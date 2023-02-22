Pittsburgh uncovered... "The house the devil built".

A legend has told, there once was a house, that held such horrors, many called it, "the house the devil built".

Eerie. Photo by Ján Jakub Naništa on Unsplash

1129 Ridge Ave.

The story tells of an affluent family from the south, building the mansion of their dreams, in the Manchester neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Charles and Lydia Congelier, built their home and moved to Manchester in the 1860's, after making their fortune in Texas, at the end of the Civil War. Living the American dream, in a happy marriage. Starting a new adventure in a new place.

They continued on, in a seemingly loving and joyous union, until 1871, when it took a horrifying turn.

No one knows for sure, how she caught them. It is said that she followed the sounds of moaning and discovered her husband and their maid Essie, in the throes of passion.

Devastated and stricken with rage, Lydia snapped. Taking a meat clever and knife to her husband and maid. Knocking her husband out with the cleaver. Making Essie watch, as she plunged the knife, into her husband, over and over, before turning it on her. Lydia completely lost in her fit of fury.

Days went by before anyone found out what had happened. A neighbor eventually came by and found Mrs.Congelier, in some kind of trance. Rocking in a rocking chair, back and forth. The slight hum of a nursery rhyme accompanying every creak of the chair.

Concerned, he touched Lydia's shoulder to try and get her attention. As he did, she dropped a bloody bundle, and something rolled across the floor. The bloody clump on the floor, was Essie's head. She had decapitated her after brutally murdering her husband.

Skull. Photo by Matthew Macquarrie on Unsplash

The house was left vacant for 20 years before a doctor by the name of Adolph Brunrichter, moved in. Maybe, the house attracted evil, or maybe it was the evil. It is said that Dr. Brunrichter, was a bit of mad scientist. A serial killer, in the name of medicine. He also decapitated his victims. He wanted to find a way, to continue the consciousness of his victims, after their beheading.

Historians have since quashed the folktale, being that they cannot find any documentation, of the mansion nor its occupants. The first record of 1129 Ridge Ave wasn't until the late 1880's.

Whether there is proof or not the story of "The house the devil built", is one that has sent shivers down the spines of locals, for decades. Many claiming, the land on which the mansion once stood, still has a presence that can't be explained.

