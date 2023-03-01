Opinion... Some arguments are not worth winning!

Becker West

I imagine we have all been there. Stuck in an argument that is going nowhere. Whether you don't feel heard or there is no middle ground, it can be an anxiety inducing mess.

Feeling misunderstood is a major trigger for me. I don't need you to agree with me but there is an undeniable urge to be understood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vStoC_0l2dJGPj00
Photo byNsey BenajahonUnsplash

When the fight is with someone you love, it can make the situation that much harder.

You don't want it to ruin your relationship, but you don't see a resolution.

I have always felt that you will keep having to relive certain things, until you learn what ever lesson there is to be learned. When it comes to arguments, I honestly had felt like I had it figured out.

Make your points, hear them out, try to understand their viewpoint. Find resolution and come out stronger on the other side.

The only problem, it takes two to tango! When you hit that wall and it becomes exceedingly obvious, that there is no end in sight. What do you do?

I've recently found myself in that very place, with someone that I've been here with before. It hurts. I ended the conversation.

I stated that I didn't feel heard and no longer wished to continue the conversation.

Was that the right thing to do? Did I just make it worse because I left it unfinished?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZO8eT_0l2dJGPj00
Photo byVasily Koloda

I know my triggers and I took the bait. I'm not proud of my behavior but I don't really regret what I said, it was how I felt. So, what now?

Having been here before and knowing the pattern this kind of thing usually takes.

I'm expecting some time to go by and it to get swept under the carpet.

Thats not how I want it to go, I hope for resolution. I usually bend to make amends possible. Not trying to be stubborn, but I don't have any bend, on this one.

I processed it. Haven't quite excepted it, but I'm going to try to leave it here.

I'm agreeing to disagree, whether the other person can do that, is yet to be seen.

Sometimes it's best to let things rest. My points may not have been heard. My feelings may not have been considered, but at the end of the day, I still want this person in my life. I'm going to have to be ok with not winning!

