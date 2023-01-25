Frontline workers are speaking out about the health care crisis!

Tik Tok is ablaze, with more and more, healthcare workers, speaking out, on unsafe work conditions.
Pleading, with the administration, to take their concerns seriously, and for something to change.
Administration's answer,
touting the staffing shortage, and expecting, one nurse, to do the jobs of many.
It's no doubt, the pandemic, left many doctors, nurses, and frontline workers, burnt out.
Many are saying, that was only the beginning.
Blaming corporate greed, lack of government oversight,
cutting benefits and annual raises, and furloughing employees,
for the dangerous work conditions, that they are faced with.
Leaving them burnt out and fed up.
As of 2022, according to AACN fact sheet, there are 4.2 million registered nurses, in the US.
So where have all the nurses gone?
Have unsafe conditions, emotional stress, and physical burn out,
finally caught up, to the ones we hailed as heroes, at the start of the pandemic?
Nurses are done pleading for safe patient ratios and staffing.
Many leaving the bedside, for higher wages as traveling nurses.
They are done, with heads of hospitals, putting profit above people.
Let's help support our health care workers, who show up every day,
even when the system is failing them.
At the end of the day, we all want the same thing, safe hospitals with the best care possible.
