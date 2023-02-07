Mckeesport, PA

Go Fund Me, for slain, McKeesport police officer, Sean Sluganski.

Becker West

Here are two Go Fund me pages, dedicated to McKeesport Officer, Sean Sluganski. One to Help the family of fallen officer Sean Sluganski and the other The Sluganski Family: funeral and daughter Haven.

Sean was 32 years old. He was from Baldwin. He was a father, to a beautiful, one year old daughter. He was a fiancé. He was a son. He was a grandson. He was a brother. He was a friend. He was a police officer.

GPDII 3 Dodge Charger Police Cars with lights and sirensPhoto byGPDII

Sean was killed in the line of duty, on Feb 6th, on a call to a domestic dispute involving a man having a "mental health crisis". Sean was killed, another officer was shot and injured and the suspect, was shot, and is said to be in stable condition at a Pittsburgh area trauma center, according to NBC News.

Joseph Regan, the president of the Fraternal order of Police, said, " Today, they made sacrifices we hoped and prayed they would never have to make. They are heroes".

The Go Fund Me's were set up, to help support the family, to help with funeral cost and to help with the funding of baby Haven's future.

Go fund Me orginized by Meliss Vargo

Melissa wrote:

Hi, my name is Melissa Vargo and I am a lifelong friend of the Sluganski family.


On February 6, 2023, officer Sean Sluganski (32 of Baldwin) lost his life while doing what he loves, protecting those around him. Sean served as a police officer for the McKeesport Area Police Department for the last 2 years. Prior to that he worked at the Charleroi Regional Police department. Sean was an amazing dad, fiance, brother, son, uncle and friend. He lit up every room he entered and was sure to have you laughing in no time. He was one of the kindest people you could ever meet and family meant everything to him. He leaves behind his beautiful 1 year old daughter Haven and his loving fiance, Chelsea. Please consider donating to help them get through this tragic loss. The funds raised will go directly to Chelsea and Haven to help with expenses for the baby and to save for a future college fund. Any amount helps and is greatly appreciated.

Go Fund Me organized by Kirsten Radaker

Kirsten wrote:

Yesterday, February 6th, the Sluganski family was struck by a devastating tragedy. Son, father, fiancé, brother, grandson and friend and colleague, Sean Sluganski was killed while on duty as a police officer for the city of McKeesport, PA. Sean was only 32 years old and was known for his humor, energy, his passionate love for his family and new daughter. His work for the police force was essential to him and to the police force. His life was cut short far too early. As Sean's family, friends and colleagues struggle to understand why this has happened, to bear this unbelievable loss and heartache, please support them by helping to pay for his funeral and to create a fund for his infant daughter, Haven, to have when she grows up. Haven may never know her father in person like many of us have, but her family and friends will always remind her of her father's love, his devotion to her and her mom, and wish for her to have a joyful and love-filled life.

Thank you for your help and your love and kindness at this difficult and tragic time.

