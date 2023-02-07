The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.

Yesterday, Norfolk Southern Railway Corporation, directed a controlled release of hazardous chemicals, from 5 unstable rail cars. It all went as planned. They dug a trench for the release of the chemicals and lined it with flares, to be burnt off safely. By blowing a hole in the cars, with a minor charge, they were able to pull this off successfully.

Big black smoke from fire. Photo by Murphy Karen, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

After the evacuation of a 1-mile by 2-mile radius, the controlled burn off started. A loud bang and plume of black smoke were reported around 4:40 pm Feb 6, marking the start of the controlled release, as reported by various news outlets.

On CBS News, Norfolk Southern's Scott Deutsch said, the crews involved have done this safely in the past. Stating, the release should take up to three hours, "allowing the material to go into a trench and burning it off before it's released in the air."

The "controlled release" may have diverted the catastrophe of an explosion, but it was not without safety risk. Phosgene and hydrogen chloride were sent into the air, a warning, officials made clear before the burn.

Air Quality and water quality will be continually monitored by the EPA, until the remaining fire and embers burn out. People outside of the evacuation zone, have been told to shelter in place and remain cautious, by Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro.

The air and water quality remain a concern to locals. With many reliant on, well water, contamination would be disastrous. KDKA News, in Pittsburgh Pa, reported, the discovery of hundreds of dead fish in Leslie Run, about 5 miles from the wreckage. The EPA says they have been able to control the runoff and treat the water in place and will continue to monitor the water and air quality.

That may not be enough, to convince the locals in the area, of their safety and the potential environmental impact that it may cause.

Norfolk Southern GP18 13 at Norfolk, VA on November 24, 1968. Photo by railfan 44

The time frame on the evacuation is still unknown. The remediation and return, to be decided as the "ongoing event", continues.

People on reddit that live 15- 20 miles away are saying they can smell it. That it "reeks of chlorine", with many referencing the Netflix movie White noise. People 45 minutes north reported being told to stay indoors.

With train derailments becoming more and more common and trains getting longer and longer, we may want to take this as a warning. Infrastructure should be a priority and length limits may need to be considered. This train was 150 cars long. While there aren't any legal limits, to the number of cars a train can pull, 150 cars, with at least ten containing hazardous materials, sounds a bit excessive. As the flames start to putter out and the cleanup begins, it will be interesting to follow the impact to the environment and the people, of East Palestine Ohio.

