Opinion... You have the power to pull yourself out of depression.

Becker West

40,000 Americans die annually from suicide, depression and anxiety climbing steadily over the last couple of years, with a much larger percentage of adolescents reporting struggles.

While I'm sure there is a genetic predisposition to mental health and I'm aware that childhood trauma, difficult life events, and health definitely add too depression.

I'm also positive, it is the way we react to these things, that keeps us in the depressive mind state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUYtv_0kpgAHQH00
Focus.Photo byJose A ThompsononUnsplash

In a time, full of stress and never-ending to-do lists, it would be almost impossible to not feel a bit run down.

With advances in technology, have also come a greater expectation of progress, adding nervous tension and more "things" that need to be accomplished.

These expectations lead to a pressurized environment, leaving many, in a constant state of fight or flight. The weight on the shoulders of the head of household, trickling down into the entire family unit.

Kids, having access to more information than ever before, more and more aware of these life pressures. Leading them, to set the standard in which they are expected to perform, at an unattainable level.

Stealing their innocence and thrusting them into roles that are often, too adult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q23ji_0kpgAHQH00
Standing on a mountain top.Photo byKarl MagnusononUnsplash

While there have been periods in time where, adulthood started at a much earlier age, in contrast the advancements of society have made the bar higher, while also making the experience more sheltered.

With too much information and a lack of experience, comes a lot of problems. Egos that make them feel superior with an inferior understanding of that knowledge.

The "important things" have been lost.

Leaving them, with self-worth that revolves only around achievement. The core human values: respect, integrity, character, tradition, perseverance, without bearing.

When we are only focusing on what we can achieve, it is hard not to blame the world for all of our short comings. In a world that favors wealth and power, anything less is considered failure.

Leaving many feeling empty, anxious and depressed.

We need to relearn our own value. What makes us tick. The things that put passion in our souls. We were not made to be the same.

Every person holds their own personal value. Whether big or small, it is our collective contributions, that make up everything.

If we were all bringing the same thing to the table, it would be a pretty boring world.

We have to rewire our brain, to value who we are, not place our worth, on what the world tells us to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LfwBg_0kpgAHQH00
Happy.Photo byJacqueline MunguíaonUnsplash

Society seems to always be looking for a quick fix, and the quick fix might work fine for some, but for many it leads to an emptiness and no idea how to fill it.

The answer: get to know yourself, learn what you have to give the world, give yourself a break and search for what sets your soul on fire.

You may have to lie to yourself at first. Yeah, you've learned in the past that things "never" go your way, but maybe that's the challenge.

Maybe making lemonade, is as simple as telling yourself, that Today is going to be a good day, no matter what we may be worried about.

They say, it takes 28 days to make a habit, so if you start now, you could be singing a different tune real soon. Don't let the pressures of the world weigh you down.

It may be scary, but you are worth it.

Think about how proud you will be of yourself, for digging your way out of a dark hole.

I know you are probably thinking, if it was that easy, everyone would do it.

The truth is I've been there, and I've done it. You have to take some accountability for the way you feel.

Everything is energy and "like attracts like".

"Life doesn't happen to you, it happens for you."- Jim Carrey

