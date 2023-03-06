Reports of rivers running red have ramped up since 2020.

Alot has changed since 2020. Plagued with pestilence, famine, lawlessness and deception the end times have been warned since the beginning.

With Corona Virus, increases in extreme weather, earthquakes, war and visible environmental change, some are convinced that the time is nigh.

Since 2020 countless rivers and streams have started running red, leading many to believe it is a sign of Revelation.

Revelation 8:8 ESV / The second angel blew his trumpet, and something like a great mountain, burning with fire, was thrown into the sea, and a third of the sea became blood.

More and More videos from across the globe, Canada, Jamaica, Australia, China and Israel have been documented on Tik Tok for the last three years.

Scientists claiming red algae blooms, chemical dumping and the release of red dyes being the cause of many incidences, while leaving the cause of others unknown.

Is this happening at a more rapid pace, or is it all being more widely documented?

Unsurprisingly, not everyone excepts those explanations. They do not believe the events of the last few years are coincidence. Many Tik Tokers pleading with their viewers to get right with God.

Whether there are explanations or not, I think it is safe to say that our world is at a turning point.

The Dooms Day clock is 90 seconds to mid night, is the end in sight?

Every week of 2023 has kept us on the edge of our seats. We are all on high alert for World War 3. There have been countless environmental disasters. Spy Balloons, UFO's, you name it, we got it.

This may just be the first time in history, that saying the end is near, doesn't sound so crazy.

