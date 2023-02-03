New York City, NY

5 things that happened on February 2nd, that have nothing to do with ground hogs!

Becker West

It's not often you hear anything about February 2nd, that doesn't involve, what the little hole-hog, has to say about the weather! Here are 5, moments in history, that just so happen, to have occurred, on February 2nd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNMgQ_0kaCHwvQ00
Cropped version of the Taylor map of the City of New York, which is captioned A New & Accurate Plan of the City of New York in the 1797.Photo byBenjamin Taylor: artist, John Roberts: engraver

February 2, 1653

New Amsterdam, present day New York City, gained municipal status. Built up by the Dutch "Golden Age", New Amsterdam was a booming commercial success! Its population and commerce, grew rapidly, until 1664, when New Amsterdam, was transferred to English control, and officially became New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9n6B_0kaCHwvQ00
Grand Central Terminal, New York, United StatesPhoto byThomas Lefebvre

February 2, 1913

Grand Central terminal, opened to the public at 12:01 am. After almost a decade of refurbishing, and not quite complete, it welcomed 150,000 visitors, for its grand opening. One of the most efficient terminals of its time, it had specific areas for incoming and outgoing passengers. As well as, distinctive space, for your hello's and goodbye's. Just as bustling now as it was then, an amazing, 750,000 visitors, pass through its halls every-day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyubr_0kaCHwvQ00
Sears Logo.Photo byyannkemper

February 2, 1925

Sears first department store, opened in downtown Chicago. Notable for years, before becoming a retail store, Sears changed the way people shopped. It dominated its competition well into the 1980's, as the largest retailer in the United States. By 1989, Walmart, was quickly coming for its crown. As of January 2023, only 42 stores remain open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sCpE_0kaCHwvQ00
George Herman "Babe" Ruth, Dugdale Park stadium.1924Photo byStaff Photographer, Seattle Post-Intelligencer

February 2, 1936

The first class, to ever be inducted, into the hall of fame, were announced! Ty Cobb still holds the record for highest career batting average. Honus Wagner, won 8 National League batting titles. Walter Johnson was the only pitcher in major league history, to strike out more than 3,500 batters. Christy Mathewson, led the Ny Giants to victory in 1905, pitching 3 shut outs. Arguable, the most famous of the bunch, Babe Ruth, was not even unanimously chosen. Ruth became a star as a "hard-hitting outfielder", for the New York Yankees. Known as the "greatest hitter " that ever played, he destroyed his own single season record with 54 home runs, 25 more than his previous record. They weren't actually inaugurated until June 12, 1939, but the museum, recognizes February 2nd as their official date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSszS_0kaCHwvQ00
Nelson Mandela in watercolour generated by Midjourney AI. January 20,2023Photo byMidjourney AI prompted by Netha Hussain

February 2, 1990

FW De Klerk, the South African president at the time, announced the end to Apartheid, and the subsequent release of Nelson Mandela, on February 11th of the same year. A system of institutionalized racial segregation, put in motion, by the South African Nationalist party, which was in place for 42 years. Although it was overturned 25 years ago, the impact it left behind still, very much effects, the economic and social aspects of South Africa. Leaving the country, with an unresolved separation between white and black.

no ground hogs!

references: history.com, the end of Aparthied.state.gov, urbanuw.edu, baseball-reference.com; National baseball hall of fame inductees, popculturemadness.com; February 2 in pop culture history, w-top.com; today in history, britannica.com; this day in history, onthisday.com; historical events on February 2

# Groundhogs day# history# this day in history

