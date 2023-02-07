East Palestine, OH

The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.

Becker West

Yesterday, Norfolk Southern Railway Corporation, directed a controlled release of hazardous chemicals, from 5 unstable rail cars. It all went as planned. They dug a trench for the release of the chemicals and lined it with flares, to be burnt off safely. By blowing a hole in the cars, with a minor charge, they were able to pull this off successfully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRVya_0kfEmrTj00
Big black smoke from fire.Photo byMurphy Karen, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

After the evacuation of a 1-mile by 2-mile radius, the controlled burn off started. A loud bang and plume of black smoke were reported around 4:40 pm Feb 6, marking the start of the controlled release, as reported by various news outlets.

On CBS News, Norfolk Southern's Scott Deutsch said, the crews involved have done this safely in the past. Stating, the release should take up to three hours, "allowing the material to go into a trench and burning it off before it's released in the air."

The "controlled release" may have diverted the catastrophe of an explosion, but it was not without safety risk. Phosgene and hydrogen chloride were sent into the air, a warning, officials made clear before the burn.

Air Quality and water quality will be continually monitored by the EPA, until the remaining fire and embers burn out. People outside of the evacuation zone, have been told to shelter in place and remain cautious, by Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro.

The air and water quality remain a concern to locals. With many reliant on, well water, contamination would be disastrous. KDKA News, in Pittsburgh Pa, reported, the discovery of hundreds of dead fish in Leslie Run, about 5 miles from the wreckage. The EPA says they have been able to control the runoff and treat the water in place and will continue to monitor the water and air quality.

That may not be enough, to convince the locals in the area, of their safety and the potential environmental impact that it may cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlG2H_0kfEmrTj00
Norfolk Southern GP18 13 at Norfolk, VA on November 24, 1968.Photo byrailfan 44

The time frame on the evacuation is still unknown. The remediation and return, to be decided as the "ongoing event", continues.

People on reddit that live 15- 20 miles away are saying they can smell it. That it "reeks of chlorine", with many referencing the Netflix movie White noise. People 45 minutes north reported being told to stay indoors.

With train derailments becoming more and more common and trains getting longer and longer, we may want to take this as a warning. Infrastructure should be a priority and length limits may need to be considered. This train was 150 cars long. While there aren't any legal limits, to the number of cars a train can pull, 150 cars, with at least ten containing hazardous materials, sounds a bit excessive. As the flames start to putter out and the cleanup begins, it will be interesting to follow the impact to the environment and the people, of East Palestine Ohio.

reference: CBS News, KDKA News, CNN News, NPR.org, Press Conference on WKBN, News 5 Cleveland, Reddit

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# train derailment# controlled burn# East Palestine Ohio# Norfolk Southern

Comments / 1

Published by

I like to bring a peculiar perspective and start a conversation. Spreading a little, weird, knowledge along the way.

Pittsburgh, PA
226 followers

More from Becker West

East Palestine, OH

As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.

It has only been 5 days since a train, hauling hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine Ohio, and locals are now being told it is safe to return home. The EPA declaring, there is no evidence of unsafe levels recorded in the area.

Read full story
Mckeesport, PA

Go Fund Me, for slain, McKeesport police officer, Sean Sluganski.

Here are two Go Fund me pages, dedicated to McKeesport Officer, Sean Sluganski. One to Help the family of fallen officer Sean Sluganski and the other The Sluganski Family: funeral and daughter Haven.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*

The fire from the train derailment in East Palestine Ohio is heating up, quickly. If it continues to rise the probability of a "catastrophic failure" of the tanker is also rising. The residents in a one-mile radius are under mandatory evacuation, an estimated 500 people, or more, are refusing to leave, according to News 5 Cleveland.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 things that happened on February 2nd, that have nothing to do with ground hogs!

It's not often you hear anything about February 2nd, that doesn't involve, what the little hole-hog, has to say about the weather! Here are 5, moments in history, that just so happen, to have occurred, on February 2nd.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.

With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.

Read full story
16 comments

Frontline workers are speaking out about the health care crisis!

Tik Tok is ablaze, with more and more, healthcare workers, speaking out, on unsafe work conditions. Pleading, with the administration, to take their concerns seriously, and for something to change.

Read full story
59 comments

Review...That 90's Show... Netflix.

A new take , n an old favorite, That 90's Show, is just that. With Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Red (Kurtwood Smith), Donna (Laura Prepon), Eric (Topher Grace), Michael (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Bob (Don Stark), and Leo (Tommy Chong),

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Ode to a Pittsburgh winter

that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!

Read full story

5, Martin Luther King Jr., Quotes to live by

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in the moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of CHALLENGE and controversy." This speaks to the "content of character", that Martin Luther King referenced in his historic "I have a dream ", speech. It is not what happens to us, but how we deal with it, that counts. Head into every day with the intention to be the best, that you can be, and focus on the things that, truly matter.

Read full story
8 comments

Dry January... overview of the last 4 years

In 2022, 35% of, American adults, participated in a dry January. That is a 14% increase from 2019. With the pandemic lock-down, came, a lot more drinking. 13% of people reported an increase in alcohol consumption. Alcohol sales went up 2.9%, an annual increase that proved to be one of the largest in over 50 years.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion ...Technology peaked in 2003... we could have stopped there...according to me!

Picture this, it's 2003, you and your bestie just left the mall. You beelined to Camelot (music store in my local mall), to get the new 50 cent cd, Get rich or die trying. After a quick stop at the food court, you are back in the car, bumpin', In Da Club, on full blast.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle Heaven

*Please read to the end, Bicycle Heaven needs our help! Let's Pitch in to help keep this unique museum, a Pittsburgh staple. At 1800 Preble Ave, in Pittsburgh's Casey Industrial Park, lies "The world's largest bicycle museum and shop", Bicycle Heaven.

Read full story
1 comments

Review: White Noise, Netflix

A teaspoon of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (fast paced, flat dialogue), a teaspoon of Greenland (Evacuation and fear), a teaspoon of Final Destination (adrenaline, the truck), and a whole cup of something I've never seen before, mix it all up and sprinkle on a bizare pill addiction and you have White Noise. An absurdist-comedy-drama, based on the novel by Don Delillo, and directed and adapted for the screen by Noah Baumbach.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.

Read full story

Opinion: I can't stand Christmas

Call me the Grinch, my heart is too small. But I do not like Christmas, I don't like it at all!. " Bleeding hearts of the world unite!" Christmas presents under a decorated treePhoto byAlhill42.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy