FBI report shows Americans lost over $6.9 billion to fraud with $337 million worth of losses occurring just in online shopping.

To help you and your loved ones stay safe this holiday season, we’ve rounded up a list of the hottest holiday scams to be on the lookout for when shopping this year.

Delivery scams

If you’re shopping online, you’re relying on the brand or the retailer to deliver the product to your doorstep. This creates plenty of opportunities for scams. Here are some common types of delivery scams to watch out for.

Fake delivery notifications: Fraudsters may send you fake messages with malicious links, offering fraudulent updates or requests about a delivery. Here’s an example from the Federal Trade Commission. Clicking such malicious links may leak your personal information, harm your device or lead you to a fake website asking for payment.

How to stay safe? It’s recommended to never click on unknown links or download any attachments from people you don’t personally know. If you need to make any changes to your order or update your delivery preferences, use the retailer or delivery company’s official website instead of relying on SMS or email links.

Fake payment requests: Another common delivery scam is when customers get a fake notification asking for a delivery fee. Fraudsters use real-looking logos to convince you the real shopping website or delivery company needs a fee to deliver your package. If you proceed with the payment, you could lose your money, your account details may be stolen and your profile may be hacked.

How to stay safe? If you need to pay for delivery, use the retailer or delivery company’s official website. Do not pay through any links or account details you receive via SMS or email. If you’re asked for any personal details, confirm with the seller or delivery company before giving out any sensitive information.

Stolen products: One of the most disappointing delivery scams is when the delivery person or any fraudster steals your package or replaces the original product with a random, undesired object. Many users report receiving stones, bars of soap or just an empty package after paying for an expensive product online. Some people report packages being stolen from outside their door when the owners aren’t home.

How to stay safe? If you receive the wrong product or an empty box, you need to quickly contact the seller or delivery company and request a refund. Make sure you shop from trusted websites and don’t fall for unbelievably cheap products as they are likely to be scams. To prevent packages from being stolen, you can install a security camera or a video doorbell and schedule the delivery at a time when you’re home.

Fake products

If you see a best-selling product at a super cheap price, it may be a scam. Yes, brands do offer huge discounts during the holidays, but it’s unlikely you would get a new iPhone for $75. Fraudsters can use the holiday rush and discounts to their advantage and create fake offers to lure you into parting with your money. So, here are a few fake product scams to watch out for.

Fake products: Lots of people buy expensive items during holiday sales and fraudsters take advantage of this eagerness to sell counterfeit products. Nowadays, it’s far too easy to make a fake copy of an expensive product and sell it at a cheaper price to attract buyers on a tight budget.

Fake websites: Some fraudsters just create a fake-but-real-looking website imitating popular brands so you “buy” the product but receive nothing. Popular items like electronics, jewelry, and gifts may be sold at dirt-cheap prices on these fake websites and consumers end up wasting their money while trying to hunt for a bargain.

How to stay safe? Always buy from the official website, if you can. Don’t be lured by bigger discounts on shady sites.

Minimize the risk of scams

It may be hard to fully prevent scams as you pay for more and more goods online and hope you receive what you ordered, but there are ways to try and minimize the risk of such holiday scams.

  • Try to shop from official websites as much as you can.
  • Research any new brands on review websites like Better Business Bureau, TrustPilot and more.
  • Do not download any attachments or click on any links without confirming they’re safe.
  • Never enter your personal details like address and bank information on any forms you receive through SMS or email.
  • Consult family members or friends who regularly shop online before making a big purchase through e-commerce.
  • Contact the seller or delivery company if you’re worried about a scam.

“Learn how to hack ethically, know hidden techniques and explore better ways to protect yourself from scams. By understanding how they operate, defenders can identify and prioritize potential threats.” said Shubham Kumar Founder of spyboy blog.

At the end of the day, the biggest tip is to stay alert. Try to check the websites, phone numbers, emails, company names, and logos you’re contacting, and don’t hesitate to call customer care or even your local officials if you feel you’re at risk. With these tips, you should be able to enjoy holiday shopping, festivities and Christmas markets without the fear of falling victim to scammers.

