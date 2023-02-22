Opinion... Positive self-talk takes practice.

My journey, out of depression, is something I want to share. To some it may sound absurd, but it is what I have done to get me, where I am now. Per my last article, Opinion... depression doesn't have to be hopeless, it all started with a change in mindset. As I started to feel better, I added little things to my day that gave me validation and helped me remember my self-worth.

I say remember because I truly feel like we forget who we are and what makes us, us. Once I started to consistently follow my first three steps, there were still times, that the sneaky little voice in the back of my mind, would rear its ugly head.

Every time I started to feel like, I finally had a hold on this thing, and I was going to be ok, anxiety would set in, and self-doubt would creep back up and whisper in my ear.

I hadn't come this far to go back. In all actuality, I had no idea what I was doing, but I knew I couldn't go on living the way I had been. So, I named that nasty little voice. I was not going back.

Sylvia, she can be such a Karen. She loves bringing up all the things that could go wrong. Constantly talking about how unlucky I was. I was never smart enough, always saying the wrong things. If I was excited, I was too loud. Everything I did that itch had a problem with it.

I was done with that part of myself. I was so much more than what I had come to believe I was. Sylvia had to learn her place.

You can do it. Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

If I heard her rumbling, ready to come out with her bs, I started telling her to kick rocks! Not today, Sylvia, not today. I shut her up, before I started to listen to her.

Up to this point, I hadn't even realized how mean I was, to myself. I was my own worst enemy. I would label something before anyone else even had a chance.

Who knows, maybe it was a defense mechanism, something I did to keep other people from hurting me. It just so happened, to hurt me a whole lot more, when I did it to myself.

Is that little voice in the back of your head bulling you? Name it. Tell it to hit the road and take your mind back.

“If the mind can cause stress, the mind can alleviate it. It’s within our power to choose one thought over another, to choose optimism over pessimism.” ~ Ernest Cadorin

The way we talk to ourselves is really important. Be your biggest cheerleader. Practice positive self-talk. You are a bad*ss, you are strong, you are beautiful (or handsome ;) )... You got this!

