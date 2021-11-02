Raleigh, NC

Can we lose the right to contraceptives?

Becky Roehrs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqHn4_0cjVfqZC00
Medication pills arranged as a question mark/Photo by Anna Shvets/Pexels

Why would we lose our right to birth control?

  • How can this be when the majority of Americans are using contraceptives?
  • It was only a matter of time.

The right to use contraceptives is primarily based on Supreme Court decisions, NOT on federal laws.

Now that the US Supreme Court is more conservative, reproductive rights could be ours to lose without federal legislation.

How did we get here?

Yes, condoms have been legally available since 1920 in the United States.

In the early 70s, when I was in high school, abortion was illegal, and contraceptives (the pill) were only available to married couples because of a 1965 Supreme Court decision.

  • Even then, the decision didn’t cover the sale or manufacture of contraceptives…
  • So it took a few years before married folks could legally access the pill throughout the United States.

When did birth control become legal for all US adults?

A Supreme Court decision in 1972 made contraceptives legal for all.

  • It took a while before single women actually had access to the pill.
  • In the 1990s, some states made certain contraceptives were paid for by insurance. But that left out a lot of people who couldn’t afford reliable, safe contraceptives.
  • Finally, in the 2010s, nationally, you could get contraceptives paid for by insurance.

Now, even though viagra is covered by insurance, contraceptive coverage is being chipped away.

Religious exceptions are being given as excuses to deny contraceptive coverage, but not viagra coverage.

Why do some Americans want to deny access to effective birth control?

I wondered.

So I went to a Right-to-Life convention (held at a local church in Raleigh, NC) to find out what was said.

Were they only against abortion?

No.

They believe every sperm should be treated like a prize, and each should get their chance to find an egg.

  • Of course, there was no talk about who would be raising the humans that resulted.
  • And the assumption was that sex only occurred in a marriage. But fewer people are getting married than ever before in the US.

Abstinence-only “sex education.”

Our other problem has been the dumbing down of Americans, specifically about sex.

  • If you don’t know what birth control is, how do you know what to believe?
  • How do you know the difference between the birth control pill, the morning-after pill, and abortion?

Just because some folks don't want their kids to know anything about sex, does that mean we all have to be ignorant?

  • Abstinence-only “sex education” is the norm in many states or stressed in others, and often schools aren’t allowed to talk about contraceptives or STDs either.
  • Where are we supposed to be learning about sex? From our families. And how is that working out?

So we now have generations of Americans who don’t know the basics of reproduction, birth control, abortion, or how to protect themselves from STDs.

An end to abortion or birth control?

Planned Parenthood has been demonized, even though only 3% of its services are for abortion.

  • They primarily provide reproductive health support (birth control, STD testing, etc.).
  • Why are there protestors bothering folks getting pap smears and birth control?
  • What are they really fighting?

The new fight against birth control

To muddy the waters, some folks are now mixing over-the-counter morning-after pills with abortion pills and abortion. Morning-after pills are NOT abortion; check out the facts.

  • The Mayo Clinic states: "The morning-after pill interferes with ovulation. It does not end a pregnancy that has implanted."
  • According to verywell health "If you are already pregnant, and you take the morning-after pill; it will NOT harm your pregnancy and does not cause an abortion."

The abortion pill IS a method of abortion-the two are very different.

Now that the Supreme Court has a conservative majority, abortion could become illegal; otherwise, it could, state by state. But that’s not all.

  • Next, politicians want to make morning-after pills illegal. They are not abortion pills.

The ultimate goal, birth control access, could be chipped away and could be made illegal as well.

Get informed if you want access to birth control, morning-after pills, reproductive rights, and sex education.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about politics, relationships, online dating, humor, and mental health. Sarcastic and silly. Loves coffee and canoeing. I've been a computer programmer, outdoor guide, activist, and taught programming at Fortune 500s and community colleges. Now, I help folks teach online.

Cary, NC
72 followers

More from Becky Roehrs

Is Feminism still needed?

Pacific Southwest airlines female flight attendants leaving a planeUnknown author/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons. I was talking with a friend recently. She was stunned that when I was looking for my first job, newspapers divided ads for jobs into two categories: "Men's Jobs" and "Women's Jobs."

Read full story
Nevada State

Has there been election fraud? In Nevada and North Carolina?

Close up photo of voter signagePhoto by Mikhail Nilov/Pexels. The Los Angeles Times and Fox News recently reported that Kirk Hartle of Nevada was charged with voting more than once in the 2020 elections.

Read full story
51 comments

Guys: What to avoid saying when looking for a wife

Woman looking upset while looking at her laptopPhoto by Yan Krukov/Pexels. I wasn’t in the marriage market, and this guy made sure it stayed that way. I wasn’t too serious about dating until the last six months.

Read full story

You matched online! Now, what do you do?

Woman looking at phone with laptop on lapPhoto by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels. Eight easy tips: Let's say something other than "Hi" when you match online!. I've decided to make a public service announcement and help men (and women) on online dating sites, so they actually get a date versus irritating the heck out of each other!

Read full story

Online Dating: Are you being catfished?

Image: Heart displayed in the middle of a broken windowImage by Mariana Anatoneag/Pixabay. I thought it’d be fun to lurk for a while on dating sites to see what they were like today.

Read full story

How to *not* break up with your best friend

Circular broken hole in a glass windowImage by Michael Gaida/Pixabay. It can feel like you’re breaking up with your family. I broke up with my best friend of over twenty years and did it poorly.

Read full story

Do You Work for A Micro-Manager? What Can You Do Beside Quitting?

Someone peeking through closed blindsPhoto by Noelle Otto/Pexels. Where do micro-managers come from? And how do I know if someone is a micro-manager?. Even though I didn't have an official managerial role, I was asked to “manage” another employee at one of my first jobs.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

White Women: Who Should We Be Afraid Of?

Image caption: wooden sign stating "DANGER KEEP OUT"By George Hodan/PublicDomainPictures.net. I've called the cops plenty of times. I’ve been molested, slapped, punched, beaten, chased, attacked, and assaulted.

Read full story
48 comments

What do couples fight about? That can ruin your relationship?

Stacks of dirty dishes by a kitchen sinkImage by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay. We all know housework is a pain, but who knew it could be such a destructive force in our lives?. Let’s start with the number one reason to hate housework.

Read full story

Seriously, All "Old People" Don't Know How To Use A Laptop Or A Smartphone?

Older smiling couple sitting on couch looking at a laptopPhoto by Yan Krukov/Pexels. Will a salesperson ever treat me like an adult again?. Yes, there are a lot of older adults who act helpless around electronic devices.

Read full story

How to ruin your relationship: Four popular ways to destroy a good thing

A tornado hitting a house; with objects flying around in the skyPublic Domain image from pixy.org. We're all told we should keep our relationships going. But some relationships should die; in those cases, who cares if you follow bad advice?

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Now or Never: Is This The Right Time To Change Careers And Your Life?

woman on the sea in front of the sunPhoto by frank mckenna on Unsplash. Do you feel like you’re missing out? Not doing what is important to you? Just getting by?. I’ve felt that way, too, that I was not doing what I was meant to do.

Read full story

Love: Why Do We Assume You Can't Argue or Change; But Can Read Minds?

Path of wooden slats, with pink hearts on stems along either sideBy Pixabay from Pexels. We can think some crazy stuff is true… about love. I married. Then divorced. I was in a long-term relationship with a woman that ended, too.

Read full story

Over 40: Can You Be Happy and Get Older?

Woman with arms spread out towards the sky, atop a mountainBy Mohamed_hassan/Pixabay. How can you get "older" but become happier? Isn't that an oxymoron?. I searched the web a while ago for "old women' but didn't find many articles.

Read full story
4 comments
Greensboro, NC

NC: Are you being scammed? They say they love you!

Man in a hoodie behind two computer monitors, while on a smartphoneMikhail Nilov/Pexels. I should have remembered that if it's "too good to be true," it's NOT. Even though I have a computer background, when you're vulnerable and feeling lonely, you can make horrible online decisions that can cost you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy