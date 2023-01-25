Frontline workers are speaking out about the health care crisis!

Tik Tok is ablaze, with more and more, healthcare workers, speaking out, on unsafe work conditions.

Pleading, with the administration, to take their concerns seriously, and for something to change.

Administration's answer,

touting the staffing shortage, and expecting, one nurse, to do the jobs of many.

Emergency Department at Markham Stouffville Hospital Photo by Raysonho

It's no doubt, the pandemic, left many doctors, nurses, and frontline workers, burnt out.

Many are saying, that was only the beginning.

Blaming corporate greed, lack of government oversight,

cutting benefits and annual raises, and furloughing employees,

for the dangerous work conditions, that they are faced with.

Leaving them burnt out and fed up.

As of 2022, according to AACN fact sheet, there are 4.2 million registered nurses, in the US.

So where have all the nurses gone?

Have unsafe conditions, emotional stress, and physical burn out,

finally caught up, to the ones we hailed as heroes, at the start of the pandemic?

Nurses are done pleading for safe patient ratios and staffing.

Many leaving the bedside, for higher wages as traveling nurses.

They are done, with heads of hospitals, putting profit above people.

Creative rendition of SARS-COV-2 virus particles. Note: not to scale. Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH

The ones left behind, trying to cover twice the case load, feeling on edge, as

if they are letting their patients down.

Hospitals reluctant, to bring in the higher cost traveling nurses,

are now more reliant on them than ever.

Bringing them in, with a short time to train, and navigate the new assignment.

Thrusting them back into, the very roles, that made them, need a change, in the first place.

Putting their mental and physical health at risk, and their licenses on the line.

All while the hospitals, continue to eliminate, or restructure, positions to optimize revenue.

Becker's health care's CFO report publishing, 52 hospitals with layoffs, in 2022.

The health care industry, in the US, is worth an estimated 808 billion dollars.

According to fiercehealthcare.com, United health made a whopping 317 billion dollars in 2022.

HCA's annual profit, 7 billion dollars, in 2022,

and Tenant Healthcare raking in 139 million, in the first quarter alone.

English: this is stacks of money. Photo by geralt

The Ceo of Banner health in Pheonix Az, made an outrageous 21.6 million dollars, in 2022.

Up from $11,256,938 in 2021, and a huge hike from his 2016 earnings of 8.7 million.

(www.bizjournals.com)

So, what gives?

Two thirds of our nation's hospitals are operating, as non-profit, to avoid taxes.

American Hospital Association, spending $400 million, in the last 10 years,

to lobby Washington, to keep it that way.

Marni Jameson Carey, the executive director,

of the association of independent doctors, breaks it down,

in her article for Medical Economics:

In the beginning of January, 7,000 nurses in New York, went on strike over staffing issues.

Those nurses have since reached an agreement and are back to work.

Though it seems, many others, across the nation, may not be far behind.

It might be time to ask, why are nurses leaving the profession in droves?

Has the pandemic left the healthcare system in dire straits?

Or, has our health care system been lost to profiteering?

It's time to pay attention, before you, or a loved one, ends up paying with their life.

Graves in the Old Colony Burying Ground. Photo by Nyttend

Did you know, California, is the only state, with laws to require specific nurse/patient ratios?

Most states having a "recommended", 1 to 4 ratio, that is wildly abused today.

What can we do to help?

If you see something, say something.

Talk to your nurses and cnas.

If your feel like you are witnessing, your healthcare workers, being spread too thin,

ask what their nurse-to-patient ratio is.

Ask them where you can call, to advocate for them.

Be patient with your front-line workers,

they are all running on fumes.

If we are loud enough,

maybe it will start a push for legislation, to protect our nurses and their patients.

To force, administration, to put people before profit.

INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. Navy Ensign Nicholas Sanderson, a nurse assigned to a military medical team. Photo by Navy Medicine

Let's help support our health care workers, who show up every day,

even when the system is failing them.

At the end of the day, we all want the same thing, safe hospitals with the best care possible.

Ps. This isn't just happening in our hospitals. It is widespread across the field. Rehabs, nursing homes, hospice, surgery centers, and doctors' offices are all at a breaking point.

" It would not be possible to praise nurses too highly"- Stephen Ambrose